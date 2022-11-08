PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: HA junior high girls defeat Wicksburg

The Houston Academy girls junior high basketball team defeated Wicksburg 27-21 on Tuesday.

Elise Shirley had eight points and Molly Rutland seven to lead Houston Academy’s win.

Claire Bennett and Jaylin Sanders had six points each for Wicksburg.

Geneva girls 30, Dauphin 15: Baylee Conner earned eight points and Hayden Howell and Bella Johnson both had five points to lead Geneva, which had seven players score in the win.

Headland girls 47, Daleville 9: Mercy Stokes had 17 points and Kacy Mayhew 12 points t lead Headland (8-1). Stormi Clemmons and Banija Barber added six points each.

Providence Christian girls 26, Slocomb 19: Raegan Elmore had eight points and five steals and Ella Brown had seven points and four rebounds for PCS. Ayse Deer added five points and four rebounds for the Eagles.

Ashford girls 22, Seminole County (Ga.) 5: Brianna Smith led Ashford with five points.

Seminole County boys 46, Ashford 40: For the Yellow Jackets, Zydavion Walker led the way with 12 points and Alex Swain followed with 10.

Ariton boys 32, Northside Methodist 11: Bryson Rhett had 11 points and Conner Davidson eight to lead Ariton.

Ariton girls 31, Northside Methodist 10: Nevaeh Williams had 10 points and Aiyana Brown seven for Ariton.

LC Trawick had five points to lead NMA.

G.W. Long girls 48, Barbour County 3: Kaylie Foster and Emma Dyson had 12 points each and Payton Godbold added eight for G.W. Long.

Slocomb boys 40, Providence Christian 7th 27: Aiden Graves led the RedTops with 13 points.

Geneva County boys 40, Samson 31: Cecil Maynor had 16 points and Parker Ellenburg and Jaxon Fetzer had eight points each for Geneva County.

Ben McKenzie had 20 points for Samson.

G.W. Long boys 54, Barbour County 25: Preston Williams had 12 points, De’Anthony Simpson 10, Dakota Sutton eight, Jakiyan Redding seven points and Jalon Hickerson and Connor Baker six points each for G.W. Long.

Headland boys 56, Daleville 31: Jordan Kinsey had 21 points and Quincey Provens 13 to lead Headland (9-0).

Junior varsity

Carroll girls 31, Enterprise 20: Zymirria Glanton had 23 points and Frankasia Glover four to lead Carroll.