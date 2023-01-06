PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Headland girls, boys get big wins over Eufaula

Alexus Neal scored 21 points and grabbed 19 rebounds and Makaylah Bradley had 11 points to help the Headland Lady Rams stun No. 2-ranked and unbeaten Eufaula 54-48 in high school girls basketball action on Friday night at Headland’s Steve Williams Arena.

Iyauna Gordy had 18 points and Gainelle Palmer 17 for Eufaula.

The Rams improved to 10-5 and 1-0 in area play with the Class 5A, Area 3 win. Eufaula fell to 15-1 and 1-1.

Ashford 42, Northside Methodist 32: Trinity McCree had 14 points and six rebounds, Jakena Curl 13 points, six steals and five assists and Amiyah Lewis nine points and seven rebounds to lead Ashford in a Class 3A, Area 3 win.

Addie Forrester had 12 points and 11 rebounds and Alyssa Turner added 11 points for Northside Methodist.

Rehobeth 45, Ariton 27: For Rehobeth, Helen Williamson led with 14 points, Maurissia Walker added eight points and Ja’Nya Malachi-Cook chipped in seven.

Geneva 59, Andalusia 32: Simone Minnifield had 16 points, Makaley Boswell 14 and Cheyenne Hammock nine for Geneva (17-2).

Kionni Wright had 11 to lead Andalusia.

New Brockton 48, Daleville 30: Ariana Smith had 12 points and Reese Eddins 10 to lead New Brockton.

Kiani Schmitz led Daleville with 18 points.

Wiregrass Kings 47, Crenshaw Christian 36: Addie Spann earned 31 points, highlighted by seven 3-pointers, and Grace Treadaway had eight points as the Kings improved to 7-5 on the season.

Slocomb 37, Houston County 30: Calie Seay scored 16 and Nydia McMiller 11 for the RedTops.

Diamond Ealey Carter scored 27 for the Lions.

Pike County 46, Opp 18: For the Bobcats, Vanessa Stoudemire scored 14 and grabbed 13 rebounds.

Brantley 43, Kinston 22: Leading the way for Brantley was Coco Stamps with 15 points and A.C. Free with 10.

Varsity Boys

Headland 44, Eufaula 43: Tylen Williams hit a basket at the buzzer to give Headland a dramatic 44-43 Class 5A, Area 3 win over Eufaula.

Williams and Cornelius Arnold both had 12 points for Headland (15-5, 1-0) and Jaxon Williams had 10 points.

Toney Coleman Jr. led Eufaula (7-8, 1-1) with 13 points and Thomas Hill added 11.

Carroll 61, Greenville 54: Takoda McLeod had 19 points, Zavier Womack 15 and Lakeith Person 14 to lead Carroll.

Tyler Mallory earned a game-high 40 points for Greenville.

Ariton 65, Rehobeth 56: Ian Senn had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Lawson Leger 12 points to lead Ariton.

Isaiah Johnson and Andyn Garris both added nine points each for Ariton with Johnson also earning eight rebounds. Landon Tyler chipped in seven points and nine rebounds.

Caden Wright and Cayden Turvin had 10 points each for Rehobeth.

Slocomb 82, Houston County 37: Brody Campbell scored 24, Rashawn Miller scored 19 and Cade Birge added 12 for the RedTops.

Ashford 63, Northside Methodist 41: Kobe Small led the Yellow Jackets with 18 points, while Cam Fields and Ernest Williams each scored 15.

Jack Alvord scored 21 for NMA.

Cottonwood 81, Wicksburg 69: For Wicksburg , Gabe Glover had a huge game with 37 points.

Opp 64, Pike County 58: JaKayne Mount scored 16, pulled down 13 rebounds and dished out five assists for the Bobcats.

JaKelleus Lane scored 15, all in the second half, while Jabarri Hill added 10.

Brantley boys 65, Kinston 61: Leading the way for Brantley was Jayden Parks with 22 points and Keldric Brown had 14 with 10 rebounds.

Andalusia 64, Geneva 50: Noah Johnson had 16 points and Kingston Tolbert had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Geneva, which fell to 12-7 and 0-1 with the Class 4A, Area 3 loss.

Tevin Sigers had 19 points and Tyler Sigers 14 to lead Andalusia.

Pike Liberal Arts 44, Abbeville Christian 38: Levi DeBoer had 19 points and Will Rice eight points to lead the Patriot win.

Junior Varsity

Ariton boys 47, Rehobeth 36: Easton Kilpatrick had 14 points and Jaxon Portwood 11 to lead Ariton (10-2).

Marcus Cotton had 10 points and Patrick Banda eight for Rehobeth.

Carroll boys 55, Greenville 50: Nijah Gosha paced Carroll with 19 points with Michael Culver following with 17 and OJ Berry with nine.

Slocomb boys 49, Houston County 41: Nicholas Peoples scored 25 and Quincy Owens 10 for the RedTops.

Opp boys 28, Pike County 24: DJ Hines scored nine points, had five rebounds and four steals for Opp.

Wiregrass Kings girls 36, Crenshaw Christian 0: Addie Apann had 19 points and Jayda Dozier 11 for the Kings (6-1).