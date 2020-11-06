Prep basketball roundup: Headland wins opener during coaching debuts

The Headland Rams opened the era of new head coach Sammy Jackson with a resounding 81-43 win over Houston County on Thursday night in the season opener for both teams.

Patrick Burke led the Rams with 27 points. Kell Brown followed with 14 points and Andre Galloway had a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds.

The game also featured a coaching debut at Houston County for Bryon Williams. The Lions were led by Rashad Goods with 16 points.

Headland’s junior varsity boys earned a 53-16 win over Houston County behind 13 points from Tylen Williams and 12 from TJ Buttone.

There was no varsity girls basketball game.

Junior High Basketball

Elba girls 34, Brantley 23: A’Lyric Whitfield had 11 points and Alayvia Stinson seven to lead Elba’s win.

Kalaiya Dixon had 16 to lead Brantley.