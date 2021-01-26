Prep basketball roundup: Henderson has triple-double in Bulldogs' win

Emmanuel Henderson scored 31 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and had 10 steals in leading Geneva County past Wicksburg, 66-57, on Tuesday night in high school basketball action.
Colby Fuller contributed 18 points and blocked five shots.
For Wicksburg, Devontae White scored 21 and Dalton Thagard 12.
Prattville 64, Dothan 55 (OT): A.J. Porter Jr. made a dunk on the final play of regulation for Dothan to send the game into overtime, but Prattville connected on free throws in the extra period to win.
The score was 50-50 at the end of regulation and Prattville made just one field goal in overtime, the other points coming from made free throws.
For the game, Prattville was 30 of 54 from the free throw line as four Dothan players fouled out.
Dothan went 10 of 21 from the free throw line.
Dothan was led by Quinton Norton and Thomas Dowd with 13 points each and Raymond Blackmon with nine.
Eufaula 54, Enterprise 47: Josh Paige scored 21 and Caleb Paige 12 in leading the Tigers.
Quentin Hayes scored 13 for the Wildcats.
Daleville 47, Slocomb 46: Tomar Hobdy scored 17 and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Warhawks.
Slocomb was led by Jaylen Nobles with 27 and Rashawn Miller with 11.
G.W. Long 68, Zion Chapel 48: Avery Roberts scored 16 to lead G.W. Long.
Hunter Whitehead and Kobie Stringer each scored 15 and Jackson Dasinger tallied 11.
Connor Kelley scored 18 for Zion Chapel.
Abbeville 73, Houston County 43: Trent Lingo and Jayven Anderson each scored 14 to lead the Yellow Jackets.
Providence Christian 76, Samson 26: Gus Goldsborough and Abe Chancellor each tallied 13 for the Eagles.
Grant Weatherford and Powell Phillips added 11 points each.
For Samson, Braxton Brooks scored seven.
Ashford 72, Rehobeth 58: Marquez McKnight led the way for the Yellow Jackets with 21 points.
T.J. Houston followed with 19, while John Luke Lasseter scored 16 and DeChristian Newton 15.
Rehobeth was led by Parker Turner with 15 and Luke Strickland with 10.
Ariton 58, New Brockton 29: Hayes Floyd led the way with 13 points for Ariton.
Isaiah Johnson and Paxton Steed each contributed nine points.
New Brockton was led by Dillon Kelty with 13 points.
Dale County 91, Northside Methodist 23: Keshaun Martin scored 34 and had 10 steals for the Warriors.
Derrion Crossley scored 12 and Terrance Green had 11 rebounds.
NMA was led by Tyler Small with nine points.
Varsity Girls
Dothan 37, Prattville 31: Alexis Hudgens scored 10 and Tyveonna Jackson nine to lead the Wolves.
Northside Methodist Academy 62, Dale County 38: Anna Lee Hathcock led the way for NMA with 19 points.
Brooke Hallman scored 10 and Layna Grooms scored nine and had 10 rebounds.
Dale County was led by Myehsa Kennedy with 15 points and Kennah Helms with 14.
Samson 57, Providence Christian 31: Trinity Jenkins scored 16 and grabbed 11 rebounds to pace the Tigers.
Brantley Edberg also scored 16 and Kinley Johnson scored 12 for the Tigers.
For Providence, AnnaBeth Townsend scored 22.
Geneva County 66, Wicksburg 30: Karoline Striplin scored 38 points, which included connecting on 12 of 12 free throw opportunities, had 20 rebounds and blocked eight shots.
Charlianna Boutwell added 12 points for the Bulldogs and also had five steals.
Geneva 54, Straughn 38: Melody Watson scored 17, had 10 rebounds and blocked six shots for Geneva.
Madison Johnson added 13 points and Makaley Boswell scored eight, had five assists and eight steals.
Allie Kelley led Straughn with 12 points.
Eufaula 55, Enterprise 22: Kaitlin Peterson scored 14, had 11 steals and eight assists for the Tigers.
Zahria Hoskey scored 13 and Danahria Hicks scored 11 and had 10 rebounds.
Ashford 60, Rehobeth 34: Jakena Curl and Nevaeh Williams each scored 23 for Ashford.
Rehobeth was led by Helen Williamson with 19.
G.W. Long 57, Zion Chapel 17: Makenna Long scored 16 and Ally Whitehead 13 in leading G.W. Long.
Ariton 46, New Brockton 7: Zhee Oliver scored 19 had eight rebounds and five steals for the Purple Cats.
Lexie Willoughby scored 10 and had five steals.
Abbeville 58, Houston County 2: Ja’mya Glover scored 28 and Bre Hardamon 14 for Abbeville.
Andalusia 40, Elba 23: Nina Williams led Elba with 12 points.
Junior Varsity
G.W. Long 34, Zion Chapel 31: Tanner Johnston scored 12 to lead G.W. Long.
Dale County 48, Northside Methodist 29: Isaiah Griffin scored 12, while Michael Coleman and Jamarvion Scott each netted 10.
Wicksburg 43, Geneva County 30: David Payne scored 15 for the Bulldogs.
Late Monday
Varsity boys
Pike Liberal Arts 76, Abbeville Christian 42: The AISA No. 2 ranked Patriots erupted for 51 first-half points in routing the Generals 76-42.
Drew Nelson led Pike Lib (14-2) with 15 points. Jay Taylor and Austin Cross added 12 points each as the Patriots had 11 players score in the game.
Parker Ludlam led ACA with 11 points and Eli Seay had nine rebounds
Varsity girls
Enterprise 34, Jeff Davis 29: The Wildcats clinched the Class 7A, Area 3 title with the win, finishing area play with a 5-1 record. Jaida Gosha led the Wildcat effort with 17 points.
Pike Liberal Arts 50, Abbeville Christian 19: Pike Liberal Arts avenged an early-regular season loss to the Generals.
Lakin Harrell led the Patriots (6-4) with 13 points and Amity White had eight points and nine rebounds and Caroline Sean also had eight points.
Anna Grace Blalock had 10 points and 11 rebounds for ACA.
Junior Varsity boys
Northside Methodist boys 47, Slocomb 28: Bowden Lancaster had 12 points to lead Northside Methodist.
Maddox King led Slocomb with 11 points.
Ariton 48, Elba 27: Paxton Steed had 23 points to lead Ariton.
Zaydrian Daniels led Elba with eight points.