Prep basketball roundup: Henderson has triple-double in Bulldogs' win

Emmanuel Henderson scored 31 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and had 10 steals in leading Geneva County past Wicksburg, 66-57, on Tuesday night in high school basketball action.

Colby Fuller contributed 18 points and blocked five shots.

For Wicksburg, Devontae White scored 21 and Dalton Thagard 12.

Prattville 64, Dothan 55 (OT): A.J. Porter Jr. made a dunk on the final play of regulation for Dothan to send the game into overtime, but Prattville connected on free throws in the extra period to win.

The score was 50-50 at the end of regulation and Prattville made just one field goal in overtime, the other points coming from made free throws.

For the game, Prattville was 30 of 54 from the free throw line as four Dothan players fouled out.

Dothan went 10 of 21 from the free throw line.

Dothan was led by Quinton Norton and Thomas Dowd with 13 points each and Raymond Blackmon with nine.

Eufaula 54, Enterprise 47: Josh Paige scored 21 and Caleb Paige 12 in leading the Tigers.

Quentin Hayes scored 13 for the Wildcats.