PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Holmes scores 31 as Geneva County downs Slocomb

Omari Holmes scored 31 points, 11 rebounds and four steals in leading Geneva County boys to a 60-54 win over Slocomb on Tuesday night in high school basketball action.

Kenli Preyer added 11 points and six steals for the Bulldogs.

Slocomb was led by Cade Birge with 20 points, while Brody Campbell was right behind with 19 and Brock Hatcher added 11.

Houston Academy 72, Emmanuel Christian 20: Nine Raiders scored during the opening game of the season.

Kadyn Mitchell led the way with 11 points, while Ethan Coachman followed with nine.

For Emmanuel Christian, Luke Wood scored six points and Logan McNiel and Donald Adams had four points each. Adams also had four rebounds and Tristan Culp had three steals.

Zion Chapel 74, Dale County 64 (OT): The Rebels took the win in overtime at home over the Warriors.

Slade Grantham led the Rebels with 31 points. Jacob Chestnut added 19.

Jamarvion Scott led Dale County with 26 points. Nick McCarter added 12 and Jyielle Britt had 10.

Carroll 50, Daleville 46: Lakeith Person had 20 points and Zavier Womack seven to lead the Eagles to the win.

Moses McDowell led Daleville with 24 points.

Cottonwood 50, G.W. Long 36: Anthony Presley had 17 points and Jayden Culver 14 as Cottonwood in the debut of new coach Greg Greenwood.

Bryson Hughes led G.W. Long with 12 points.

Barbour County 49, Houston County 28: Dy’Qwayshon Grubbs had 17 points and Martarious Griggs 10 points for Barbour County.

Jordan Thomas led Houston County with 11.

Abbeville 56, Pike Liberal Arts 15: Dylan Crawford scored 14 and Matthew McNair scored 11 as the Yellow Jackets opened the season with a win.

Levi DeBoer led PLAS with 10 points.

GIRLSGeneva County 61, Slocomb 13: Former Geneva County star Lacy Holmes won her debut at her alma mater, beating Slocomb 61-13.

Jayden Williams led Geneva County with 12 points, Jordyn Alston followed with 10 and Charlianna Boutwell and Madison Cady both had nine points.

Nydia McMillian led Slocomb with six points.

Carroll 68, Daleville 31: Ameyah Gray scored 36 points in leading the Eagles to the victory.

Ryanna Harris and Taliyah Carter followed with 11 points each. Tyazia Newman had four rebounds and blocked three shots.

For Daleville, Kiana Schmitz scored 13 and Rihanna Blanks seven.

Geneva 39, Dothan 33: Geneva improved to 3-1 with a home win over Dothan.

Kaden Ward led the Panthers with 14 points and 10 rebounds and Rayanna Ausley earned 11 points, five rebounds and five steals. Simone Minnifield had seven points.

Dothan was led by Charisma Doss with 15 and Monica Morrison with 10.

Abbeville 68, Pike Liberal Arts 7: Ja’Mya Glover scored 14 in leading Abbeville to the victory.

Trinity Coxson added 13, Aliyah Knight scored 12 and Bre Hardamon and seventh grader Gabby Brown each scored 11.

Dale County 25, Zion Chapel 20: Adrianna Koonce scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Dale County as new coach Keith Cooper recorded his first win.

Myesa Kennedy added six points for the Warriors.

G.W. Long 45, Cottonwood 33: Maleah Long led G.W. Long with 20 points and Ally Whitehead 13 to lead G.W. Long.

Ariya Tillman led Cottonwood with 13 points.

Luverne 42, Enterprise 36: Sarah Amos had 16 points and 15 rebounds and Brooklyn Kemmerlin had 14 points to lead Enterprise.

Bethlehem 42, Northside Methodist 34: Addie Forrester had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Dana Cool had nine points to lead NMA.

Barbour County 58, Houston County 16: Aaaliyah Peterson had 17 points, Enasia Ivory 12 and both Brakiah Russell and Anesia Eutsey had 11 points each for Barbour County.

For Houston County, Jalasiha Myhand and Diamond Ealey Carter had six points each.

Junior Varsity

Slocomb boys 30, Geneva County 29: Brady Corbitt hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to win it for the RedTops.

Quincy Owens led Slocomb in scoring with 11 points.

Austin Denham had eight points to lead Geneva County.

Abbeville boys 61, Pike Liberal Arts 7: Kam Wallace scored 14 and Dee Glover added 10 as all the Abbeville players scored.

Pike Liberal was led by Carter Nelson with four points.

Cottonwood boys 28, G.W. Long 19: Jowaughn Campbell led Cottonwood with eight points.

Alex Hughes led G.W. Long with 10 points.

Carroll boys 53, Daleville 12: Dez Pruitt led Carroll with 17 points and Jeremiah Walker followed with 13.

Houston Academy boys 46, Emmanuel Christian 10: Brendan Scott had four points and four rebounds to lead the Warriors.

Junior High

Ashford girls 32, Northside Methodist 15: Kayla Fields scored 15 to lead the Yellow Jackets.

Ashford boys 67, Northside Methodist 12: Zydavion Walker scored 27 and Alex Swain 14 for Ashford.

G.W. Long boys 38, Barbour County 31: Preston Williams had 10 points and Connor Baker eight to lead G.W. Long.

Reaquan Hill had 17 points and Brandon Ivory 10 for Barbour County.

G.W. Long girls 36, Barbour County 6: Brooklyn Head had nine points, Emma Dyson eight and Hadley McCall seven to lead G.W. Long.

Tymeria Boykin had four points and Rihanna Norris two for Barbour County.

Headland boys 43, South Dale 28: Quincy Provens had 11 points, Jordan Kinsey 10 and Zeke Howard eight to lead Headland, which finished its middle school season.

Headland girls 33, South Dale 12: Merci Stokes had 12 points, Sariah Williams nine and Stormi Clemmons six as Headland finished its season with a 9-1 record.

Opp 7th boys 41, Fleeta 39: Parker Burgess scored the game-winning layup with five seconds remaining and scored nine in the game.

Wyatt Spears led the way in scoring with 10 points, while Drew McCord scored seven and Peyton Campbell scored six with 12 rebounds.