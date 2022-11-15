PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Holmes scores 35 as Geneva County downs Slocomb

Omari Holmes scored 35 points in leading Geneva County to a 60-54 win over Slocomb on Tuesday night in high school basketball action.

Slocomb was led by Cade Birge with 20 points, while Brody Campbell was right behind with 19 and Brock Hatcher added 11.

Carroll girls 68, Daleville 31: Ameyah Gray scored 36 points in leading the Eagles to the victory.

Ryanna Harris and Taliyah Carter followed with 11 points each. Tyazia Newman had four rebounds and blocked three shots.

For Daleville, Kiana Schmitz scored 13 and Rihanna Blanks seven.

Geneva girls 39, Dothan 33: Kaden Ward scored 14, Reyunna Austy 10 and Simone Manfield seven to lead the Panthers.

Dothan was led by Charisma Doss with 15 and Monica Morrison with 10.

Houston Academy boys 72, Emmanuel Christian 20: Nine Raiders scored during the opening game of the season.

Kadyn Mitchell led the way with 11 points, while Ethan Coachman followed with nine.

Emmanuel was led by Luke Wood with six points.

Abbeville boys 56, Pike Liberal Arts 15: Dylan Crawford scored 14 and Matthew McNair scored 11 as the Yellow Jackets opened the season with a win.

Levi DeBoer led PLAS with 10 points.

Abbeville girls 68, Pike Liberal Arts 7: Ja’Mya Glover scored 14 in leading Abbeville to the victory.

Trinity Coxson added 13, Aliyah Knight scored 12 and Bre Hardamon and seventh grader Gabby Brown each scored 11.

Dale County girls 25, Zion Chapel 20: Adrianna Koonce scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Dale County as new coach Keith Cooper recorded his first win.

Myesa Kennedy added six points for the Warriors.

Junior Varsity

Slocomb 30, Geneva County 29: Brady Corbitt hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to win it for the RedTops.

Quincy Owens led Slocomb in scoring with 11 points.

Abbeville boys 61, Pike Liberal 7: Kam Wallace scored 14 and Dee Glover added 10 as all the Abbeville players scored.

Pike Liberal was led by Carter Nelson with four points.

Junior High

Ashford girls 32, Northside Methodist 15: Kayla Fields scored 15 to lead the Yellow Jackets.

Ashford boys 67, Northside Methodist 12: Zydavion Walker scored 27 and Alex Swain 14 for Ashford.