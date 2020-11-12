Prep basketball roundup: Houston Academy downs Rehobeth

Sean Thomas Jones and Corey Campbell each scored 18 points in leading Houston Academy past Rehobeth 85-50 in high school basketball on Thursday.
Ethan Morales contributed 16 points and Kadyn Mitchell added 15. All 10 players for the Raiders scored.
Rehobeth was led by Parker Turner with 13.
In the JV game, Rehobeth won 46-42 as Za Helms scored 23 and Sellers Gibson added 20.
Cam Dyer scored 10 for HA.
Northside Methodist girls 64, Altha 37: Anna Lee Hathcock scored 14, Brooke Hallman 13 and Layna Grooms 11 to pace the balanced Knights’ attack.
Junior Varsity
Eufaula girls 36, Carroll 25: Joyah Peterson scored 17 and Arianna Turner six for the Tigers.
Junior High Basketball
Wicksburg girls 22, Rehobeth 18: Kelsey Ellenburg and Dahlia Ganz had six points each to lead Wicksburg.
Madison Williams had seven points to lead Rehobeth.
Providence Christian boys 45, Northside Methodist 5: Pierce Boone scored 16 and Calvin McClintock 12 for the Eagles.
D.A. Smith boys 59, Slocomb 24: Cade Birge led Slocomb with 13 points as the RedTops finished the season at 7-4.
Slocomb girls 31, D.A. Smith 0: The RedTops had 11 of 13 girls score in the game to finish the season at 3-6.
