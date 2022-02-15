PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Houston Academy hammers New Brockton

Five players scored in double figures as Houston Academy hammered New Brockton 88-22 on Tuesday in a Class 3A Sub-Regional Tournament game at HA’s Killingsworth Gym.
The Raiders (20-9) advanced to the Southeast Regional Tournament on Thursday at 4 p.m. at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum against Montgomery Academy.
Kamryn Mitchell and Adam Kesserwani led Houston Academy in Tuesday’s win with 15 points each. Ethan Coachman had 13, Corey Campbell 12 and Cam Dyer 10.
Anthony Silar had eight points to lead New Brockton, which finished the season 9-15.
HA led 42-15 at halftime.
Opp 52, Wicksburg 49: AJ Coleman hit a go-ahead layup with 55 seconds left and Terry Davis hit two free throws with 12 seconds left to help the Bobcats beat the Panthers.
Opp, which overcame a 30-20 halftime deficit, improved to 20-6, setting a school record for wins in a season. The Bobcats advanced to the Southeast Regional Tournament on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. against Dadeville.
Jabarri Hill had 16 points, six steals and five rebounds, Davis had 13 points and Coleman 12 points for Opp. Zack Hill had nine rebounds.
Dalton Taggart had 16 points – all on four first-half 3-pointers – and Jackson Glover had 13 for Wicksburg. The Panthers finished the season 16-12.
Class 6A
Eufaula 77, R.E. Lee 65: Josh Paige had 19 points, Toney Coleman Jr. 18 and Rashaad Fry 12 to lead the Tigers over the Generals.
Yhonzae Pierre added nine points and Caleb Paige eight for Eufaula (30-3), which plays in the Class 6A Southwest Regional Tournament at Montgomery’s Multiplex at Cramton Bowl on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. against Hueytown.
Class 5A
Carroll 65, Greenville 56: Johnny Coleman had 19 points and Raquille Reed and Bryson Dawkins had 14 each for Carroll.
The Eagles (23-7) advanced to the Class 5A Southeast Regional Tournament at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum on Friday at 1:30 p.m. against Brewbaker Tech.
Charles Henderson 99, Headland 64: An explosive second and third quarter helped Charles Henderson pull away from Headland in a 99-64 win.
The Trojans led 27-21 after one quarter then extended the margin to 54-34 at halftime and 83-49 after three quarters.
Five players scored in double figures for CHHS, which had 11 players score. Akeives Shorts had 21, Jayden Spearman 15, Tay Knox 13 and Tyler Carlton and Ja’Carion Burney had 11 each.
Patrick Burke led Headland (19-8) with 22 points. Caleb Dozier followed with 12.
Charles Henderson (23-5) plays in the Southeast Regional Tournament against Pike Road on Friday at 10:30 a.m.
Class 4A
Booker T. Washington 71, Dale County 68: Cole Weed’s potential tying 3-pointer at the buzzer went in and out as the Warriors lost at Booker T. Washington.
Christian Ross paced Dale County with 21 points and 13 rebounds and Derrion Crossley and Andrew Martin both had 13 points with Crossley dishing out five assists and Martin five steals. Weed scored 12 points.
Dale County finished the season 21-10.
Class 2A
G.W. Long 63, Abbeville 58: The Rebels advanced to the Southeast Regional for the first time since 2016, beating Abbeville.
Kobie Stringer had 26 points, Avery Roberts 15 and Jackson Dasigner 10 for the Rebels (15-12), who will play Central of Coosa County at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Abbeville, which finished the season 13-12, was led by Trent Lingo with 20 points, Tyreek Coleman with 13 and Tae Glanton with 11.