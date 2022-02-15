PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Houston Academy hammers New Brockton

Five players scored in double figures as Houston Academy hammered New Brockton 88-22 on Tuesday in a Class 3A Sub-Regional Tournament game at HA’s Killingsworth Gym.

The Raiders (20-9) advanced to the Southeast Regional Tournament on Thursday at 4 p.m. at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum against Montgomery Academy.

Kamryn Mitchell and Adam Kesserwani led Houston Academy in Tuesday’s win with 15 points each. Ethan Coachman had 13, Corey Campbell 12 and Cam Dyer 10.

Anthony Silar had eight points to lead New Brockton, which finished the season 9-15.

HA led 42-15 at halftime.

Opp 52, Wicksburg 49: AJ Coleman hit a go-ahead layup with 55 seconds left and Terry Davis hit two free throws with 12 seconds left to help the Bobcats beat the Panthers.

Opp, which overcame a 30-20 halftime deficit, improved to 20-6, setting a school record for wins in a season. The Bobcats advanced to the Southeast Regional Tournament on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. against Dadeville.

Jabarri Hill had 16 points, six steals and five rebounds, Davis had 13 points and Coleman 12 points for Opp. Zack Hill had nine rebounds.