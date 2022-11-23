PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Houston Academy wins Ariton tournament

Houston Academy hit 9-of-10 free throws in the fourth quarter in defeating host team Ariton in the Ariton Hoopsgiving Tournament on Wednesday.

Rod Jackson led the Raiders (5-0) with 17 points, while Kadyn Mitchell scored 14. Corey Campbell and Ethan Coachman each scored 10.

Ariton (1-1) was led by Landon Tyler with 12 points, while Andyn Garris and Ian Senn each scored 10.

Ariton Hoopsgiving Tournament

Dale County 61, Zion Chapel 59: Dale County edged Zion Chapel in the third-place game at the Ariton Hoopsgiving Tournament on Wednesday.

Junior Smith had a monster double-double game of 16 points and 23 rebounds for Dale County, while Jamarvion Scott had a team-high 17 points. Isaiah Griffin added 11 points and Jyielle Britt 10.

Jacob Chestnut had a game-high 23 points and Slade Grantham had 15 points for Zion Chapel.

Geneva County 47, Daleville 38: Geneva County captured the fifth-place game at the Ariton Hoopsgiving Tournament with a 47-38 win over Daleville on Wednesday.

Robert Darden earned 16 points and Omari Holmes had 10 points and 12 rebounds for Geneva County (3-3).

Moses McDowell had 18 points to lead Daleville.

Red & White Thanksgiving Tournament

Central-Tuscaloosa 48, Dothan 46: Dothan fell in the finals of the Red & White Tournament in Tuscaloosa, falling to the host Falcons.

Mehaki Menefee led Dothan (4-1) with 11 points. Adrian Doyle followed with nine and Bryson Berry with seven.

Thompson Thanksgiving Tournament

Charles Henderson 83, Pensacola (Fla.) 61: After two closes losses, Charles Henderson salvaged the last game of the tournament, beating Pensacola (Fla.) by 22 points on Wednesday.

Austin Cross led the Trojans with 33 points, sparked by five three-pointers and 10-of-12 free throws. Jayden Spearman followed with 13 points and Bradley Prestwood and Tyler Carlton both added 10 points.

Girls

Karen Keller Invitational

Geneva 47, Wetumpka 33: Geneva took third at the Karen Keller Invitational, beating Wetumpka 47-33.

Simone Minnifield led Geneva with 17 points, while Rayanna Ausley had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds and Kaden Ward had a strong overall performance with 10 points, eight rebounds and five steals.

Pike County 35, Abbeville 33: Pike County won the tournament fifth-place game with a narrow win over Abbeville.

No details were available.

G.W. Long 29, Dothan 27: Emma Claire Long had 10 points and Emma Caraway seven to lead G.W. Long in the tournament’s seventh-place game.

Charisma Doss led Dothan with 10 points and Laila Waddle nine.

Late Tuesday

Sneaky Pete’s Classic

Sparkman 56, Enterprise 42: The Wildcats fell in the tournament semifinals on Tuesday to Sparkman.

Tre Kemmerlin had 12 points and Malachi Reed had nine points for EHS.

N2 Hoops Invitational

Ramsay 76, Eufaula 67: Eufaula fell to last year’s Class 5A state runner-up, Ramsay, on the second day of the N2 Hoops Invitational at Bob Jones High School in Huntsville.

Tony Coleman Jr. led the Tigers with 26 points and Patrick Screws followed with 16 points. Javion Bowick added 10 points.

Kerrington Kiel, a finalist for Class 5A player of the year last season, led Ramsay with 31 points. Jayden Williams followed with 18 points.

On Monday night, Eufaula fell to Georgia powerhouse Alexander 78-47 in the opening round of the tournament.

Coleman led Eufaula with 16 points. Thomas Hill added nine points.

Lee-Scott Classic

Girls

Lee-Scott Academy 44, Abbeville Christian 35: The Generals fell in the championship game on Tuesday night, falling to the host Warriors.

Anna Grace Blalock earned 19 points and seven rebounds and Caroline Armstrong had 13 points for ACA.

Boys

Lee-Scott 83, Abbeville Christian 63: JP Sowell delivered 18 points and six rebounds and Kell Brown 17 points, four rebounds and four assists for ACA in the tournament championship on Tuesday.