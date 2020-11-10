PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Houston Academy wins opener over Cottonwood

The Lions were led by Isaiah McKenzie with 13 and Larnard Mullins with 11.

Dothan 29, Carroll 25: Kierra Hambright had nine points and Monica Morrison earned six to lead Dothan’s JV girls to a season-opening win.

Junior High

Providence Christian boys 41, Wicksburg 23: Calvin McClintock scored 14 and Pierce Boone added eight in the Eagles victory.

On Monday, Brothers Pierce and Cas Boone combined for 23 points to lead Providence to a 47-11 win over Ariton. Pierce Boone had 14 and Cas Boone had nine.

Lawson Leger led Ariton with seven points.

Elba boys 50, Geneva 25: Alvin Henderson had 19 points and Cayden Adkins seven to pace Elba’s win.

For Geneva, Ebony Lett, Tanner Sizemore and Tayte Lothian had five points each.

Slocomb boys 41, Geneva County 12: Quincey Owens scored 13 and Wyatt Reeder 10 for Slocomb.

Geneva girls 40, Elba 21: Madison Cady and Kaden Ward each scored eight to lead Geneva.

Elba was led by A’Lyric Whitfied with 12.