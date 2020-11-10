PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Houston Academy wins opener over Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD - Houston Academy defeated Cottonwood 71-63 in a varsity boys basketball season opener on Tuesday night.
Sean Thomas Jones led the Raiders with 18 points, which included hitting 11 of 12 free throws.
Kamryn Mitchell scored 17 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.
For Cottonwood, Raymond Bryant had 23 points and Mekhi Anglin scored 19.
Rehobeth boys 95, Houston County 52: Parker Turner scored 29 to lead Rehobeth.
Kendrick Dunn and Jaquavious Welch each scored 15, while Jackson Strickland contributed 12.
Houston County was led by Xevarious McGrew with 17 and Rashad Goods with 12.
Charles Henderson boys 73, Catholic (Montgomery) 58: Akeives Shorts poured in 24 points and Tay Knox 12 to lead Charles Henderson to a season-opening win over Catholic Tuesday night. Zach Henderson added nine and Jywon Boyd eight.
Jalen Thomas had 17 points, Daniel Jameson 13 and Isiah Kindle 11 for Catholic.
Junior Varsity
Rehobeth boys 72, Houston County 44: Za Helms scored 22 and Sellers Gibson 12 for the Rebels.
The Lions were led by Isaiah McKenzie with 13 and Larnard Mullins with 11.
Dothan 29, Carroll 25: Kierra Hambright had nine points and Monica Morrison earned six to lead Dothan’s JV girls to a season-opening win.
Junior High
Providence Christian boys 41, Wicksburg 23: Calvin McClintock scored 14 and Pierce Boone added eight in the Eagles victory.
On Monday, Brothers Pierce and Cas Boone combined for 23 points to lead Providence to a 47-11 win over Ariton. Pierce Boone had 14 and Cas Boone had nine.
Lawson Leger led Ariton with seven points.
Elba boys 50, Geneva 25: Alvin Henderson had 19 points and Cayden Adkins seven to pace Elba’s win.
For Geneva, Ebony Lett, Tanner Sizemore and Tayte Lothian had five points each.
Slocomb boys 41, Geneva County 12: Quincey Owens scored 13 and Wyatt Reeder 10 for Slocomb.
Geneva girls 40, Elba 21: Madison Cady and Kaden Ward each scored eight to lead Geneva.
Elba was led by A’Lyric Whitfied with 12.
Geneva County girls 28, Slocomb 14: Kyleigh Saunders had eight points and Esmeralda Salazar, Noriah Griswold and Taraji Harley four each for Geneva County.
Slocomb was led by Mackenzie Morgan with six.
G.W. Long girls 29, Wicksburg 15: MaLeah Long had 13 points and Ally Whitehead eight to lead G.W. Long.
Kelsey Ellenburg had seven points to lead Wicksburg.
