PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Keys scores 39 in Lady Bears win

Saniya Keys poured in 39 points in leading the Cottonwood girls basketball team to a 71-70 win over Geneva County on Tuesday night.
Diamond Acree added 19 points, while Ariya Tillman scored 11.
For Geneva County, Jordyn Alston scored 24, Charlianna Boutwell 15, Anri Davis 11 and Jayden Williams 10.
Wicksburg 36, Providence Christian 30: Mia Hatcher led the way for the Panthers with 11 points, while Kara Cox and Bella Sanders each scored eight.
Providence was led by Annabeth Townsend with 15 points.
Geneva 50, Elba 31: Makaley Boswell scored 13, while Melody Watson and Madison Johnson each added nine points for the Panthers.
Elba was led by A’Lyrie Whitefield with 21.
Abbeville 62, Houston County 16: Bree Hardamon and JaMya Glover each scored 12 in leading the Yellow Jackets.
Destiny Wright led the Lions with 14 points.
Houston Academy 44, Slocomb 33: For the RedTops, Savannah McGee led the way with nine points.
Carroll 54, Rehobeth 42: For the Rebels, Myrical White scored 12, Maurissia Walker 11 and Ja'Nya Malachi scored eight and grabbed 10 rebounds.
G.W. Long 62, Highland Home 34: Makenna Long led the Rebels with 20 points, followed by Emma Claire Long and Emmaline Hughes with 11 points each.
Samson 54, Kinston 32: Samson was led by Shaylei Mock with 15 points.
Alli Brook Goodwin added 12 points for the Tigers.
Varsity Boys
Houston Academy 75, Slocomb 43: Rod Jackson led the way for the Raiders with 21 points.
Corey Campbell followed with 14, while Kadyn Mitchell was just behind with 12.
Slocomb was led by Cade Birge with 12 and Rashawn Miller with 11.
Abbeville 68, Houston County 28: Travontae Glanton scored 21 and pulled down 12 rebounds for Abbeville.
Tyrek Coleman added 12 points and Trent Lingo scored 11.
Highland Home 68, G.W. Long 65: For the Rebels in the hard-fought loss, Avery Roberts scored 23 and Kobie Stringer 20.
Kinston 64, Samson 45: For Samson, Jacob Branch scored 16, Coe Kelly 12 and Sawyer Sewell eight.
Junior Varsity
Carroll 56, Rehobeth 35: Lakeith Person led Carroll with 21 points, while Trammel Marshall and Peyton Plott added 10 each.
Rehobeth was led by Chris Moore with seven and Tylon Knight with six.
Houston Academy 49, Slocomb 16: Brayden Eubanks scored 16 and Brady Whigham eight to lead the Raiders.
G.W. Long 34, Highland Home 31: Cameron Richards scored 10 and Brayden Whitehead nine for the Rebels.
Samson 42, Kinston 38: Tyler Lamb led the Tigers with 11 points, while Kelin Hornsby scored nine.