PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Keys scores 39 in Lady Bears win

Saniya Keys poured in 39 points in leading the Cottonwood girls basketball team to a 71-70 win over Geneva County on Tuesday night.

Diamond Acree added 19 points, while Ariya Tillman scored 11.

For Geneva County, Jordyn Alston scored 24, Charlianna Boutwell 15, Anri Davis 11 and Jayden Williams 10.

Wicksburg 36, Providence Christian 30: Mia Hatcher led the way for the Panthers with 11 points, while Kara Cox and Bella Sanders each scored eight.

Providence was led by Annabeth Townsend with 15 points.

Geneva 50, Elba 31: Makaley Boswell scored 13, while Melody Watson and Madison Johnson each added nine points for the Panthers.

Elba was led by A’Lyrie Whitefield with 21.

Abbeville 62, Houston County 16: Bree Hardamon and JaMya Glover each scored 12 in leading the Yellow Jackets.

Destiny Wright led the Lions with 14 points.

Houston Academy 44, Slocomb 33: For the RedTops, Savannah McGee led the way with nine points.