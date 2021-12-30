PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Kinston boys get victory

The Kinston boys basketball team defeated Cottondale (Fla.) 38-36 Thursday in the Milton H. Johnson Optimist Shootout tournament.
Kinston finished the tournament in Marianna with a 2-1 record after downing the Hornets, holding on behind late free throws from Tripp Hawthorne and Blake Senn in the final minute.
Reece Hall had 11 points, Hawthorne nine and Connor Tew eight for the winning Bulldogs.
Red Level Tournament
Opp boys 52, Andalusia 49: AJ Coleman scored a season-high 18 points for the Bobcats.
Jabarri Hill scored 14 and Terry Davis grabbed seven rebounds.
Cammeyun Love scored 12 for Andalusia, all coming from 3-pointers.
Elba Christmas Tournament
Andalusia girls 53, Elba 42: Nina Williams led Elba with 25 points and A’Lyric Whitfield had 12.
Pea River Classic
Florala boys 62, Elba 61: Florala edged Elba as Rayshon Coleman had 19 points, Elijah McMeans 17 and Dontavius Bradberry had 13 for Florala.
Chrystyile Caldwell led Elba with 32 points and Byron Burks had 11.
Regular Season
Poplar Springs (Fla.) boys 67, G.W. Long 63: Kobie Stringer had 24 points and Avery Roberts 23 to lead G.W. Long in the loss to the Atomics.
McCade Hall had 20 points and Maison Ealum 15 for Poplar Springs (8-3).
Junior Varsity
G.W. Long 47, Poplar Springs (Fla.) 17: Bryson McCrea had 10 points and AJ Dyson eight to lead G.W. Long.