PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Kinston boys get victory

The Kinston boys basketball team defeated Cottondale (Fla.) 38-36 Thursday in the Milton H. Johnson Optimist Shootout tournament.

Kinston finished the tournament in Marianna with a 2-1 record after downing the Hornets, holding on behind late free throws from Tripp Hawthorne and Blake Senn in the final minute.

Reece Hall had 11 points, Hawthorne nine and Connor Tew eight for the winning Bulldogs.

Red Level Tournament

Opp boys 52, Andalusia 49: AJ Coleman scored a season-high 18 points for the Bobcats.

Jabarri Hill scored 14 and Terry Davis grabbed seven rebounds.

Cammeyun Love scored 12 for Andalusia, all coming from 3-pointers.

Elba Christmas Tournament

Andalusia girls 53, Elba 42: Nina Williams led Elba with 25 points and A’Lyric Whitfield had 12.

Pea River Classic