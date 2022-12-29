PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Kinston boys win on Hall’s jumper

Reece Hall hit a short jumper at the foul line with 2.8 seconds to break a tie and give Kinston a 40-38 win over Graceville (Fla.) in Thursday’s final day of the Milton H. Johnston Optimist Shootout in Marianna.

Cale Sumblin led the Bulldogs with 15 points and Tripp Hawthorne followed with nine. Hall added seven, including his game-winning shot.

Pea River Classic

Boys

Elba 49, Goshen 37: Cody Gray and Jacob Watkins had 10 points each and JT Coleman and Cameron Gray had eight points each as Elba had nine of 10 players score in the win that propelled the Tigers to Friday’s tournament championship against Brantley.

KJ Bristow had 13 points to lead Goshen, which plays Luverne in the third-place consolation game on Friday.

Brantley 66, Luverne 60: Keldric Brown had 26 points and 17 rebounds to lead Brantley (8-2), which advanced to Friday’s championship against Elba.

Pike Liberal Arts 58, Emmanuel Christian 37: Rhodes Baker had 14 points, Levi DeBoer 11 and Wilson Cotton had nine to lead the Patriots win.

Tristian Culp had 10 points to lead the Warriors. Reid Roberts added eight points.

Pike Liberal Arts faces Pleasant Home in the fifth place game Friday at 1:30 p.m.

Emmanuel Christian plays New Brockton in the seventh place game.

Girls

Sandestin Beach Blowout

Enterprise 56, Freeport (Fla.) 48: Sarah Amos had 20 points and Makayla Bass had 11 to lead Enterprise over Freeport.

The Wildcats face Dickson County (Tenn.) in Friday’s final day of the tournament.

Ward Invitational

Lakeside School 44, Evangel Christian 14: Eliza Eriksen earned 14 points and 10 rebounds and Chloe Helms had 10 points to lead Lakeside. Jayden Green added seven points and eighth grader Addysen Eriksen had eight rebounds and six points.

Sherwood Christian Tournament

Citizens Christian (Ga.) 60, Wiregrass Kings 36: Grace Treadaway had 14 points to lead the Kings (4-5) in the loss at the Sherwood Christian Tournament in Albany, Ga.