PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Late free throws help Wicksburg edge Daleville

Clay Morrison and Dalton Taggart hit two free throws each in the last 30 seconds to break away from a tie and help Wicksburg to a 51-49 win over Daleville in high school basketball action Thursday night.

Taggart had 15 points, Devontae White 13 and Morrison 12 for Wicksburg (10-7, 1-1) in the Class 3A, Area 3 game.

Bryan Beckwith led Daleville (1-11, 0-1) with 21 points and Moses McDowell had 17.

Slocomb 66, Northside Methodist 57: Jaylen Nobles had 22 points, Rashawn Miller 20 and Brock Hatcher eight to lead Slocomb.

Braylen Clements had 14 points, Kane Helder 13, Jadyn Watkins 12 and Alden Corbin nine for NMA.

Opp 61, New Brockton 42: Jabarri Hill had 16 points, Zack Hill and Terry Davis had 10 points to pace Opp in the Class 3A, Area 4 win.

Hill also had nine rebounds and four steals, Davis five rebounds and AJ Coleman seven assists for Opp (10-4, 2-0).

Matthew Smith and Baylon Foster had 10 points each for New Brockton.