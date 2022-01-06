PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Late free throws help Wicksburg edge Daleville

Clay Morrison and Dalton Taggart hit two free throws each in the last 30 seconds to break away from a tie and help Wicksburg to a 51-49 win over Daleville in high school basketball action Thursday night.
Taggart had 15 points, Devontae White 13 and Morrison 12 for Wicksburg (10-7, 1-1) in the Class 3A, Area 3 game.
Bryan Beckwith led Daleville (1-11, 0-1) with 21 points and Moses McDowell had 17.
Slocomb 66, Northside Methodist 57: Jaylen Nobles had 22 points, Rashawn Miller 20 and Brock Hatcher eight to lead Slocomb.
Braylen Clements had 14 points, Kane Helder 13, Jadyn Watkins 12 and Alden Corbin nine for NMA.
Opp 61, New Brockton 42: Jabarri Hill had 16 points, Zack Hill and Terry Davis had 10 points to pace Opp in the Class 3A, Area 4 win.
Hill also had nine rebounds and four steals, Davis five rebounds and AJ Coleman seven assists for Opp (10-4, 2-0).
Matthew Smith and Baylon Foster had 10 points each for New Brockton.
Pike County 65, Goshen 31: Zequan Boyd had 17 points and Jakelmon Glasco had 13 to lead the Bulldogs in the Class 3A, Area 4 win.
Sam Adams led Goshen with 14 points.
Sneads (Fla.) 60, Houston County 43: Caden Clark had 18 points and Kahleel Johnson 11 to lead Houston County.
Wyatt Burch led the Pirates with 17 points. Tyrell McMillian added 12 and Marvin Brown 11.
Pleasant Home 51, Kinston 48 (OT): Cale Sumblin had 19 points and Reece Hall 13 for Kinston in the Class 1A, Area 2 game.
Ethan Curry had 13 points and both Lukas Gatewood and Mason Anderson had 12 for Pleasant Home.
Florala 74, Samson 55: Coe Kelly had 19 points and Braxton Brooks and Peyton Pitts had 10 each for Samson in the Class 1A, Area 2 road loss.
Notasulga 62, Barbour County 36: Dyqwayshon Grubbs had 22 points to lead Barbour County in the Class 1A, Area 6 loss on the road.
Varsity Girls
Northside Methodist 47, Slocomb 35: Addie Forrester had 18 points and Dana Cool added 12 to pace Northside Methodist girls to a 47-35 win over Slocomb.
The Knights improved to 12-4 with the win.
Gracie Ward had 16 points and Savannah McGee six for Slocomb.
Wicksburg 50, Daleville 20: Abby Varner had 17 points and Kate Arthur 10 to lead Wicksburg (10-11, 2-0) in a Class 3A, Area 3 win.
Kiani Schmitz had nine points to lead Daleville.
Luverne 48, Charles Henderson 42 (OT): The Tigers upset the Class 5A, No. 5 ranked Trojans, outscoring them 10-4 in overtime to take the win.
Aniyah Burnett had 20 points, including six in overtime, to pace Luverne. Keaira Suddith added 12 points and Khashya Richardson had 10.
For Charles Henderson (7-4), KK Hobdy had 28 points and Takieya Brockton nine.
Pike County 44, Goshen 20: Urriya Berry had 18 points and 13 rebounds and Auriel Moultry 12 points to lead Pike County to the Class 3A, Area 4 win.
Ajayden Rogers had eight points to lead Goshen.
Opp 57, New Brockton 43: Vanessa Stoudemire had 30 points, 14 rebounds and seven steals to lead Opp to a Class 3A, Area 4 win.
Kyla Rhodes added career highs of 12 points and eight rebounds and Cuba Wiggins had career highs of 10 rebounds and four blocked shots for Opp (1-7, 1-1).
Gabriella Eubanks had 18 points and Reese Eddins had nine for New Brockton.
Florala 50, Samson 38: The Tigers fell on the road in the Class 1A, Area 2 game.
Alli Brooke Godwin led Samson (10-8, 1-1) with nine points.
Barbour County 42, Notasulga 23: Anesia Eutsey had 23 points and Aaliyah Peterson seven to lead Barbour County’s Class 1A, Area 6 win.
Junior Varsity
Northside Methodist boys 37, Slocomb 28: James Gray had 10 points, Caleb Watkins nine and Brennan Turner eight to lead the Knights.
Tyler Nichols had 21 points and Quincy Owens nine for Slocomb.
Wicksburg boys 43, Daleville 23: Liam Ward had 11 points and Drew Williams nine for Wicksburg.
Sneads (Fla.) boys 50, Houston County 21: Issac Walker had 10 points to lead Houston County.
Kalon Foster led the Pirates with 24 points.
Opp boys 31, New Brockton 17: Joshua Smith had eight points and Ian Musgrove seven rebounds to lead Opp (4-4).
Dallas Bourne had nine points for New Brockton.
Pike County boys 41, Goshen 17: Khalil Foster had 11 points to lead Pike County.