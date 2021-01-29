Prep basketball roundup: Late free throws lift Dothan to win

Jackson Dasinger had 21 points, Hunter Whitehead 16 and Avery Roberts 14 for G.W. Long.

Rehobeth 63, Andalusia 59: Luke Strickland had 20 points, Parker Turner 12 and Kendrick Dunn 10 to lead Rehobeth (8-14).

Mike Hourel Jr. led Andalusia with 17 points. Tyler Sigers had 15, Omare Latimer 11 and Jake Wilson 10.

Geneva County 69, Slocomb 31: Emmanuel Henderson had 19 points and six rebounds, Colby Fuller and J’quan Broxson had 15 points each with Broxson earning eight rebounds and Kenli Preyer had 13 points for Class 2A No. 9 ranked Geneva County (16-3).

Rashawn Miller had 11 points and Jaylen Nobles nine for Slocomb.

New Brockton 51, Samson 44: The Gamecocks outscored the Tigers 17-10 in the fourth quarter to break away from a 34 all tie to earn the win on the road at Samson.

New Brockton hit 10-of-18 free throws in the fourth quarter and 25-of-36 overall in the game compared to 2-of-4 for Samson.

Dillon Kelty had 23 points and Matthew Smith 21 points to lead New Brockton. Smith had eight points and Kelty six in the fourth quarter.