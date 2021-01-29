Prep basketball roundup: Late free throws lift Dothan to win

A.J. Porter and C.J. Shackleford each hit a free throw in the final 27 seconds as Dothan defeated Smiths Station 77-75 on Friday night in boys high school basketball.
Porter sank a free throw with 27 seconds left to break a 75-75 tie and Shackleford hit the final free throw with three seconds remaining for the two-point victory.
Kolby Reese led Dothan with 14 points, while Quinton Norton was just behind with 13. Derrick Fletcher and Shackleford each scored 10, while Porter added nine.
Slocomb 66, Houston County 31: Jaylen Nobles led the way with 25 points.
Brock Hatcher contributed 15 points for Slocomb, while Rashawn Miller added 13.
Zayne Peterman had 12 to lead Houston County.
Charles Henderson 63, Carroll 50: Akeives Shorts had 37 points – 30 in the second half— and Tay Knox added nine to pace the winning Trojans.
Bryson Dawkins led Carroll with 20 points and Takoda McLeod added eight.
Eufaula 77, Russell County 50: Caleb Paige led the way with 17 points for the Tigers.
Rodarious Thomas contributed 15 points and Dimonya Lacey added 10.
Headland 91, Abbeville 80: No details were available.
Varsity Girls
Slocomb 68, Houston County 23: The RedTops finished their regular-season slate with a 16-8 record.
Breanna Hatcher scored 18 and Gracie Ward 16 for Slocomb.
Russell County 87, Eufaula 84: Kaitlin Peterson poured in 41 points for the Tigers in the loss.
Zahria Hoskey added 13 points and Iuayna Gordy scored nine.
Russell County was led by Sidney Beasley with 36.
Abbeville 40, Headland 31: Ja’mya Glover scored 26 and Bre Hardamon 11 for the Yellow Jackets.
The Rams were led by Jayden Blackmon with 17 points and eight blocks, and Alexus Neal with eight points and five rebounds.
Junior Varsity
Dothan boys 55, Smiths Station 25: Keith Stampley had 14 points and Braxton Hornsby 11 to lead Dothan.
Charles Henderson boys 42, Carroll 33: Lakeith Person led Carroll with 11 points and Jaquwan Mitchell nine.
Late Thursday
Varsity Boys
Ariton 75, G.W. Long 65: Ian Senn had 24 points, Hayes Floyd a double-double of 17 points and 13 rebounds and Landon Tyler 16 points to lead Ariton.
Jackson Dasinger had 21 points, Hunter Whitehead 16 and Avery Roberts 14 for G.W. Long.
Rehobeth 63, Andalusia 59: Luke Strickland had 20 points, Parker Turner 12 and Kendrick Dunn 10 to lead Rehobeth (8-14).
Mike Hourel Jr. led Andalusia with 17 points. Tyler Sigers had 15, Omare Latimer 11 and Jake Wilson 10.
Geneva County 69, Slocomb 31: Emmanuel Henderson had 19 points and six rebounds, Colby Fuller and J’quan Broxson had 15 points each with Broxson earning eight rebounds and Kenli Preyer had 13 points for Class 2A No. 9 ranked Geneva County (16-3).
Rashawn Miller had 11 points and Jaylen Nobles nine for Slocomb.
New Brockton 51, Samson 44: The Gamecocks outscored the Tigers 17-10 in the fourth quarter to break away from a 34 all tie to earn the win on the road at Samson.
New Brockton hit 10-of-18 free throws in the fourth quarter and 25-of-36 overall in the game compared to 2-of-4 for Samson.
Dillon Kelty had 23 points and Matthew Smith 21 points to lead New Brockton. Smith had eight points and Kelty six in the fourth quarter.
Braxton Brooks led Samson with 19 points, most off five 3-pointers. Blade Davis followed with eight.
Abbeville Christian 72, Crenshaw Christian 37: Jackson Blalock had 18 points and seven assists and Conner Hutto 10 points to lead ACA. Parker Ludlam and Dylan Crawford added nine points each.
Varsity girls
Andalusia 43, Rehobeth 32: Helen Williamson and McKenna Linder had seven points each to lead Rehobeth (3-12).
Jahdiya Lowery led Andalusia with 11 points.
Junior Varsity
Andalusia boys 47, Rehobeth 22: Cayden Turvin led Rehobeth with 12 points.
Jack Lathorpe led Andalusia with 10 points.
Ariton boys 48, G.W. Long 20: Lawson Leger had 17 points and Jordan Smith eight to lead Ariton.
Tanner Johnston led G.W. Long with five points.
Geneva County boys 38, Slocomb 31: David Payne had 16 points and Jose Martinez eight to lead Geneva County.
Brenden McLaughlin had 11 points and Maddox King 10 to lead Slocomb.
Abbeville Christian girls 34, Crenshaw Christian 14: Anna Grace Blalock had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Lyla Carlisle and Kayla Dyson six points each with Dyson also earning five rebounds.