PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: McDowell, Daleville rally past Slocomb in area tournament

Moses McDowell scored 28 points, including 10 in a decisive fourth quarter, to power Daleville to a 56-48 Class 3A, Area 3 Tournament win over Slocomb in AHSAA boys basketball action Tuesday night.
Daleville (2-18) advanced to play top seed Houston Academy on Thursday.
The Warhawks trailed 38-35 after three periods, but outscored the RedTops 21-10 in the final period for the win.
Bryan Beckwith added 13 points for Daleville.
Jaylen Nobles led Slocomb with 20 and Brandon McLaughlin added nine.
Class 6A, Area 4
Eufaula 68, Russell County 41: Caleb Paige had 23 points, Toney Coleman Jr. 16 and Josh Paige 11 to lead the Tigers (28-3), who face host school Valley in the championship.
Class 5A, Area 3
Headland 85, Rehobeth 48: Patrick Burke had 17 points, Cornelius Arnold 14, Tee Hardamon 12 and Jaxon Williams had 10 to lead Headland (19-6, which advanced to play Carroll in the finals.
Rehobeth, which finished the season 5-20, was led by Elijah Holmes with 12 points and Colton Trotter with 11.
Class 4A, Area 2
Dale County 77, Ashford 49: Christian Ross had 24 points, 17 rebounds and six blocked shots, Jamarvion Scott 13 and JoJo Rodgers and Derrion Crossley 11 to lead Dale County (21-8).
Cam Fields lead Ashford (14-14) with 11 points.
Straughn 38, Geneva 34: Geneva’s season came to an end with an area-tournament loss at Straughn. Geneva finished the year 10-16.
Class 3A, Area 4
Opp 83, Goshen 32: Jabarri Hill had 21 points, eight steals and eight assists and AJ Coleman had 15 points, five rebounds and five assists to lead Opp (18-6).
Zack Hill and Eli James both added 10 points with Hill also earning six rebounds and five steals. JaKanye Mount had nine points, eight steals and four blocks.
Jayden Williams led Goshen with 11 points.
New Brockton 66, Pike County 61: Matt Smith and Anthony Silar both had 23 points and Baylon Foster added 12 to lead the Gamecocks (9-13, five game winning streak).
Zequan Boyd had 17 points, Kentavious Thomas had 13 and Makhi Leverette had 10 for Pike County (9-14).
Class 2A, Area 3
Ariton 57, Elba 32: Isaiah Johnson had 20 points and seven rebounds, Ian Senn 16 points and Landon Tyler nine points and 13 rebounds to pace Ariton (21-5).
Jordan Marek had 15 points to lead Elba (8-18).
G.W. Long 56, Zion Chapel 51: Kobie Stringer had 22 points and Avery Roberts 16 as G.W. Long (13-12) overcame a 24-18 halftime deficit to advance.
Slade Grantham had 12 points and Jacob Chestnut had 11 for Zion Chapel, which finished with its best record in more than 20 years at 17-10.
Class 1A, Area 2
Florala 48, Kinston 44: Blake Senn had 10 points and Connor Tew had seven to lead Kinston, which finished the year with a 10-17 record.
Pleasant Home 91, Samson 40: Jacob Branch had 12 points and Sawyer Sewell had 11 to lead Samson (0-26).
Class 1A, Area 6
Loachapoka 60, Barbour County 40: Dy’Qweshon Grubbs had 21 points to lead Barbour County, which finished the season 0-21 after missing all of last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Girls Varsity
Class 2A, Area 2
Cottonwood 44, Geneva County 35: Saniya Keys had 16 points and Diamond Acree 15 to lead Cottonwood (12-11).
Jordyn Alston and Anri Davis had 12 points each for Geneva County (18-13).
Abbeville 69, Houston County 9: Ja’mya Glover had 21 points, Geral Walker had 11 and Bree Hardamon had 10 for Abbeville (20-4) which had everybody score.
Regular Season
Varsity Girls
Harvest Christian 44, Refugee (Enterprise) 20: Jamiere Womack had 15 points and Leilani Faulk 14 to lead Harvest Christian.
Maggie Kelty had eight points and Kammie Atkins seven for Refugee.
Wiregrass Kings 63, Emmanuel Christian 15: Tayler Clouse and Cassidy Perry, senior captains in their last home game, both scored 20 points to lead the Kings.
Jaiden Coleman had nine points and five rebounds and Maddie Williams had seven rebounds for ECS.
Varsity Boys