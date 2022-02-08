PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: McDowell, Daleville rally past Slocomb in area tournament

Class 4A, Area 2

Dale County 77, Ashford 49: Christian Ross had 24 points, 17 rebounds and six blocked shots, Jamarvion Scott 13 and JoJo Rodgers and Derrion Crossley 11 to lead Dale County (21-8).

Cam Fields lead Ashford (14-14) with 11 points.

Straughn 38, Geneva 34: Geneva’s season came to an end with an area-tournament loss at Straughn. Geneva finished the year 10-16.

Class 3A, Area 4

Opp 83, Goshen 32: Jabarri Hill had 21 points, eight steals and eight assists and AJ Coleman had 15 points, five rebounds and five assists to lead Opp (18-6).

Zack Hill and Eli James both added 10 points with Hill also earning six rebounds and five steals. JaKanye Mount had nine points, eight steals and four blocks.

Jayden Williams led Goshen with 11 points.

New Brockton 66, Pike County 61: Matt Smith and Anthony Silar both had 23 points and Baylon Foster added 12 to lead the Gamecocks (9-13, five game winning streak).