PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: New Brockton girls basketball program snaps long losing streak

The New Brockton Lady Gamecocks basketball program broke a 68-game losing streak in Gid Zorn’s debut as head coach with a 52-22 win over Slocomb on Tuesday night.

Reese Eddins scored 16, Casey Williams 14 and Courtney Keith had seven to lead the Gamecocks.

Lainey Hagler scored 13 for Slocomb.

Geneva County 68, Ashford 39: Jordyn Alston scored 25 and Charlianna Boutwell 16 for the Bulldogs, which had seven other players score in the game.

Trinity McCree scored 13 for Ashford and Amiyah Lewis added 12.

Geneva 43, Rehobeth 31: Rich Bixby earned his 400th career win as a coach during the Panthers’ win.

Simone Minnifield led the way with 14 points, while Cheyenne Hammock scored 11 and had eight steals.

Rehobeth was led by Marissa Walker with 10 points and Myrical White with seven.

Houston Academy 54, Emmanuel Christian 12: Maci Caldwell scored 13 and Katie Brown eight for the Raiders.

Eufaula 44, Enterprise 23: Jamariona Henderson scored 13 points to lead the Tigers.

Iyauna Gordy added 11 points and Dejiah Williams had eight rebounds.

For Enterprise, Sarah Amos scored 16.

Lakeside 56, Macon East 25: The Lady Chiefs stormed out to a 20-2 lead in the first quarter and cruised to the win.

Chloe Helms led Lakeside with 14 points. Eliza Eriksen had nine points, Sophie Seaborn had seven points and Addy Helms had six points.

Varsity Boys

G.W. Long 64, Wicksburg 35: Bryson McCrea had 15 points, Bryson Hughes 14 and Tanner Johnston had 10 to lead G.W. Long over Wicksburg.

Gabe Glover led Wicksburg with 18 points.

Houston Academy 62, Emmanuel Christian 22: Kadyn Mitchell scored 13 and Cam Dyer scored 11 as all 12 players for the Raiders scored.

Houston Academy improved to 7-0.

Abbeville 66, Daleville 50: Josh Chitty scored 16 and Matthew McNair 13 for the Yellow Jackets.

Slocomb 65, New Brockton 45: Rashawn Miller led the RedTops with 24 points, while Brody Campbell scored 17 and Tyler Nichols added 10.

New Brockton was led by Anthony Silar with 16 points and Yassiah Russeau with 12.

Macon-East 58, Lakeside 12: Jamez Curry scored eight for the Chiefs.

Junior Varsity

G.W. Long boys 39, Wicksburg 33: Marvin McLeod had 13 points and Preston Williams nine to lead G.W. Long.

Landon Rainey led Wicksburg with 18 points.

Abbeville 48, Daleville 24: Dee Glover and Deon Cannon each scored 12 for Abbeville and Kam Wallace contributed 10 points.

Houston Academy 40, Emmanuel Christian 8: Soles Faulk led the Raiders with 11 points, followed by Thomas Buntin with nine and Brody Conner with seven.

Slocomb 41, New Brockton 27: Quincy Owens scored 11 and Aaron Wellborn 10 for Slocomb.

Josiah Peterson led the Gamecocks with 11.

Junior High

Opp boys 47, Geneva 15: The Bobcats improved to 7-0 with the win.

Savon Barnes scored 14 and grabbed eight rebounds and Jermany Medley scored 10.

Geneva girls 35, Opp 0: Bella Johnson led all scorers with eight points. Baylee Conner added seven, and Macy Turner and Kori Post each added six. Geneva finished their season with a record of 13-0.