Prep basketball roundup: NMA girls defeat Wicksburg

The Northside Methodist Academy girls basketball team defeated Wicksburg 40-33 in varsity action on Monday.
Anna Lee Hathcock and Kailyn McMahen each scored 11, while Brooke Hallman contributed 10.
Wicksburg was led by Mia Hatcher with 12.
Geneva County 64, Geneva 42: Karoline Striplin had 33 points, 15 rebounds, six steals, four assists and three blocked shots to lead Geneva County over rival Geneva.
Jordyn Alston had 16 points, six assists and five steals, Anri Davis had seven points and 11 rebounds and Jayden Williams had six points.
Ariton 37, Rehobeth 23: Zhee Oliver dominated with 21 points and 20 rebounds and Alexis Johnson added 10 points for Ariton.
Maurissa Walker had eight points to lead Rehobeth.
Carroll 39, Cottonwood 36: Ameyah Gray had 11 points to lead the Carroll victory.
Saniya Keys had 14 points and Shelbie Chambers 13 for Cottonwood.
Varsity Boys
Enterprise 57, Charles Henderson 46: Enterprise improved to 5-0 by beating Charles Henderson.
Quentin Hayes led the Wildcats with 19 points. Elijah Terry had 15 and Jordan Hines had 10 for EHS.
Akeives Shorts had 19 points and Jywon Boyd eight for CHHS.
Cottonwood 49, Carroll 38: Raymond Bryant scored 24 points and Mehki Anglin 16 to lead Cottonwood’s win.
Raquille Reed led Carroll with 10 points.
Geneva County 68, Geneva 35: Emmanuel Henderson had 21 points and eight rebounds and Jquan Broxson had 18 points and nine rebounds to lead Geneva County (5-2).
Timothy McReynolds led Geneva with eight points and Damion Kemmerlin had seven points
Junior Varsity
Eufaula girls 57, Russell County 19: De’Jiah Williams had 13 points and Ke’Ashia Tennille nine to lead Eufaula.
Carroll boys 45, Cottonwood 23: Jacquwan McIntosh had 19 points and Lakeith Person 10 to lead Carroll.
Harrison Lewis had eight points and Kain Campbell seven for Cottonwood.
Geneva boys 39, Geneva County 30: David Payne had 16 points to lead Geneva County in the loss.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!