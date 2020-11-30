Prep basketball roundup: NMA girls defeat Wicksburg

The Northside Methodist Academy girls basketball team defeated Wicksburg 40-33 in varsity action on Monday.

Anna Lee Hathcock and Kailyn McMahen each scored 11, while Brooke Hallman contributed 10.

Wicksburg was led by Mia Hatcher with 12.

Geneva County 64, Geneva 42: Karoline Striplin had 33 points, 15 rebounds, six steals, four assists and three blocked shots to lead Geneva County over rival Geneva.

Jordyn Alston had 16 points, six assists and five steals, Anri Davis had seven points and 11 rebounds and Jayden Williams had six points.

Ariton 37, Rehobeth 23: Zhee Oliver dominated with 21 points and 20 rebounds and Alexis Johnson added 10 points for Ariton.

Maurissa Walker had eight points to lead Rehobeth.

Carroll 39, Cottonwood 36: Ameyah Gray had 11 points to lead the Carroll victory.

Saniya Keys had 14 points and Shelbie Chambers 13 for Cottonwood.

Varsity Boys

Enterprise 57, Charles Henderson 46: Enterprise improved to 5-0 by beating Charles Henderson.