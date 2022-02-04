PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Northside Methodist boys upset Providence Christian

The Northside Methodist boys basketball team concluded their season in style Friday night, earning a 46-43 upset win over city rival Providence Christian on senior night at the NMA gym.
The Knights, who are not eligible for AHSAA championship play until next year, finished the year with a 7-12 and avenged an earlier loss to Providence Christian, which fell to 14-11 with Friday’s loss.
NMA seized a 16-9 lead at the end of the first quarter and led most of the way before the Eagles took a 1-point lead in the fourth quarter. Jadyn Watkins hit a 3-pointer to give NMA the lead back and the Knights held on for the win.
Kane Helder led NMA with 17 points and Watkins followed with nine.
Powell Phillips led Providence Christian with 21 points.
Eufaula 74, Abbeville 42: Patrick Screws scored 28 points, with 13 of those coming in the first quarter, in leading Eufaula past Abbeville 74-42.
Josh Paige added 11 points, Caleb Paige 10 and Jaylen Guilford seven.
Abbeville was led by Trent Lingo with 11 and Tyrek Coleman with 10.
Cottonwood 60, Rehobeth 36: Raymon Bryant had 23 points and Mekhi Anglin 11 to lead Cottonwood.
Sellers Gibson, Jackson Strickland, Colton Trotter and Cayden Turvin had six points each to lead Rehobeth.
Charles Henderson 68, Pike County 52: Ja’Carion Burney had 15 points, Akeives Shorts 11 and Tay Knox 10 to lead Charles Henderson.
Makhi Leverette had 19 to lead Pike County.
Zion Chapel 59, Pleasant Home 43: Zion Chapel outscored the Eagles 15-0 in the fourth quarter to take the victory.
Jacob Chestnut led the Rebels with 20 points. Chase Horstman followed with nine and Brady Cobb with eight.
Ethan Curry led Pleasant Home with 11.
Varsity Girls
Eufaula 67, Abbeville 35: Zahria Hoskey scored 11, got eight steals and pulled down five rebounds for the Tigers.
Brooke Hallman contributed 10 points.
For Abbeville, Ja’mya Glover scored 17.
The Tigers finished regular season play with a 21-7 record and an 11-game winning streak.
Cottonwood 60, Rehobeth 31: Ariya Tillman had 17 points, while Saniya Keys, Diamond Acree and Kesha Anglin had 14 each for Cottonwood.
Maurissia Walker had 13 points and McKenna Linder nine for Rehobeth.
Kinston 47, Goshen 20: Kelsi Cardwell had 30 points and Sydney Danford six to lead Kinston.
Haylee Sanford had 10 points to lead Goshen.
Pleasant Home 57, Zion Chapel 11: Hannah Finger and Elly Sheets had three points each to lead Zion Chapel.
Junior Varsity
Rehobeth 40, Cottonwood 14: Tylan Knight had 10 points and Zay Johnson eight to lead Rehobeth.
Jayden Garrett had five points to lead Cottonwood.
Pleasant Home 33, Zion Chapel 29: Slade Grantham had 12 points and Mason Stuart nine to lead Zion Chapel, which finished the season with a 21-5 record.
Northside Methodist 28, Providence Christian 21: Landon Dodson had 19 points to lead NMA.
Calvin McClintock had 10 to lead PCS.