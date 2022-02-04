PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Northside Methodist boys upset Providence Christian

The Northside Methodist boys basketball team concluded their season in style Friday night, earning a 46-43 upset win over city rival Providence Christian on senior night at the NMA gym.

The Knights, who are not eligible for AHSAA championship play until next year, finished the year with a 7-12 and avenged an earlier loss to Providence Christian, which fell to 14-11 with Friday’s loss.

NMA seized a 16-9 lead at the end of the first quarter and led most of the way before the Eagles took a 1-point lead in the fourth quarter. Jadyn Watkins hit a 3-pointer to give NMA the lead back and the Knights held on for the win.

Kane Helder led NMA with 17 points and Watkins followed with nine.

Powell Phillips led Providence Christian with 21 points.

Eufaula 74, Abbeville 42: Patrick Screws scored 28 points, with 13 of those coming in the first quarter, in leading Eufaula past Abbeville 74-42.

Josh Paige added 11 points, Caleb Paige 10 and Jaylen Guilford seven.

Abbeville was led by Trent Lingo with 11 and Tyrek Coleman with 10.