PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Opp boys defeat Headland

Opp defeated Headland 57-51 on Saturday in high school boys basketball action.

Colby Ballard had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Opp, while Jabarri Hill had 12 points and nine rebounds.

A.J. Coleman and Eli James each scored 10, with all of James’ points coming in the fourth quarter.

Varsity Girls

Headland 45, Opp 38: For Opp, Vanessa Stoudemire scored her 1,000th career point in the second quarter and scored 26 for the game with eight rebounds.

Cuba Wiggins had eight points and 12 rebounds.

Junior Varsity

Headland 50, Opp 39: D.J. Hines led Opp with 10 points.