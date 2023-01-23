PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Opp boys defeat Headland

JaKanye Mount scored 20 points, pulled down 19 rebounds and dished out three assists in leading Opp past Headland 55-51 on Monday night in boys high school basketball.

Jabarri Hill added 13 points, while Terry Davis scored 10. JaKelleus Lane had 17 rebounds for the Bobcats (13-7).

Providence Christian 61, Emmanuel Christian 34: Charlie Leger had 18 points, six steals, six rebounds and five assists, and Pearce Boone had 12 points and seven rebounds to lead PCS (13-8).

Gabe Pemberton added eight points and seven rebounds and Michael Shivers had eight rebounds.

Reid Roberts had 10 points to lead Emmanuel Christian (0-20).

Dale County 74, Rehobeth 62: Junior Smith had 21 points and 19 rebounds, while AJ Wesley had 16 points, Nick McCarter 14 and Gary Culver 10 to lead Dale County (12-11).

Cayden Turvin led Rehobeth (6-14) with 14 points. Dontez Martin added 11 and Xavion Johnson 10.

Luverne 71, Goshen 27: Szemerick Andrews and Makayel McBride both had eight points to lead Goshen (3-18, 0-6).

Brantley 69, Houston County 36: Leading the way for Brantley was Jayden Parks with 13 points, Jordan Parks with 12 and Daylan Davis with 11 as Brantley improved to 15-2.

Varsity Girls

Providence Christian 62, Emmanuel Christian 24: Maggie McCollough earned 14 points and six steals and Carlee Smith had eight points and both Clara Mixson and Laura Faulk had seven points each for PCS (8-10), which also got six points and six rebounds form Emily Love.

For Emmanuel Christian, Sydney Odom had nine points and Raleigh McDonald seven points.

Cottonwood 42, Northside Methodist 32: Dana Cool had 10 points and Addie Forrester eight points and nine rebounds for NMA (14-8).

Headland 57, Opp 16: Alexus Neal had 27 points and 15 rebounds and Makaylah Bradley had eight points for Headland (14-6).

Vanessa Stoudemire had nine points to lead Opp (6-11).

Rehobeth 44, Dale County 23: Ja’Nya Malachi-Cook had 10 points and Myrical White, Maurissia Walker and Helen Williamson each added seven points for Rehobeth (5-11).

Myesa Kennedy led Dale County (3-13) with 13 points.

Brantley 52, Houston County 24: For Brantley, Alex Grimes scored 14 and Myia Mount scored 11 and pulled down 15 rebounds.

Junior Varsity

Providence Christian 43, Emmanuel Christian 19: Oliver Parsons had 13 points and Christian Sutton 10 for Providence Christian.

Ethan Williams had 12 to lead Emmanuel Christian.

Headland 60, Opp 33: Marcus Reeves had 17 points and Kayden Walker had eight for Headland.

DJ Hines led Opp with eight points and JayMaryon Allen had seven points. Frankie Williams had seven rebounds.

Dale County 34, Rehobeth 24: Maddox Weed had 13 points to lead Dale County.