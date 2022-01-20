PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Opp clinches area regular-season title

The Opp boys basketball team clinched the Class 3A, Area 4 regular-season tournament title, downing Pike County 49-34 on Thursday night.
Opp (15-5, 5-0) was led by AJ Coleman with 16 points and by Terry Davis, who had 15 points, all off five made 3-pointers. Both had four assists. JaKanye Mount had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds plus four blocks. DaDa Stoudemire had eight points and nine rebounds.
Pike County was led by Makhi Leverette with 16 points.
Providence Christian 52, Daleville 43: Powell Phillips had 19 points and Charlie Leger had 13 to lead Providence Christian, which pulled away from a 1-point fourth quarter lead to take the Class 3A, Area 3 win.
Bryan Beckwith led Daleville with 23 points and Moses McDowell had 10.
Ashford 61, Northside Methodist 41: Cam Fields had 18 points and Stelan Griffin had 11 for Ashford.
Braylen Clements had eight points to lead Northside Methodist.
Headland 103, Houston County 46: Five players scored in double figures, led by Jaxon Williams and Tee Hardamon with 20 points each, to lead Headland.
Tylen Williams followed with 13 points, Kell Brown with 11 and Nick White with 10 for Headland (15-5).
Mikey Peterman had 22 points to lead Houston County (0-21). Lanard Mullins added 10 points.
Varsity Boys
Zion Chapel 82, Goshen 35: Zay Adair had 24 points, Brady Cobb 15 and Jacob Chestnut had 14.
Sherrod Thomas had eight points and K’davion Bristow six to lead Goshen.
Harvest Christian 69, New Life 51: Zavier Womack had 26 points, Amear Childree 19 and Jacob Miller 15 to pace the Falcons victory over New Life of Troy.
Late Wednesday
Loachapoka 82, Barbour County 58: Dy’Qweshon Grubbs had 33 points and Martarius Griggs had 17 to lead Barbour County.
James Moore had 21, Kenneth Durham had 17 and Montavis Montgomery had 13 to lead Loachapoka.
Varsity Girls
Providence Christian 44, Daleville 18: Annabeth Townsend had 18 points and Lani Shivers and Addie Pemberton six each to lead the Eagles in the Class 3A, Area 3 win.
Kiani Schmitz led Daleville with eight points.
Ashford 52, Northside Methodist 35: Hope Hogan led Ashford with 20 points with Trinity McCree following with 12 and Amiyah Lewis with 11.
Kayden Williams led Northside Methodist with 21 points.
Pike County 61, Opp 31: Amity White had 14 points and Taniya Green and Urriya Berry had 10 points each to lead Pike County, which clinched the Class 3A, Area 4 regular-season title.
For Opp (4-10, 3-2), Vanessa Stoudemire had 16 points and eight rebounds and Amiya Thompson had eight points and six rebounds.
Goshen 22, Zion Chapel 19: Meri Cason Prescott had 14 to lead Zion Chapel.
Fort Dale 60, Pike Liberal Arts 31: Lakin Harrell had 20 points to lead Pike Liberal Arts, which played in its first game since Jan. 4.
Harvest Christian 48, New Life 26: Lelani Faulk earned 26 points, hitting five 3-pointers, to pace Harvest Christian’s win. Jamiere Womack added 16 for the Falcons.
Late Wednesday
Varsity girls
Loachapoka 60, Barbour County 35: Aaliyah Peterson had 13 points and Anesia Eutsey 12 to lead Barbour County.
Taylah Murph led Loachapoka with 29 points and Jasmyn Thomas had 14.
Junior Varsity
Providence Christian boys 49, Daleville 18: Calvin McClintock had 16 points and Andrew Owen added 12 points, all off four 3-pointers.
Opp boys 21, Pike County 19: Marcell Newsome had six points and four rebounds, while Reed Adams and Phillip Howard had four points and five rebounds each to lead Opp.
Khalil Foster had six points to lead Pike County.
Headland boys 42, Houston County 25: Sean Davis had 12 points and Mason Edwards and Cade Enfinger both had 10 each to lead Headland.
Caden Clark led Houston County with 12 points.
Zion Chapel boys 44, Goshen 18: Slade Grantham led Zion Chapel with 12 points.