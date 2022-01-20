PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Opp clinches area regular-season title

The Opp boys basketball team clinched the Class 3A, Area 4 regular-season tournament title, downing Pike County 49-34 on Thursday night.

Opp (15-5, 5-0) was led by AJ Coleman with 16 points and by Terry Davis, who had 15 points, all off five made 3-pointers. Both had four assists. JaKanye Mount had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds plus four blocks. DaDa Stoudemire had eight points and nine rebounds.

Pike County was led by Makhi Leverette with 16 points.

Providence Christian 52, Daleville 43: Powell Phillips had 19 points and Charlie Leger had 13 to lead Providence Christian, which pulled away from a 1-point fourth quarter lead to take the Class 3A, Area 3 win.

Bryan Beckwith led Daleville with 23 points and Moses McDowell had 10.

Ashford 61, Northside Methodist 41: Cam Fields had 18 points and Stelan Griffin had 11 for Ashford.

Braylen Clements had eight points to lead Northside Methodist.

Headland 103, Houston County 46: Five players scored in double figures, led by Jaxon Williams and Tee Hardamon with 20 points each, to lead Headland.