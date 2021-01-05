Prep basketball roundup: Opp defeats defending champ Pike County

Marquez McKnight had 22 points, T.J. Holston 14 and John Luke Lassiter 11 for Ashford.

Geneva 76, Daleville 70: Tyrese McIntrye had 17 points, Noah Johnson 14, Trevon Kemmerlin 11 and Evan Griffin 10 to lead Geneva.

Tomar Hobdy had 22 points and Bryan Beck with 18 for Daleville.

Wicksburg 48, Providence Christian 43: Devontae White had 27 points and Dalton Taggart had 17 to lead Wicksburg.

Cottonwood 62, Houston County 43: Raymon Bryant had 26 points and Allen Jones 22 to lead Cottonwood to the Class 2A, Area 2 win.

Houston County was led by Mikey Peterman with nine and Katarion Johnson and Christian Perkins with eight points each.

G.W. Long 80, Northside Methodist 58: Kobie Stringer had 25 points, Avery Roberts 20 and Hunter Whitehead 11 to lead G.W. Long.

Tyler Small had 17 points to lead Northside Methodist.

Varsity Girls

Wicksburg 59, Providence Christian 23: Kara Cox scored 16 to lead the Panthers, while Tori Snyder and Tori Hobbs each scored nine and Aubrey Bond seven.