Prep basketball roundup: Opp defeats defending champ Pike County

Opp improved to 8-0 for the first time in school history, knocking off the defending Class 3A state champions Pike County 53-43 in a Class 3A, Area 4 game on Tuesday night.
Erik Matthews led the Bobcats with 27 points, 21 rebounds, three blocks and three assists. Zack Hill and Zaccheaus Lindsey both had six points with Hill also earning seven rebounds.
Caleb Foster and Amaghie Lampley led Pike County with 10 points each.
Houston Academy 64, Slocomb 49: Sean Thomas Jones scored 20 to lead HA.
Kadyn Mitchell added 12 and Ethan Morales 11.
Jaylen Nobles led Slocomb with 19.
Eufaula 87, Central-Phenix City 57: Rodarious Thomas scored 23 for Eufaula.
Tyon Mitchell added 18, Caleb Paige 13 and Tony Coleman 10.
Carroll 69, Rehobeth 56: Wyatt Woodham led four Eagles in double figures with 19 points. Jordan Killings and Johnny Coleman had 12 each and Takoda McLeod had 11.
Parker Turner led Rehobeth with 17 points. Jaquavious Welch followed with 11 and Kendrick Dunn had 10.
Dale County 79, Ashford 65: Keshun Martin had 26 points, Steven Mitchell 12 and Kazmyn Jennings 10 to lead Dale County.
Marquez McKnight had 22 points, T.J. Holston 14 and John Luke Lassiter 11 for Ashford.
Geneva 76, Daleville 70: Tyrese McIntrye had 17 points, Noah Johnson 14, Trevon Kemmerlin 11 and Evan Griffin 10 to lead Geneva.
Tomar Hobdy had 22 points and Bryan Beck with 18 for Daleville.
Wicksburg 48, Providence Christian 43: Devontae White had 27 points and Dalton Taggart had 17 to lead Wicksburg.
Cottonwood 62, Houston County 43: Raymon Bryant had 26 points and Allen Jones 22 to lead Cottonwood to the Class 2A, Area 2 win.
Houston County was led by Mikey Peterman with nine and Katarion Johnson and Christian Perkins with eight points each.
G.W. Long 80, Northside Methodist 58: Kobie Stringer had 25 points, Avery Roberts 20 and Hunter Whitehead 11 to lead G.W. Long.
Tyler Small had 17 points to lead Northside Methodist.
Varsity Girls
Wicksburg 59, Providence Christian 23: Kara Cox scored 16 to lead the Panthers, while Tori Snyder and Tori Hobbs each scored nine and Aubrey Bond seven.
Providence was led by Annabeth Townsend with 14.
Slocomb 48, Houston Academy 27: Ally Price led the way with 14 points, while Gracen Hodges contributed eight.
Houston Academy was led by Sara Bourkard with 11.
G.W. Long 56, Northside Methodist 17: Lilly Grace Payne led the Rebels with 17 points, while Emmaline Hughes was right behind with 15.
Samson 57, Kinston 27: Brantley Edberg led the Tigers with 20 points.
Kinley Johnson contributed 17 and Alli Godwin scored 12.
Kinston was led by Kelsi Cardwell with 14 points.
Eufaula 73, Central-Phenix City 55: Kaitlin Peterson scored 24 to lead the Tigers.
Denahria Hicks scored 17, had 10 rebounds and blocked three shots and Iyauna Gordy added 12 points.
Geneva County 78, Abbeville 25: Geneva County routed Abbeville in a Class 2A, Area 2 game.
Karoline Striplin had a triple-double of 31 points, 17 rebounds and 11 blocks. She had seven steals and three assists. Charlianna Boutwell had 20 points and Jordyn Alston and Anri Davis had eight points each.
Carroll 46, Rehobeth 33: Taliyah Carter had 14 points to lead Carroll.
Maurissia Walker led Rehobeth with 16 points.
Cottonwood 52, Houston County 14: Saniya Keys had 27 points and seniors Shelbie Chambers had 10 and Willow Brumfield nine to lead Cottonwood on senior night in the Class 2A, Area 2 game.
Diamond Ealey-Carter led Houston County with 10 points.
Pike County 47, Opp 19: Kyah Rouse had 17 points, Taniyah Green nine and Urriya Berry eight to lead Pike County.
Vanessa Stoudemire had nine points for Opp.
Junior Varsity
Providence Christian boys 34, Wicksburg 32: For Wicksburg, Jase Dukes scored nine and Jaylen Murry scored eight.
Houston Academy boys 37, Slocomb 25: Eli Saliba scored 18 to lead the Raiders.
Maddox King and Cade Conner each scored eight for Slocomb.
Carroll boys 44, Rehobeth 22: Lakeith Person had 17 points and Miles Ansley 12 for Carroll.
Cayden Turvin led Rehobeth with seven points.
G.W. Long boys 38, Northside Methodist 34: Bryson Hughes had 18 points and Brayden Whitehead eight to lead G.W. Long’s win.
Jack Alford led NMA with 10 points.
Geneva boys 47, Daleville 7: Reagan Brannon had 11 points and Trey Grantham eight to lead Geneva.
Dale County 55, Ashford 37: Jamarvion Scott had 17 points, AJ Wesley 12 and Equali McClinton had 10 to lead Dale County.
Opp boys 34, Pike County 19: Jabarri Hill had eight points and seven rebounds, Ian Musgrove seven points and Colby Ballard six points and five rebounds for Opp.
Anthony Carter had seven points for Pike County.