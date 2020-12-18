Prep Basketball Roundup: Opp edges Georgiana in tournament championship

Florala 56, Charles Henderson 55: Rashaad Coleman had 24 points and seven rebounds, Mekhi James 12 points and seven rebounds, Anthone Stone nine points and Zaccaeus Reese 10 rebounds and four steals for Florala (10-2) in the semifinal win.

Cody Youngblood had 20 points and Akeives Shorts 19 to lead Charles Henderson (10-3).

Highland Home 48, Geneva 42: Tregan Cooper had 19 points and six assists to lead Highland Home, which also got nine points and seven rebounds from RJ Harris.

Noah Johnson had nine for Geneva.

Regular Season

Eufaula 79, Hewitt-Trussville 45: Josh Paige led the Tigers with 14 points.

Tyon Mitchell added 13, Toney Coleman 11 and Emmanuel Stevenson 10.

Rehobeth 88, New Brockton 75: Parker Turner led the Rebels with 27 points.

Acie Armstrong contributed 17 and Trycon McHellon added 12.

New Brockton was led by Dillon Kelty with 28, Matthew Smith with 19, Damarion Holt with 15 and Brandon Johnson with 10.