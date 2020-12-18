Prep Basketball Roundup: Opp edges Georgiana in tournament championship

GEORGIANA – Opp defeated Georgiana 60-58 in the championship game of the Georgiana Tournament on Friday.
Drew Chance led the Bobcats with 16 points, while Jaydon Lacey scored 13, had seven rebounds and blocked three shots. Erik Matthews added 10 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.
Azenda Pennington led Georgiana with 22 points.
Slocomb Holiday Hoops
Dale County 83, Poplar Springs 69: Keshaun Martin led the way with 29 points, while Christian Ross scored 14 with 21 rebounds and Steven Mitchell scored 13.
For Poplar Springs, Zaines Hall poured in 48 points, which included hitting 13 3-poiners. Shane Thomas added 13.
Ariton 48, Slocomb 41: Ian Senn scored 22 and Hayes Floyd scored 11 and pulled down 11 rebounds for the Purple Cats.
Slocomb was led by Brody Campbell with 16 and Jaylen Nobles with 15.
Florala Christmas Tournament
Enterprise 63, Greenville 55: Quentin Hayes had 17 points, Marshawn Fitzpatrick 13, Elijah Terry 11 and Josh McCray 10 as the Wildcats advanced to Saturday’s tournament finals against Florala.
Tyler Mallory led Greenville with 16 points. Dawson Sarblah added 13 and Justice Palmer 12.
Florala 56, Charles Henderson 55: Rashaad Coleman had 24 points and seven rebounds, Mekhi James 12 points and seven rebounds, Anthone Stone nine points and Zaccaeus Reese 10 rebounds and four steals for Florala (10-2) in the semifinal win.
Cody Youngblood had 20 points and Akeives Shorts 19 to lead Charles Henderson (10-3).
Highland Home 48, Geneva 42: Tregan Cooper had 19 points and six assists to lead Highland Home, which also got nine points and seven rebounds from RJ Harris.
Noah Johnson had nine for Geneva.
Regular Season
Eufaula 79, Hewitt-Trussville 45: Josh Paige led the Tigers with 14 points.
Tyon Mitchell added 13, Toney Coleman 11 and Emmanuel Stevenson 10.
Rehobeth 88, New Brockton 75: Parker Turner led the Rebels with 27 points.
Acie Armstrong contributed 17 and Trycon McHellon added 12.
New Brockton was led by Dillon Kelty with 28, Matthew Smith with 19, Damarion Holt with 15 and Brandon Johnson with 10.
Providence Christian 67, Northside Methodist 27: Grant Weatherford led the Eagles with 19 points, while Abe Chancellor scored 16 and Powell Phillips 11.
NMA was led by Tyler Small with 10.
Carroll 63, Abbeville 56 (OT): Raquille Reed had 31 points and Takoda McLeod 17 to lead Carroll to the overtime win.
Monqarius Cooper had 18 points, Tyreek Coleman 15 and Jayven Anderson 13 for Abbeville.
Lakeside School 42, Southwest Ga. 32: I’Leek Quinn had 25 points to lead Lakeside’s win.
VARSITY GIRLS
Northside Methodist 66, Providence Christian 48: Anna Lee Hathcock scored 24 in leading the Knights.
Brooke Hallman added 21 and Kailyn McMahen 10.
Providence was led by Anna Beth Townsend with 19, Adleigh Mayes with 11 and Lani Shiver with 10.
Carroll 47, Abbeville 26: Ameyah Gray scored 14 and Takahya Condrey 10 for the Eagles.
Bre Hardamon scored 18 for Abbeville.
Lakeside School 38, Southwest Ga. 37: Emily Nix hit a free throw with 0.4 second left to give the Chiefs the win. Nix had 14 points and Sarah Murph 10 to led Lakeside.
Slocomb Holiday Hoops
Slocomb 55, Dale County 27: Ally Price led the way with 18 points, while Gracen Hodges added 11.
For Dale County, Keunah Helms scored 14.
Poplar Springs 35, Elba 29: Harley Owens scored 10 for Poplar Springs and Jaylyn Baker scored 11 for Elba.
Florala Christmas Tournament
Paxton (Fla.) 55, Geneva 51: Melody Watson had 15 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks and Madison Johnson had 14 points, seven assists and six steals to lead Geneva, which also got 11 points from Pazley Lamb.
Big Orange Classic
Hewitt-Trussville 58, Eufaula 52: The Tigers were led in the loss by Indiana signee Kaitlin Peterson with 24 points and seven rebounds and Zahria Hoskey with 14 points. Mikasia Floyd had 12 rebounds and Denahria Hicks 10 rebounds.
Georgiana Tournament
Georgiana 58, Opp 27: In the consolation game, Vanessa Stoudemire led Opp with 18 points.
JUNIOR VARSITY
Rehobeth 47, New Brockton 15: Cayden Turvin scored 11 and Cameron Jones nine for Rehobeth.
Northside Methodist 39, Providence Christian 25: Braylin Clements scored 17 and Bowden Lancaster 14 for the Knights.
Gabe Pemberton scored eight for Providence.
Abbeville 41, Carroll 27: Kamerin Peterman had 16 points to lead Abbeville
Trey Glenn led Carroll with 12.
