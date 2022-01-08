PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Opp, Elba split in basketball action

The Opp boys and Elba girls took victories in basketball action between the two schools on Saturday in Elba.

The Opp boys captured a 52-40 win over the Tigers, while the Elba girls claimed a 45-28 win over the Bobcats.

In the boys game, Jabarri Hill had 19 points and JaKanye Mount had 13 and 12 rebounds to lead Opp (12-4). Alvin Henderson led Elba with 10 points.

The Elba girls were led by Nina Williams had 23 points and Tajah Davis with seven. Vanessa Stoudemire had eight points, seven rebounds and four assists to lead Opp.

Eufaula-Carroll postponed: The Eufaula-Carroll games for Saturday were postponed to Jan. 29 in respect of Carroll boys head coach Mike Henry, whose brother passed away on Friday.

Wiregrass Kings boys 69, East Central 34: JP Sowell hit seven 3-pointers and earned 24 points to pace the Kings’ road win. Christian Miller followed with 13 points and Will Holland had 11.

East Central girls 44, Wiregrass Kings 41: Cassidy Perry had 15 points and Grace Treadaway 11 to lead the Wiregrass Kings.

Junior Varsity