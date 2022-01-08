PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Opp, Elba split in basketball action

The Opp boys and Elba girls took victories in basketball action between the two schools on Saturday in Elba.
The Opp boys captured a 52-40 win over the Tigers, while the Elba girls claimed a 45-28 win over the Bobcats.
In the boys game, Jabarri Hill had 19 points and JaKanye Mount had 13 and 12 rebounds to lead Opp (12-4). Alvin Henderson led Elba with 10 points.
The Elba girls were led by Nina Williams had 23 points and Tajah Davis with seven. Vanessa Stoudemire had eight points, seven rebounds and four assists to lead Opp.
Eufaula-Carroll postponed: The Eufaula-Carroll games for Saturday were postponed to Jan. 29 in respect of Carroll boys head coach Mike Henry, whose brother passed away on Friday.
Wiregrass Kings boys 69, East Central 34: JP Sowell hit seven 3-pointers and earned 24 points to pace the Kings’ road win. Christian Miller followed with 13 points and Will Holland had 11.
East Central girls 44, Wiregrass Kings 41: Cassidy Perry had 15 points and Grace Treadaway 11 to lead the Wiregrass Kings.
Junior Varsity
Elba boys 51, Opp 43: Cody Gray had 16 points and Jacob Watkins nine to lead Elba.
Nelson Hall had 15 points and six rebounds, Joshua Smith 13 points and Reed Adams 12 points and 12 rebounds for Opp.
Wiregrass Kings boys 50, East Central 26: JP Sowell had 23 points, highlighted by four 3-pointers, while Alec Spann contributed 11 points and Riley Treadaway 10.
East Central girls 33, Wiregrass Kings 21: Addie Spann had 14 points and Janie Waddell five for the Kings.
Late Friday
Varsity Boys
Ariton 50, Northside Methodist 35: Ian Senn and Lawson Leger both had 11 points and Paxton Steed and Landon Tyler both had seven points with Steed earning 11 rebounds and Tyler 10 to lead Ariton.
Kane Helder had 11 points for NMA.
Zion Chapel 54, Elba 40: Brady Cobb had 22 points and Jacob Chestnut had 12 to lead Zion Chapel.
Chrystyile Caldwell and Alvin Henderson had 11 points each for Elba.
Wiregrass Kings 77, Tuscaloosa Educators 63: Christian Miller had 20 points, Aden Spann 16 and Tanner White 15 to lead the Kings.
Varsity Girls
Straughn 28, Ashford 16: Trinity McCree had seven points to lead Ashford in the road loss.
Elba 49, Zion Chapel 24: Nina Williams had 18 points and A’Lyric Whitfield 13 to lead Elba.
Kaylen McAllister led Zion Chapel with seven points.
Tuscaloosa Educators 51, Wiregrass Kings 41: Taylor Clouse had 12 points and Grace Treadaway had nine to lead the Kings.
Junior Varsity
Zion Chapel boys 47, Elba 31: Wes Braistead had 28 points and Slade Grantham eight for Zion Chapel.
Jacob Watkins led Elba with eight points.
Wiregrass Kings girls 27, Tuscaloosa Educators 13: Janie Waddell had 10 points, Sydney Waddell eight and Addie Spann seven for the Kings.