Prep basketball roundup: Opp holds off Pike County to win area title

OPP – Erik Matthews scored 19 points, pulled down 15 rebounds and hit a pair of crucial free throws in the final seconds as Opp held off Pike County 61-60 in the championship game of the Class 3A, Area 4 basketball tournament on Friday night.
Matthews hit two free throws with 3.2 seconds left to make it a 61-58 lead before Pike County missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer. The Bulldogs did get a putback at the buzzer for the final score.
Jaydon Lacey gave Opp its first lead of the game on a basket with 5.3 seconds left before Matthews made it a three-point lead with the two made free throws.
Drew Chance followed Matthews in scoring with 14 points, while Lacey scored 13 and pulled down 12 rebounds.
Zakevin Pennington led Pike County with 16 points, while Ian Foster added nine.
Opp improved to 18-1 and won the area title for the third straight year.
Class 2A, Area 4
Ariton 56, G.W. Long 47: Landon Tyler scored 18 in leading the Purple Cats to the win in the tourney finale.
Nate Oliver contributed 12 points and Ian Senn was right behind with 11.
G.W. Long was led by Kobie Stringer with 19 and Avery Roberts with 11.
Class 4A, Area 3
Geneva 73, Dale County 68: Trevon Kemmerlin scored 20, Damion Kemmerlin added 18 and Noah Johnson 11 as the Panthers (15-8) won the area championship.
Keshaun Martin scored 22 and went over the 2,000th point mark for his career in leading Dale County.
JoJo Rodgers followed with 18 points, while Steven Mitchell scored 12 and Christian Ross pulled down 17 rebounds.
Geneva will host St. James in Tuesday’s sub-regional round, while Dale County travels to Booker T. Washington.
Class 5A, Area 3
Carroll 78, Headland 57: L.A. Shider and Bryson Dawkins had 22 points each, Raquille Reed had 17 points and Jordan Killings earned a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead Carroll to the area tournament title victory.
Marquez Reeves led Headland with 15 points. Patrick Burke followed with 14 and Tee Hardamon had 10.
Carroll’s Dawkins earned tournament MVP honors and teammates Shider, Reed and Killings were named to the all-tournament team along with Headland’s Reeves, Burke and Andre Galloway. Rehobeth’s Parker Turner and Luke Strickland were also named to the all-tournament team.
Carroll (18-11) will host Charles Henderson in a Tuesday sub-region game, while Headland (11-4) has to travel to Greenville.
Class 5A, Area 4
Greenville 75, Charles Henderson 73: Charles Henderson had a 52-29 lead going to the fourth quarter, but the host Tigers scored 43 points in the fourth quarter to rally past the Trojans.
Both teams advance to sub-regional play on Tuesday. Greenville will host Headland, while Charles Henderson (19-8) travels to Carroll.
Akieves Shorts paced Charles Henderson with 25 points, while Cody Youngblood had 16 and Tay Knox 15.
Dawson Sarblah had 29 points, including 23 in the fourth quarter, to lead Greenville, which hit 15-of-18 free throws in the final quarter. Tyler Mallory added 11, eight in the final period.
Varsity Girls
Class 6A, Area 4
Eufaula 81, Opelika 52: Kaitlin Peterson led the Tigers to the tournament championship with 21 points.
Mikasia Floyd scored 17 and had 15 rebounds, Zahria Hoskey scored 17 and Denahria Hicks scored 15 and had 17 rebounds.
Iyauna Gordy added nine points for Eufaula, which will host Park Crossing in the sub-region Monday.
Class 3A, Area 3
Slocomb 29, Houston Academy 24: Ally Price scored nine and Breanna Hatcher scored eight to lead Slocomb.
Houston Academy was led by Caley Caldwell with seven.
Slocomb will host Opp in the sub-regional on Monday.
Class 2A, Area 2
Geneva County 65, Abbeville 33: Karoline Striplin had 32 points, Anri Davis 15 and Jordyn Alston 10 to lead Geneva County’s win.
Ja’mya Glover led Abbeville with 16 and Bre Hardmon had 11.
Class 1A, Area 2
Samson 42, Florala 38: The Tigers rallied from a three-point deficit going into the final quarter to take the victory in the area tournament final.
Alli Godwin led Samson with 12 points, while Trinity Jenkins scored nine and pulled down 16 rebounds.
Florala was led by Sharae Coleman with 19 points and Kyndra Anthony with 10.