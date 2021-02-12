Prep basketball roundup: Opp holds off Pike County to win area title

OPP – Erik Matthews scored 19 points, pulled down 15 rebounds and hit a pair of crucial free throws in the final seconds as Opp held off Pike County 61-60 in the championship game of the Class 3A, Area 4 basketball tournament on Friday night.

Matthews hit two free throws with 3.2 seconds left to make it a 61-58 lead before Pike County missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer. The Bulldogs did get a putback at the buzzer for the final score.

Jaydon Lacey gave Opp its first lead of the game on a basket with 5.3 seconds left before Matthews made it a three-point lead with the two made free throws.

Drew Chance followed Matthews in scoring with 14 points, while Lacey scored 13 and pulled down 12 rebounds.

Zakevin Pennington led Pike County with 16 points, while Ian Foster added nine.

Opp improved to 18-1 and won the area title for the third straight year.

Class 2A, Area 4

Ariton 56, G.W. Long 47: Landon Tyler scored 18 in leading the Purple Cats to the win in the tourney finale.

Nate Oliver contributed 12 points and Ian Senn was right behind with 11.