Pike County took advantage of cold-shooting and turnover plagued Straughn to rout the Tigers 42-14 in Class 3A South Regional semifinal game Saturday at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum.

The Bulldogs (22-8) advanced to the regional finals on Tuesday at 4 p.m. against Houston Academy.

Straughn missed its first 31 shots in the game and made their first field goal with 2:37 left in the game. They made just 2-of-34 overall. The Tigers also had 27 turnovers.

Straughn scored just one point in the first quarter, two in the second and three in the third and trailed 13-1 at one, 25-3 at halftime and 36-7 after three quarters.

Ivy White led Pike County with 13 points and Urriya Berry had eight points and 11 rebounds and Auriel Moultry also had eight points.

Blakeley Smith had six points and 10 rebounds for Straughn (17-5).

Class 4A girls

UMS-Wright 52, Geneva 42: The Panthers fell in an 11-0 hole in the first quarter and couldn’t overcome the early deficit in losing to No. 7 UMS-Wright 52-42 at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum.

Geneva, which finished the season 28-4, twice got the deficit to five, the last time at 47-42 with 2:47 left. The Panthers, though, wouldn’t score again, missing their last five shots and the Bulldogs hit 5-of-10 free throws to pull away.

Cheyenne Hammock led Geneva with 11 points and Simone Minnifield had 10 points. Kaden Ward followed with eight points and had a team-high nine rebounds.

Noel Freeman led UMS-Wright with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Amelia Meador added 11 points.

Class 3A boys

Hillcrest (Evergreen) 45, Opp 42: Opp missed two 3-point shots to tie in the final six seconds as the Bobcats fell to the Jaguars 45-42.

Opp finished the season with an 18-9 record.

AJ Coleman had 12 points and both Terry Davis and JaKanye Mount had eight points each with Mount earning a team-high 11 rebounds.

Christian Lock led Hillcrest with 16 points and Jermonte Stallworth had 11.

Late Friday

Geneva County girls 48, Highland Home 31: Jordyn Alston scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and the Lady Bulldogs held Highland Home to just eight points in the second half en route to the win.

Jayden Williams also had a big game with 11 points and game-high 16 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Geneva County improves to 26-6 and will face Wiregrass foe Abbeville in the championship game on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.

Friday’s game was tight in the first half with Geneva County leading 12-10 at the end of the first quarter and Highland Home leading 23-22 at halftime.

But the Bulldogs outscored Highland Home 12-4 in the third quarter and 14-4 in the fourth to run away with the victory.

Geneva County controlled the backboards, outrebounding Highland Home 45-29.

Class 2A boys

Ariton 48, Highland Home 40: Ariton outscored Highland Home 14-1 to finish the game in rallying to win 48-40 in the last semifinal game Friday night in the boys Class 2A South Regional at Garrett Coliseum.

Ariton’s defense held Highland Home without a field goal in the final 6:46 of the game. The Purple Cats outscored Highland Home 18-6 in the fourth quarter and forced 14 turnovers during the game. Ian Senn clinched the win, hitting 6-of-6 free throws in the final minute.

The Purple Cats (21-9) advance to the championship game Tuesday against St. Luke’s at 2:15 p.m.

Andyn Garris led a balanced Ariton scoring attack with 13 points, while Lawson Leger finished with 12 and Isaiah Johnson with 10. Ian Senn led the team in rebounding with five.

The game was tight throughout, with Highland Home leading 18-11 after the first quarter but just 24-23 at halftime and 34-30 going into the final quarter.