PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Providence Christian boys beat Slocomb in OT

Providence Christian scored all the points in overtime in defeating Slocomb 70-64 on Tuesday night in varsity boys basketball.

Pearce Boone had a dominating performance for the Eagles with 32 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks.

Powell Phillips had 14 points, while Charlie Leger scored seven, had seven rebounds and seven assists.

Slocomb got big nights out of Rashawn Miller with 22 points and Brody Campbell with 21. Cade Birge contributed 16 points.

At the end of regulation, Slocomb held for the final 30 seconds before missing a 3-pointer.

In the overtime, Phillips opened the scoring with a 3-pointer and the Eagles’ defense held the RedTops scoreless.

Houston Academy 65, Rehobeth 52: Corey Campbell scored 19 to lead the Raiders (10-0).

Rod Jackson followed with 16 points.

Rehobeth was led by Josh Lee with 16 points.

Abbeville 61, Cottonwood 45: Dylan Crawford poured in 30 points and Josh Chitty added 11 for the Yellow Jackets (6-2).

Carroll 73, Ashford 46: Lakeith Person scored 23 points and Myles Ansley 14 to lead Carroll.

Cameron Fields had 22 points and Kobe Small 13 for Ashford.

Geneva 54, Florala 45: Noah Johnson had a big night in scoring 31 points and Talan Johnson added 16 as Geneva improved to 8-2.

Geneva County 60, G.W. Long 36: KenLi Preyer had 19 points and seven steals and Omari Holmes had 10 points and 12 rebounds to lead Geneva County.

Bryson Hughes led G.W. Long with eight points.

Charles Henderson 77, Carver (Montgomery) 70: Jayden Spearman had 23 points, highlighted by five 3-pointers, while Tyler Carlton had 18, Jwyon Boyd 14 and Bray Jones 13 to lead Charles Henderson. Austin Cross added nine points.

Landon Parker led Carver with 16 points.=

Ariton 65, Red Level 61: Ian Senn had 29 points and seven rebounds and both Andyn Garris and Lawson Leger had 12 points each with Garris also with seven assists.

Javen Poindexter had 31 points to lead Red Level.

Goshen 50, New Brockton 37: Jayden McNabb led Goshen with 15 points.

Varsity Girls

Geneva 64, Florala 28: Kaden Ward scored 16 points, grabbed nine rebounds and had six steals for Geneva.

Simone Minnifield scored 13 and had seven steals for the Panthers.

Abbeville 57, Cottonwood 29: Jamya Glover scored 25, while Bre Hardamon and Gabby Brown each scored 10 for Abbeville.

Saniya Keys led Cottonwood with 13 points.

Providence Christian 62, Slocomb 22: Laura Faulk led the Eagles with 13 points.

Carlee Smith and Annabeth Townsend contributed 12 points each.

Slocomb was led by Lily Hobart with 11 and Nydia McMiller with nine.

Geneva County 55, G.W. Long 35: Jordyn Alston scored 21 to lead the Bulldogs.

Charlianna Boutwell added 14 and Jayden William nine.

G.W. Long was led by Emma Long with 17 and Maleah Long with 12.

Smiths Station 47, Dothan 39 (OT): The Panthers outscored the Wolves 10-2 in the overtime for the win.

Dothan was led by Monica Morrison with 15 points. Sani Hudson and Charisma Doss both added eight each.

Shamiya Oliver led Smiths Station with 17 points and Malaya Crowell had 10.

Carroll 53, Ashford 28: Ameyah Gray had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds, while Taliyah Carter had 12 points and six assists and Tyazia Newman had 10 points and six rebounds to lead Carroll (8-2).

Enterprise girls 46, Highland Home 32: Brooklyn Kemmerlin and Sarah Amos each scored 15 as the Wildcats rallied for the victory.

Enterprise trailed 29-16 and held Highland Home to just three points in the third quarter and scoreless in the fourth.

Red Level 52, Ariton 33: For the Purple Cats, Anna Kilcrease scored 10 and pulled down nine rebounds and Macileigh Bragg scored nine with nine rebounds.

Liz Cross scored 19 for Red Level.

Junior Varsity

Houston Academy 35, Rehobeth 29: The Raiders improved to 7-0 as Charles McCarthy scored nine points and Soles Faulk six to lead the way.

Carroll 57, Ashford 23: Trey Glenn led Carroll with 12 points, N’Jia Gosha 11 and Nazair Austin had nine to lead Carroll.

Alex Swain led Ashford with eight points.

Abbeville 44, Cottonwood 22: Dee Glover led the Yellow Jackets with 12 points, followed by Kam Wallace with nine and Dylan McGinnis with eight.

Providence Christian 39, Slocomb 22: Hamp Sanders scored nine and Christian Sutton eight for the Eagles.

Slocomb was led by Nicholas Peoples with seven points.

Geneva County 49, G.W. Long 46 (OT): Zae Brown had 18 points and Cecil Maynor nine for Geneva County.

Zamarvin McLeod and Preston Williams had 14 each for G.W. Long.

Ariton 53, Red Level 14: Easton Kilpatrick had 22 points, Conner Davidson eight and Addison Senn seven for Ariton.

Charles Henderson 49, Carver (Montgomery) 48: Car’tavion Burney had 19 points and Kameron Stallworth nine to lead CHHS.