PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Providence Christian boys down G.W. Long in OT

Charlie Leger hit a basket with five seconds left in regulation for Providence Christian to send the game into overtime and the Eagles won the game 57-50 over G.W. Long on Thursday night in boys varsity basketball.

Pearce Boone and Powell Phillips led Providence with 12 points, while Leger finished with 11. Boone pulled down seven rebounds.

Jakiire Redding led the Rebels with 16 points, while Bryson Hughes scored 11 and Daylon Henderson 10.

The game was tied 46-46 at the end of regulation.

Houston Academy 64, Kinston 41: The Raiders improved to 8-0 with the road victory.

Kadyn Mitchell led the way with 24 points, while Rod Jackson contributed 18.

Tripp Hawthorne led Kinston with 13, while Connor Tew scored 11 and Reece Hall 10.

Slocomb 63, Wicksburg 47: Rashawn Miller scored 19, Cade Birge 18 and Brody Campbell 14 for the RedTops in the victory.

For the Panthers, Gabe Glover scored 20.

Opp 77, Samson 26: The Bobcats opened the season with the easy victory.

JaKanye Mount scored 15, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked three shots. Reed Adams scored 10 and pulled down five rebounds.

Ashford 85, Cottonwood 49: Cam Fields poured in 34 points to lead the Yellow Jackets.

Kobe Small scored 19, while Ernest Williams added 10. Pete Reaves and Jeremiah Reece each scored eight.

Cottonwood was led by Jayden Lettinhand with 12 points.

Carroll 94, Pike County 51: Lakeith Person had 26 points, Zavier Womack 14 and Peyton Plott 11 to lead Carroll.

Ian Foster and Walker had 10 points each to lead Pike County.

Ariton 58, Northside Methodist 36: Paxton Steed had 17 points and 15 rebounds, Lawson Leger 14 points and six rebounds and Ian Senn 10 points to lead Ariton.

Braylen Clements lead NMA with 10 pints.

Elba 60, New Brockton 44: Cameron Gray had 12 points and JT Coleman and Jamal Siler had 11 each for Elba.

Yassiah Rousseau led New Brockton with 22 points and Dallas Bourne had 11.

Varsity Girls

Geneva 54, Kinston 27: Simone Minnifield scored 14, Cheyenne Hammock 12 and Kaden Ward 10 for a balanced Panthers’ scoring attack.

Kaley Norris scored 14 for Kinston.

Goshen 50, McKenzie 14: AJ Rogers scored 18, Alyssa Sparks 12 and Amber Vickers 11 to lead Goshen.

G.W. Long 47, Providence Christian 31: Emma Claire Long had 20 points and Maleah Long 14 for G.W. Long.

Annabeth Townsend led Providence Christian with 13 points.

Samson 56, Opp 30: Brantley Edberg and Shaylei Mock each scored 15 and Holly Warren was right behind with 14 in leading the Tigers to victory.

Vanessa Stoudemire scored 14 points for Opp.

Northside Methodist 57, Ariton 38: Addie Forrester had 25 points and Dana Cool 21 to pace Northside Methodist.

Nya Allen had 16 points and Lizzy Woodfaulk eight for Ariton.

Wicksburg 42, Slocomb 17: In Wicksburg, Kelsey Ellenburg led Wicksburg with 19 points and Mackenleigh Booth added nine.

Slocomb was led by Callie Seay with five points.

Elba 50, New Brockton 40: A’Lyric Whitfield had 29 points and Tajah Purvis eight to lead Elba.

Ariana Smith had 10 and Courtney Keith eight for New Brockton.

Junior Varsity

Carroll boys 50, Pike County 14: N’Jia Gosha had 13 points and Tereon Wilson 12 to lead Carroll.

Ariton boys 43, Northside Methodist 25: Addison Senn had 12 points, Jaxon Portwood 10 and Easton Kilpatrick eight to lead Ariton.

Ashford boys 36, Cottonwood 26: Quin Jones scored 12 and Zidavion Walker eight for the Yellow Jackets.

Cottonwood was led by J. Campbell with 11.

Wicksburg boys 65, Slocomb 57: For Wicksburg, Kolt Dickerson scored 15, Cooper Morrison 13, Landon Rainey 11 and Brodie Rainey added nine

For Slocomb, Quincy Owens scored 12 and Brady Corbitt 11.

Houston Academy 42, Kinston 14: Thomas Buntin and Brody Conner each scored nine, while Renaldo Young added seven for the Raiders.

Opp 44, Samson 31: D.J. Hines, Jaymaryon Allen, Marcell Newsome and Talan Wicker each scored eight points for the Bobcats.

Elba 39, New Brockton 36: Javante Griggs had 15 points and Jordan Hammonds 13 to lead Elba.

Josiah Peterson had 14 to lead New Brockton.