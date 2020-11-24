Prep basketball roundup: Providence Christian edges Wicksburg

ARITON - Powell Phillips scored 24 in leading Providence Christian to a 59-52 win over Wicksburg on Tuesday in the Ariton Thanksgiving Tournament.
Grant Weatherford contributed 12 and Abe Chancellor 11.
Wicksburg was led by Dalton Taggard with 20 and Devontae White with 10.
Rehobeth boys 74, Daleville 64: Kendrick Dunn scored 19 to lead the Rebels.
Parker Turner followed with 17 and Jaquavious Welch added 11.
Daleville was led by Tomar Hobdy with 35 and Sincere McKenzie with 10.
Dale County boys 63, G.W. Long 52: Keshaun Martin scored 18 points to hit the 1,500-point career mark.
JoJo Rodgers added 12.
G.W. Long was led by Avery Roberts with 18 and Kobie Stringer with 16.
Florala 63, Ariton 59: Mekhi James scored 22 to lead Florala.
Rashaad Coleman scored 13, while Dixon Drakkar and Anthone Stone each scored 12.
Ariton was led by Landon Tyler with 16 and Isaiah Johnson with 12.
Ariton boys 54, Providence Christian 50: On Monday, Hayes Floyd scored 23, grabbed 11 rebounds, had five assists and five steals for the Purple Cats.
Ian Senn added 14 points and six steals.
For Providence, Powell Phillips scored 18 and Abe Chancellor 16.
Karen Keller Thanksgiving
Tournament in Ozark
Geneva County girls 65, Carroll 27: Karoline Striplin scored 23 points, blocked 11 shots, grabbed 11 rebounds, dished out 10 assists and had three steals for the Bulldogs.
Jayden Williams added 14 points and eight rebounds, Charlianna Boutwell had 11 points and eight rebounds and Jordyn Alston had 10 points and seven steals.
Carroll boys 43, Cottonwood 31: LA Shider scored 11 and had seven rebounds to lead the Eagles.
Takoda McLeod had 10 points and Jordan Killings had seven points and eight rebounds.
Cottonwood was led by Raymond Bryant with 12.
Charles Henderson boys 51, Geneva County 46: Akeives Shorts led the way for the Trojans with 16 points, while Tay Knox contributed 14.
Geneva County was led by Omari Holmes with 13, while J’Quan Broxson and Colby Fuller each contributed 11.
Carroll boys 70, Houston County 27: On Monday, Jordan Killings scored 17 to lead the Eagles.
Raquille Reed scored 12.
Mountain Brook Tournament
Mountain Brook boys 67, Eufaula 53: For the Tigers, Josh Paige scored 15, Tony Coleman 11 and Caleb Paige 10.
Regular Season
East Coweta (Ga.) boys 88, Dothan 66: J.D. Palm, an eighth grader, led the Wolves with 22 points and eight rebounds.
C.J. Shackelford added 10 points and Derrick Fletcher scored eight.
