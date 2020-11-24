Prep basketball roundup: Providence Christian edges Wicksburg

Ian Senn added 14 points and six steals.

For Providence, Powell Phillips scored 18 and Abe Chancellor 16.

Karen Keller Thanksgiving

Tournament in Ozark

Geneva County girls 65, Carroll 27: Karoline Striplin scored 23 points, blocked 11 shots, grabbed 11 rebounds, dished out 10 assists and had three steals for the Bulldogs.

Jayden Williams added 14 points and eight rebounds, Charlianna Boutwell had 11 points and eight rebounds and Jordyn Alston had 10 points and seven steals.

Carroll boys 43, Cottonwood 31: LA Shider scored 11 and had seven rebounds to lead the Eagles.

Takoda McLeod had 10 points and Jordan Killings had seven points and eight rebounds.

Cottonwood was led by Raymond Bryant with 12.

Charles Henderson boys 51, Geneva County 46: Akeives Shorts led the way for the Trojans with 16 points, while Tay Knox contributed 14.

Geneva County was led by Omari Holmes with 13, while J’Quan Broxson and Colby Fuller each contributed 11.