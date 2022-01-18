PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Providence Christian wins at Wicksburg

WICKSBURG – Powell Phillips scored 16 points and Providence Christian held on for a 43-41 road win against Wicksburg on Tuesday night in high school basketball action.

Jake Lewis added nine points for the Eagles, while Charlie Leger scored eight.

Wicksburg was led by Devontae White with 19 and Clay Morrison with 12.

G.W. Long 53, Elba 43: Kobie Stringer scored 21 and Avery Roberts was right behind with 20 for the Rebels.

Elba was led by Alvin Henderson with 15 points and Chrystyile Caldwell with 10.

Houston Academy 71, Slocomb 41: Kadyn Mitchell had a big night with 26 points and Rod Jackson followed with 16 for the Raiders.

Slocomb was led by Rashawn Miller with 16 and Cade Birge with 12.

Abbeville 104, Houston County 34: Joshua Chitty scored 23 in leading the Yellow Jackets.

Travontae Glanton added 16 points and Trent Lingo 13.

Florala 76, Samson 44: Coe Kelly led Samson with 16 points.

Varsity Girls