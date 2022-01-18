PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Providence Christian wins at Wicksburg

WICKSBURG – Powell Phillips scored 16 points and Providence Christian held on for a 43-41 road win against Wicksburg on Tuesday night in high school basketball action.
Jake Lewis added nine points for the Eagles, while Charlie Leger scored eight.
Wicksburg was led by Devontae White with 19 and Clay Morrison with 12.
G.W. Long 53, Elba 43: Kobie Stringer scored 21 and Avery Roberts was right behind with 20 for the Rebels.
Elba was led by Alvin Henderson with 15 points and Chrystyile Caldwell with 10.
Houston Academy 71, Slocomb 41: Kadyn Mitchell had a big night with 26 points and Rod Jackson followed with 16 for the Raiders.
Slocomb was led by Rashawn Miller with 16 and Cade Birge with 12.
Abbeville 104, Houston County 34: Joshua Chitty scored 23 in leading the Yellow Jackets.
Travontae Glanton added 16 points and Trent Lingo 13.
Florala 76, Samson 44: Coe Kelly led Samson with 16 points.
Varsity Girls
Geneva 53, Straughn 20: The Geneva girls basketball team improved to 16-4, 4-0 in area play as Madison Johnson led the way with 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
Simone Minnifield followed with 12 points and five steals.
Straughn was led by Bryleigh McBride with eight points.
Wicksburg 48, Providence Christian 28: Kara Cox scored 16 to lead the Panthers.
Kelsey Ellenburg contributed 14 points, while Abby Varner scored 10.
Providence was led by Addie Pemberton with 10 points.
Houston Academy 49, Slocomb 31: Camille Reeves led the Raiders with 16 points, while Maci Caldwell added nine.
Slocomb was led by Raelee Whitaker with nine and Savannah McGhee with eight.
Abbeville 58, Houston County 2: Ja’mya Glover scored 31 and had 14 rebounds for Abbeville.
Bre Hardamon added 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Headland 60, Rehobeth 38: Alexus Neal led the Rams in scoring with 27 points and also had eight rebounds and five steals.
Jayden Blackmon scored 18 and pulled down 16 rebounds with seven blocks and Tyra Benton scored nine and had four rebounds.
Northside Methodist 43, Bozeman 17: Addie Forrester scored 13 and grabbed 12 rebounds for NMA.
Kayden Williams added 10 points, while Layne Grooms had nine points and 10 rebounds.
Samson 64, Florala 53: Brantley Edberg scored 14 and Shaylei Mock added 12 for the Tigers.
Junior Varsity
Charles Henderson 40, Carroll 39: Jumari Bryd led Charles Henderson with 12 points and Zachery Batie added 11 points.
Lakeith Person led Carroll with 17 points.
Abbeville 54, Houston County 41: Ahmad Billins scored 14 and Keshon Glanton 10 for Abbeville.
Providence Christian 31, Wicksburg 29: Calvin McClintock scored 14 to lead the Eagles.
Drew Williams led Wicksburg with 12.
Samson 33, Florala 31: Kaydin Moore scored 11 to lead Samson.