PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Providence rallies in final minute to beat Dale County

The Providence Christian boys team trailed by four points with under a minute to play, but scored the game’s final seven points to take a 40-37 win over Dale County in high school basketball action Thursday night in Midland City.

Charlie Leger started the run with two free throws. Following a Warrior turnover, Leger hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with roughly 20 seconds left. Dale County had a backcourt violation and Powell Phillips hits two free throws to put PCS up three.

The Warriors had a last-second 3-point shot that was contested and was off the mark.

Phillips and Leger led the Eagles with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Christian Ross led Dale County with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Equali McClinton followed with 10 points and six steals.

Northside Methodist 58, New Brockton 48: Ten Northside Methodist Knights scored in leading the win at New Brockton.

Kane Helder led NMA with 18 points. Justice Hallman and Brody Stokes added seven each.

Matt Smith led New Brockton with 16 points and Yassiah Rousseau had 13.