PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Providence rallies in final minute to beat Dale County

The Providence Christian boys team trailed by four points with under a minute to play, but scored the game’s final seven points to take a 40-37 win over Dale County in high school basketball action Thursday night in Midland City.
Charlie Leger started the run with two free throws. Following a Warrior turnover, Leger hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with roughly 20 seconds left. Dale County had a backcourt violation and Powell Phillips hits two free throws to put PCS up three.
The Warriors had a last-second 3-point shot that was contested and was off the mark.
Phillips and Leger led the Eagles with 15 and 14 points, respectively.
Christian Ross led Dale County with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Equali McClinton followed with 10 points and six steals.
Northside Methodist 58, New Brockton 48: Ten Northside Methodist Knights scored in leading the win at New Brockton.
Kane Helder led NMA with 18 points. Justice Hallman and Brody Stokes added seven each.
Matt Smith led New Brockton with 16 points and Yassiah Rousseau had 13.
Ariton 63, Slocomb 41: Ian Senn had 19 points to lead Ariton with Isaiah Johnson following with 14 and both Paxton Steed and Andyn Garris adding 10 points each with Steed also earning eight rebounds.
Cade Birge led Slocomb with 13 points.
Geneva County 66, Geneva 50: Emmanuel Henderson had 33 points, nine rebounds and five steals and KenLi Preyer had 11 points and eight rebounds to lead Geneva County (6-1).
Noah Johnson had 17 points and Timothy McReynolds had 11 for Geneva.
Abbeville 84, Ashford 69: Trent Lingo and Tyrek Coleman both had 22 points to lead Abbeville, which hit 11 3-pointers and had all 10 players score.
Cam Fields led Ashford with 22 points. Kobe Small and Michael Knight had 10 points each.
Charles Henderson 86, Barbour County 44: Tay Knox had 18 points, Akeives Shorts 13 and Kameron Berry 10 to lead Charles Henderson.
Larry Wilson had 19 points and Javarius Peterson 10 to lead Barbour County.
Florala 45, Zion Chapel 42: Brady Cobb had 13 points and Dayne Bannin nine in the loss at Florala.
Straughn 64, Samson 29: Jacob Branch had 11 points and Coe Kelley 10 to lead Samson.
Red Level 77, Kinston 54: Conner Tew had 16 points and Blake Senn 13 for Kinston.
McKenzie 44, Goshen 37: Jayden Williams had 24 points for Goshen in the road loss.
Abbeville Christian 62, Emmanuel Christian 53: Kyle Kirchhoff had 22 points and eight rebounds and Kindrell Fletcher had nine points and four assists for Emmanuel Christian.
Girls
Geneva 48, Geneva County 47: Geneva had a 13-point fourth-quarter lead, but had to hold off the charging Geneva County Lady Dawgs to earn a 48-47 win in girls basketball action Thursday night in Geneva.
Melody Watson had a double-double of 17 points and 14 rebounds and added four blocked shots for Geneva. Makaley Boswell added 17 points, eight steals and five assists for the Panthers.
Jordyn Alston led Geneva County with 16 points and Jayden Williams added 11.
Dale County 46, Providence Christian 30: Chyann Beasley had 18 points, Myesa Kennedy eight and Jada Brown seven to lead Dale County’s win.
Claire Wells led Providence Christian with 15 points.
Charles Henderson 52, Barbour County 31: Madison Ousley had 15 points, KK Hobdy 14 and Raven Williams 11 to lead Charles Henderson.
For Barbour County, Enasia Ivory had nine points, Anesia Eutsey eight and Tamia Peterson and Aaliyah Peterson both had seven points each.
Enterprise 55, Luverne 32: All 12 Wildcats scored, led by Jaida Gosha with 16 points which all came in the first three quarters. Dashia Nelson and Serrenity Page added seven points each.
Abbeville 60, Ashford 33: Two double-double performances paced Abbeville – 22 points and 18 rebounds from JaMya Glover and 10 points and 10 rebounds by Geral Walker.
Jakena Curl led Ashford with 11 points.
Straughn 30, Samson 28: Alli Brooke Godwin led Samson in the loss with 11 points.
Slocomb 38, Ariton 25: Chesnee Aplin had 14 points and Gracie Ward seven to lead Slocomb.
Anna Kilcrease had eight points to lead Ariton.
Florala 54, Zion Chapel 30: Shea Wambles had 12 points and Elly Sheets seven for Zion Chapel.
Abbeville Christian 57, Emmanuel Christian 25: Emma Gurman had 14 points and Rileigh McDonald had a team-high six rebounds for Emmanuel Christian.
Lakeside School 49, Springwood School 41: The Chiefs improved to 4-0 with a 49-41 win over Springwood on Thursday.
Eliza Eriksen had 17 points and 11 rebounds and Chloe Helms 14 points and four steals for Lakeside.
The Chiefs defeated Ezekiel Academy on Tuesday in Montgomery, 45-31. Helms and Eriksen had 17 points each and Rebecca Neville had 10 points.
Junior Varsity
Geneva County boys 38, Geneva 34: Lawson Grooms and Colin Bass had 10 points each to lead Geneva County.
Ja’Carious Threat and Devin Peak had 11 points each for Geneva.
Dale County 42, Providence Christian 36: Isaiah Griffin had 31 points, including 13-of-13 shooting from the field, and also had 10 rebounds for Dale County.
Calvin McClintock led PCS with 14 points.
Abbeville boys 45, Ashford 32: Brandon Buck Jr. led Abbeville with 12 points and Keshon Glanton had 10.
Pete Reaves had 19 points for Ashford.
Ariton boys 43, Slocomb 8: Addison Senn and Terrell Gilbert had 11 points each and Easton Kilpatrick and Wilson Cotton had seven each to lead Ariton.
Anthony Carroll had four points for Slocomb.
Zion Chapel boys 54, Florala 37: Slade Grantham had 13 points and Mason Stuart 11 for Zion Chapel.
Straughn boys 50, Samson 12: Samson fell on the road at Straughn. No other details were available.