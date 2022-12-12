PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Rehobeth boys edge Providence Christian

Rehobeth defeated Providence Christian 59-53 in varsity boys basketball action on Monday night.

Xavion Johnson had 20 points and Ramon Morton, Caden Wright and Jackson Strickland had nine each for Rehobeth.

Providence was led by Pearce Boone with 17 points and 11 rebounds and Cas Boone with 16 points and six rebounds.

Houston Academy 62, Cottonwood 44: Rod Jackson and Kadyn Mitchell each scored 13 to lead the Raiders (12-1).

George Zeron and Cam Dyer each contributed nine points for HA, which had 10 players score.

Jay Garrett and Kylin Hudson each scored 10 for Cottonwood.

Headland 71, Geneva County 66: Tylen Williams had 24 points, Jaxon Williams had 15 and Cornelius Arnold 15 to lead Headland.

KenLi Preyer had 23 points, Omari Holmes 20 and Robert Darden 19 for Geneva County, accounting for all but four of the Bulldog points.

Poplar Springs (Fla.) 66, Geneva 64: Nelson Hall had 21 points to lead Poplar Springs, who hit 12 3-pointers and snapped Geneva’s six-game winning streak.

Evan Griffin had 24 points and Noah Johnson 17 to lead Geneva (9-3).

Ariton 66, Daleville 45: Andyn Garris had 17 points and six rebounds and Ian Senn 15 points and five rebounds to lead Ariton. Lawson Leger added 12 points and Matthew Harrell eight.

Moses McDowell led Daleville with 17 points and Isaiah McKenzie had 12.

Northside Methodist 51, G.W. Long 41: Keithon Cunningham had 15 points and 11 rebounds, Landon Dodson 14 points and 10 rebounds and Braylen Clements 10 points and six steals to lead NMA.

Bryson Hughes had 11 points and Daylon Henderson 10 for G.W. Long.

Kinston 44, Wicksburg 23: Cale Sumblin had 20 points and Tripp Hawthorne and Connor Tew six each for Kinston.

Gabe Glover and Brodie Medlen each had six points to lead Wicksburg.

Pike Liberal Arts 50, Emmanuel Christian 35: Pike Liberal Arts won for the first time as an AHSAA member, beating fellow first-year AHSAA member Emmanuel Christian.

Will Rice had 13 points, KC Bradford 12 and Rhodes Baker had 10 for Pike Lib.

Hank Johnson had 10 and Tristan Culp had nine for ECS.

Elba 56, Zion Chapel 48: Jamal Siler had 14 points and J.T. Coleman 12 to lead Elba, which had seven of eight players score.

Slade Grantham had 28 points and Jacob Chestnut 11 to lead Zion Chapel.

McKenzie 69, Goshen 36: KJ Bristow had 14 points to lead Goshen.

Southland (Ga.) Academy 84, Lakeside 25: Rhodes Bennett scored 14 points, pulled down 14 rebounds and blocked six shots for Lakeside.

Varsity Girls

Providence Christian 62, Rehobeth 48: Annabeth Townsend had 29 points, seven rebounds and six steals and Laura Faulk eight points to lead PCS.

Ja’Nya Malachi-Cook had 15 points, Myrical White 14 points and Maurissia Walker 10 to pace Rehobeth.

G.W. Long 40, Northside Methodist 21: Maleah Long had 12 points and Ally Whitehead 10 to lead G.W. Long.

Dana Cool led NMA with five points.

Cottonwood 47, Houston Academy 40: Saniya Keys had 21 points and Kesha Anglin 16 to lead Cottonwood.

Camille Reeves had 15 points and Lauren Baker eight for HA.

Ariton 47, Daleville 20: Nya Allen earned 31 points and eight rebounds and Madolyn Hudson had six points and seven rebounds to lead Ariton.

Kiani Schmitz had nine points to lead Daleville.

Headland 57, Geneva County 41: Jayla Franklin had 26 points and five steals, while Alexus Neal had 20 points, 18 rebounds and seven block shots to lead Headland.

Jordyn Alston led Geneva County with 11 points and Jayden Williams had nine.

Wicksburg 36, Kinston 34: Bella Sellers had 14 points and 13 rebounds and Mackenleigh Booth had eight points for the Panthers.

Kaley Norris led Kinston with 10 points.

Elba 58, Zion Chapel 29: A’lyric Whitfield had 34 points and Ana Caldwell and Yada Caldwell had eight points each to lead Elba.

Madison Meeks had 11 points to lead Zion Chapel.

Goshen 77, McKenzie 27: Goshen had five players score in double figures in the win, led by AJ Rogers with 26 points.

Amber Vickers followed with 15, Alysaa Sparks had 12 and Ashunte Freeman 10 and Haylee Stanford had 10 each.

Junior Varsity

Geneva County boys 50, Headland 44: Cecil Maynor had 15 points, Zae Brown 13 and Kelvin Ardis 10 to lead Geneva County, which outscored the Rams 22-15 in the fourth quarter to earn the win.

Conner McKenzie had nine points to lead Headland.

Ariton boys 42, Daleville 24: Addison Senn had 14 points, Easton Kilpatrick eight and Jaxon Portwood seven to lead Ariton’s win.

Providence Christian boys 71, Rehobeth 43: Logan Hagler scored 14, Tyler Sharp 13, Hamp Sanders 12 and Christian Sutton 10 in a balanced Eagles’ attack.

William Watson scored eight to lead Rehobeth.

Pike Liberal Arts 35, Emmanuel Christian 27: Chase DeBoer had 13 points and Breaden Shirley had eight for Pike Liberal Arts.

Ethan Williams had 12 for Emmanuel Christian.

Elba boys 46, Zion Chapel 42: Javanate Griggs had 20 points and Brady Johnson 10 to lead Elba.

Brodie Stinson led Zion Chapel with 11 points. John Foster Hamm and Kavan Brown added nine points each.

Enterprise boys 9th grade 39, Opp 16: For Opp, Talan Wicker had four points and Slayton Griswold had seven rebounds.

Dothan girls 26, Bainbridge (Ga.) 6: RyClaire McCree had seven points and Harmoni Descalzi had six points to lead Dothan.