Prep basketball roundup: Rehobeth edges Carroll

Late Thursday

Varsity Boys

G.W. Long 69, Ariton 62 (OT): G.W. Long overcame an 11-point deficit to start the fourth quarter to force overtime against rival Ariton and then dominated the extra period to capture the win over the Purple Cats in a Class 2A, Area 3 game at Ariton.

The Rebels, who trailed by 17 in the middle of the third quarter, cut the margin to two behind 3-of-4 free throws before Hunter Whitehead hit a late layup to tie the game at 59 and force overtime.

G.W. Long (11-7, 3-0) outscored Ariton (12-6, 2-1) 10-3 in the overtime for the win.

Avery Roberts paced the winning Rebels with 23 points. Whitehead added 15 and Jackson Dasinger had 14.

Ian Senn and Isaiah Johnson led four Purple Cats in double figures with 12 points each. Landon Tyler had 11 and Hayes Floyd 10.

Bethlehem (Fla.) 58, Northside Methodist 45: Justin Hallman led Northside Methodist with 18 points.

Varsity Girls