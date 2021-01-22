Prep basketball roundup: Rehobeth edges Carroll

OZARK – Luke Strickland led the way with 17 points as Rehobeth held off Carroll 57-55 on Friday night in boys high school basketball action.
Jaquavious Welch followed with 11 points and Kendrick Dunn scored 10.
Carroll was led by Bryson Dawkins with 21 points.
Geneva 69, Ashford 67: Trevon Kemmerlin had 23 points, Damien Kemmerlin 17 and Tyrese McIntyre 14 to lead Geneva.
Marquez McKnight had 19 and TJ Holston 16 for Ashford.
Providence Christian 69, Slocomb 53: Powell Phillips scored 17 in helping Providence Christian to the win.
Bo Thornell followed with 14 points as nine players scored for the Eagles.
Slocomb was led by Jaylen Nobles with 27 points and Cade Birge with 10.
Geneva County 53, Cottonwood 36: The Bulldogs won for the 11th straight time in improving to 14-2 overall, 6-0 in area play.
Emmanuel Henderson led the team with 27 points, eight rebounds and four steals.
J’Quan Broxson had nine points and 11 rebounds.
For Cottonwood, Mekhi Anglin had 14 points and Allen Jones had 10.
Opp 59, Kinston 38: The Bobcats remained unbeaten at 15-0.
Erik Matthews led the way with 21 points, while Jaydon Lacey scored 10 and pulled down seven rebounds.
Jeb Crosby scored eight for Kinston.
Dale County 68, Straughn 36: Keshaun Martin led the Warriors with 25 points, while Cole Weed and Ke’jun Tellis each scored eight.
Christian Ross pulled down 13 rebounds.
Eufaula 90, Valley 64: Josh Paige poured in 27 points to lead the Tigers.
Rodarious Thomas added 15, while Jalen Coleman and Caleb Paige each scored 12 and Toney Coleman added nine.
Elba 57, Zion Chapel 35: Kimdarius Hill had 18 points and Chrystyile Caldwell 16 to lead Elba.
Varsity Girls
Carroll 59. Rehobeth 29: Zyisha Carson led the way for the Eagles with 19 points.
McKenna Linder scored 11 for the Rebels.
Jeff Davis 35, Dothan 31: Tyveonna Jackson had nine points and Monica Morrison six to lead Dothan.
Eufaula 92, Valley 20: Zahria Hoskey scored 22 and Kaitlin Peterson 21 for the Tigers.
Jada Woods added 13 points, while Iyauna Gordy scored 12 on four 3-pointers. Jalyiah Pierce added 12 points and seven rebounds.
Elba 50, Zion Chapel 5: Nina Williams had 21 points and Jaylyn Baker 10 to lead Elba’s win.
Slocomb 61, Providence Christian 30: Gracie Ward led the Red Tops with 18 points.
Breanna Hatcher and Chesnee Aplin each scored 12.
Providence was led by AnnaBeth Townsend with 16.
Kinston 55, Opp 27: Faith Peters scored 23 and Kelsi Farewell 14 to lead Kinston.
Opp was led by Vanessa Stoudemire with 23 points and seven rebounds.
Junior Varsity
Carroll boys 40, Rehobeth 22: Dez Pruitt led Carroll with 14 points and Lakeith Person added nine.
Cayden Turvin led Rehobeth with 10 points.
Providence Christian 43, Slocomb 24: Pearce Boone scored nine for the Eagles, while Calvin McClintock and Charlie Leger each added six.
Maddox King scored 10 for Slocomb.
Dale County 36, Straughn 27: Equali McClinton scored 14 and Michael Coleman eight for Dale County.
Late Thursday
Varsity Boys
G.W. Long 69, Ariton 62 (OT): G.W. Long overcame an 11-point deficit to start the fourth quarter to force overtime against rival Ariton and then dominated the extra period to capture the win over the Purple Cats in a Class 2A, Area 3 game at Ariton.
The Rebels, who trailed by 17 in the middle of the third quarter, cut the margin to two behind 3-of-4 free throws before Hunter Whitehead hit a late layup to tie the game at 59 and force overtime.
G.W. Long (11-7, 3-0) outscored Ariton (12-6, 2-1) 10-3 in the overtime for the win.
Avery Roberts paced the winning Rebels with 23 points. Whitehead added 15 and Jackson Dasinger had 14.
Ian Senn and Isaiah Johnson led four Purple Cats in double figures with 12 points each. Landon Tyler had 11 and Hayes Floyd 10.
Bethlehem (Fla.) 58, Northside Methodist 45: Justin Hallman led Northside Methodist with 18 points.
Varsity Girls
G.W. Long 52, Ariton 41: Makenna Long had 28 points, highlighted by seven 3-pointers, and Emma Claire Long added 10 to lead Class 2A No. 3 G.W. Long over Ariton in a 2A, Area 3 game.