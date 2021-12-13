Prep basketball roundup: Rehobeth girls defeat Providence Christian

The Rehobeth girls basketball team defeated Providence Christian 46-29 on Monday night in high school basketball action.

Makenna Linder led the way with 12 points, while Ja’Nya Malachi added 10 with 12 rebounds. Myrical White pulled down 13 rebounds for the Rebels.

For Providence, Annabeth Townsend scored 19.

Headland 47, Ashford 29: Jayden Blackman earned a triple-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 10 block shots and Alexus Neal added a double-double of 19 points and 16 rebounds to pace Headland’s win. Emma Grace Broyles added nine points.

Geneva 49, Elba 21: Melody Watson had 26 points and 13 rebounds to lead Geneva.

Freshman

Eufaula 9th boys 50, Carroll 49: Jave Williams had 20 points, while Thomas Hill and Brian Bonier had 11 points each to lead Eufaula.

Peyton Plott had 20 points and James Jarmon 14 for Carroll.