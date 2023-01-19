PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Samson girls avenge loss to Cottonwood

The Samson girls avenged last week’s loss to Cottonwood, beating the Bears 65-46 in high school basketball action Thursday night in Samson.

Brantley Edberg and Shaylei Mock both had 15 points to lead Samson, while Holly Warren added 14 and Alli Brooke Godwin 13.

Carroll 43, G.W. Long 31: Taliyah Carter earned 18 points and Ameyah Gray 15 to lead Carroll (16-5), which also got seven rebounds from Aaliyah McCray.

Ally Whitehead led G.W. Long with 12 points.

On Tuesday, G.W. Long defeated Barbour County 60-53 with Emma Grace Caraway scoring 22 and both Emma Claire Long and Maleah Long 17 each.

Ariton 33, Northside Methodist 30: Nya Allen had nine points and Lizzy Woodfaulk eight to lead Ariton, which also got 11 rebounds from Anna Kilcrease.

NMA was led by Dana Cool with 16 points.

Boys

Carroll 63, G.W. Long 46: Zavier Womack had 21 points, Takoda McLeod nine and Lakeith Person and Nate Elliott eight each for Carroll.

Tanner Johnston had 14 points and Brayden Whitehead 11 for G.W. Long.

Geneva 60, Houston County 36: Kingston Tolbert had 13 points and JaCarious Threat 10 to lead Geneva (14-8) in the matinee at Houston County.

The Lions were led by Lanard Mullins with 10 points.

Dale County 71, Emmanuel Christian 27: Jamarvion Scott had 14 points, Jyielle Britt had 12 points and Nick McCarter had 10 points and nine rebounds for Dale County, which also got 13 rebounds from Zaryon Cotton.

Charles Henderson 64, Pike Road 50: Jayden Spearman had 25 points, highlighted by six 3-pointers, and Austin Cross had 11, sparked by three 3-pointers, to lead the Trojans. Jywon Boyd added eight points.

Jayden Cooper had 11 points and Kody Markham 10 for Pike Road.

Cottonwood 60, Samson 43: Kylin Hudson had 19 points and Christian Williams 13 to lead Cottonwood.

Peyton Pitts had 10 points and Coy Ingram nine for Samson.

Junior Varsity

Carroll boys 38, G.W. Long 28: Michael Culver had nine points and Christian Purifoy eight to lead Carroll.

Marvin McLeod had nine points and Jeremiah Harrison seven to lead G.W. Long.