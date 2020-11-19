Prep basketball roundup: Samson girls defeat Geneva

SAMSON – The Samson girls basketball team rallied to outscore Geneva 23-11 in the fourth quarter in winning 50-40 on Thursday night.

Alli Godwin led the Tigers with 18 points on six 3-pointers, while Brantley Edberg scored 12 on four 3-pointers.

Kinley Johnson added nine points and Trinity Jenkins had 11 rebounds.

Geneva was led by Simone Minnifield with 10 points and Pazley Lamb with nine.

Slocomb girls 54, Rehobeth 23: Ally Price scored 11 to lead the way.

Madison Ward, Chesnee Aplin and Gracen Hodges each scored nine.

Rehobeth was led by Brittney Smith with seven.

Lakeside girls 56, Wiregrass King 16: The Chiefs rolled to a season-opening win behind 16 points from Emily Nix and 10 points each from Sarah Murph and Rebecca Neville.

Ariton boys 70, New Brockton 44: Hayes Floyd led the Purple Cats with 13 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

Ian Senn scored 12 and Isaiah Johnson 11. Kyron Danzy scored 10 and grabbed 10 rebounds and Landon Tyler added 10 points.