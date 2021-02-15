Prep basketball roundup: Samson girls defeat Red Level in sub-regional, face Winterboro next

Geneva County 70, Elba 27: Class 2A No. 6 ranked Geneva County routed last year’s 1A state semifinalist Elba 70-27 in Hartford.

The Lady Dawgs (20-3) advanced to Thursday’s regional first-round game at Lanett, which defeated B.B.Comer 76-55 on Monday.

Karoline Striplin scored 23 points to lead Geneva County’s win and hit 3-of-3 free throws her latest streak of made free throws to 26 straight – her third streak of 22 or more made free throws on the season.

Anri Davis followed with 15 points and Charlianna Boutwell, in her first game after missing two-and-a-half weeks with an injury, delivered12 points. Jordyn Alston added 10 points.

Elba, which finished the season 11-14, was led by Jaylyn Baker with 15 points.

Pike County 58, Houston Academy 56 (2OT): The Bulldogs outscored HA 8-6 in the second overtime to edge the Raiders in Brundidge to advance to a regional first-round game Thursday.

The Bulldogs (10-1) host Montgomery Academy, which advanced after a forfeit from Reeltown because of COVID-19.

The game was tied at 43 after regulation and 50 all after the first overtime.