Prep basketball roundup: Samson girls defeat Red Level in sub-regional, face Winterboro next

SAMSON – Samson broke open a close game in the second half of the Class 1A sub-regional to defeat Red Level 51-34 in girls basketball on Monday night.
Samson led just 19-17 at halftime before taking command the rest of the way.
Brantley Edberg led Samson with 16 points, while Kinley Johnson followed with 13 and Shalei Mock added eight.
Jazmine Duff pulled down 12 rebounds for the Tigers, while Trinity Jenkins had 10 rebounds.
No. 3-ranked Samson (23-3) will host No. 2-ranked Winterboro on Thursday night in the first round of the South Regional.
G.W. Long 56, Abbeville 43: Emmaline Hughes led the way for the Rebels with 22 points in the Class 2A sub-regional.
Emma Claire Long added nine.
Abbeville was led by Ja’mya Glover with 19 points and Bre Hardamon with 18.
Slocomb 60, Opp 23: Madison Ward scored 14 to lead a balanced Slocomb scoring attack in the Class 3A sub-regional game.
Gracen Hodges contributed 13 points, Breanna Hatcher 12 and Chesnee Aplin 11.
Opp was led by Vanessa Stoudemire with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Slocomb improved to 19-8 and travels to Prattville Christian Thursday in the regional first round game.
Geneva County 70, Elba 27: Class 2A No. 6 ranked Geneva County routed last year’s 1A state semifinalist Elba 70-27 in Hartford.
The Lady Dawgs (20-3) advanced to Thursday’s regional first-round game at Lanett, which defeated B.B.Comer 76-55 on Monday.
Karoline Striplin scored 23 points to lead Geneva County’s win and hit 3-of-3 free throws her latest streak of made free throws to 26 straight – her third streak of 22 or more made free throws on the season.
Anri Davis followed with 15 points and Charlianna Boutwell, in her first game after missing two-and-a-half weeks with an injury, delivered12 points. Jordyn Alston added 10 points.
Elba, which finished the season 11-14, was led by Jaylyn Baker with 15 points.
Pike County 58, Houston Academy 56 (2OT): The Bulldogs outscored HA 8-6 in the second overtime to edge the Raiders in Brundidge to advance to a regional first-round game Thursday.
The Bulldogs (10-1) host Montgomery Academy, which advanced after a forfeit from Reeltown because of COVID-19.
The game was tied at 43 after regulation and 50 all after the first overtime.
Kyah Rouse and Taniyah Green had 16 points each Pike County.
Mary Helen Mendheim led HA (10-7) with 16 points. Sara Bourkard had 13, Caley Caldwell 12 and Lauren Baker 10.
Pike County lead 17-5 at the end of the first quarter, but HA rallied with an 11-2 second quarter to cut the deficit to 19-16 at halftime. The Raiders outscored the host Bulldogs 17-15 in the third to quarter to pull within 34-33 and 10-9 in the fourth quarter to force the first overtime.
Carroll 49, Andalusia 38: Takahya Condrey scored 23 in leading the Eagles in the Class 5A girls basketball sub-regional.
Taliyah Carter added 11 for the Eagles (14-10).
Carroll hosts Talladega on Thursday in the regional first round game.
Eufaula 55, Park Crossing 49: Kaitlin Peterson scored 22 in leading the Tigers in the Class 6A sub-regional game.
Denahria Hicks added 14 points and pulled down 19 rebounds for Eufaula (25-4).
Alexis Andrews scored 18 for Park Crossing.
ACA game postponed: The girls AISA Class A basketball state championship game scheduled for Tuesday between Abbeville Christian Academy and Heritage Christian was postponed until Thursday due to wintry conditions across the state Monday and into Tuesday morning.