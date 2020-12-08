Prep basketball roundup: Samson girls edge Geneva

Samson held off a last-second missed shot by Geneva to take a 31-30 win over the Panthers in girls basketball on Tuesday.

McKinley Johnson and Brantley Edberg both had seven points to lead Samson.

Melody Watson had 10 points and Madison Johnson eight for Geneva.

Northside Methodist 27, Rehobeth 18: Anna Lee Hathcock had nine points and Kayden Williams 13 rebounds to lead Northside Methodist to the win.

Helen Williams and Karlie Hughes had four points each to lead Rehobeth.

Cottonwood 55, Providence Christian 50: Saniya Keys and Shelbie Chambers had 21 points each and Ariya Tillman 11 to lead Cottonwood.

Lucy Griffin had 19 points and Adleigh Mayes 10 for Providence.

Elba 32, Kinston 27: Jaylyn Baker had 13 points and Breanna Sanders nine to lead Elba in the win.

Kelsi Cardwell had 11 points and Faith Peters six to lead Kinston.

G.W. Long 43, Slocomb 37: Makenna Long scored 14 and Maleah Long 11 for the Rebels.

Slocomb was led by Breanna Hatcher with 10 and Ally Price with nine.