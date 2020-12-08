Prep basketball roundup: Samson girls edge Geneva

Samson held off a last-second missed shot by Geneva to take a 31-30 win over the Panthers in girls basketball on Tuesday.
McKinley Johnson and Brantley Edberg both had seven points to lead Samson.
Melody Watson had 10 points and Madison Johnson eight for Geneva.
Northside Methodist 27, Rehobeth 18: Anna Lee Hathcock had nine points and Kayden Williams 13 rebounds to lead Northside Methodist to the win.
Helen Williams and Karlie Hughes had four points each to lead Rehobeth.
Cottonwood 55, Providence Christian 50: Saniya Keys and Shelbie Chambers had 21 points each and Ariya Tillman 11 to lead Cottonwood.
Lucy Griffin had 19 points and Adleigh Mayes 10 for Providence.
Elba 32, Kinston 27: Jaylyn Baker had 13 points and Breanna Sanders nine to lead Elba in the win.
Kelsi Cardwell had 11 points and Faith Peters six to lead Kinston.
G.W. Long 43, Slocomb 37: Makenna Long scored 14 and Maleah Long 11 for the Rebels.
Slocomb was led by Breanna Hatcher with 10 and Ally Price with nine.
Eufaula 42, Enterprise 27: Kaitlin Peterson scored 21 and Danahria Hicks pulled down 11 rebounds in leading the Tigers.
Varsity Boys
Eufaula 70, Enterprise 53: Caleb Paige and Rodarious Thomas each scored 13 to pace the Tigers.
Tony Coleman added 12.
Enterprise was led by Josh McCray with 14.
Wicksburg 74, New Brockton 35: Dalton Taggart scored 30 points, including hitting eight 3-pointers, in leading the Panthers.
Clay Morrison contributed 15 points and Devontae White added 11.
Geneva County 71, Daleville 59: J’Quan Broxson and Emmanuel Henderson combined on 55 points and 18 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs in a home win over Daleville.
Broxson had a game-high 31 points and had 11 rebounds, while Henderson had 24 points and seven rebounds for Geneva County (7-2).
Daleville (1-1) was led by Sincere McKenzie with 22 points and Tomar Hobdy with 15 points.
Rehobeth 73, Northside Methodist 25: Jaquavious Welch had 19 points, Parker Turner 16 and Kase Keasler had 10 to lead Rehobeth.
Tyler Small and Ian McFarland both had six points.
Carroll 68, Bullock County 66: LA Shider had 16 points, Takoda McLeod 14 and Raquille Reed 12 to lead Carroll’s win at Union Springs.
Dekarie Anthony had 19 points, KJ Graves 12 and Devin Broadan 10 for Bullock County.
Geneva 80, Samson 36: Talan Johnson had 14 points, Avery Perry 13 and Evan Griffin 10 to lead Geneva.
Brantley 79, Zion Chapel 52: Kenuwyn Dixon had 22 points, Keldrick Brown 13 points and 10 rebounds, Wesley Person 12 points and Tucker Kilcrease had 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead Brantley in a season-opening win.
Junior Varsity
Wicksburg 42, New Brockton 21: Jaylen Murry scored 10 and Gabe Glover nine for Wicksburg.
Geneva County boys 51, Daleville 33: David Payne had 19 points and Wesley Ward nine to lead Geneva County.
Brantley boys 62, Zion Chapel 46: Dylan Davis had 26 points and 12 rebounds and Jayden parks 16 points to lead Brantley.
Northside Methodist boys 40, Rehobeth 28: Braylen Clements had 23 points to lead the Knights in the win.
Cayden Turner had 15 to lead Rehobeth.
