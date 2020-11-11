Prep basketball roundup: Samson girls finish runner-up in tournament

MONTGOMERY - The Samson girls basketball team finished runner-up in the LAMP Tipoff Tournament on Wednesday.

The Tigers beat LAMP 44-33, but lost in the championship game to Catholic of Montgomery, 35-25.

In the win over LAMP, Samson was led by Trinity Jenkins with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Kinley Johnson scored 10 and Brantley Edberg added eight.

In the championship game, Jenkins scored nine and Johnson eight for Samson.

Kings sweep: The Wiregrass Kings swept all three games over city rival Emmanuel Christian Tuesday night at Ridgecrest Baptist Church in the season opener for all of the teams.

The Kings boys team routed ECS 89-22, the girls team took a 52-38 win over the Warriors and the junior varsity boys earned a 63-16 victory.

In the varsity boys game, Nolan Perry earned a game-high 20 points plus four rebounds, four assists and three steals to lead the Kings. Kane Helder had 14 points and James Strickland added 10 points as 12 Kings scored overall.