Prep basketball roundup: Samson girls finish runner-up in tournament

MONTGOMERY - The Samson girls basketball team finished runner-up in the LAMP Tipoff Tournament on Wednesday.
The Tigers beat LAMP 44-33, but lost in the championship game to Catholic of Montgomery, 35-25.
In the win over LAMP, Samson was led by Trinity Jenkins with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Kinley Johnson scored 10 and Brantley Edberg added eight.
In the championship game, Jenkins scored nine and Johnson eight for Samson.
Kings sweep: The Wiregrass Kings swept all three games over city rival Emmanuel Christian Tuesday night at Ridgecrest Baptist Church in the season opener for all of the teams.
The Kings boys team routed ECS 89-22, the girls team took a 52-38 win over the Warriors and the junior varsity boys earned a 63-16 victory.
In the varsity boys game, Nolan Perry earned a game-high 20 points plus four rebounds, four assists and three steals to lead the Kings. Kane Helder had 14 points and James Strickland added 10 points as 12 Kings scored overall.
In the girls game, Lydia Owens had a game-high 22 points and seven rebounds for the Kings. Cassidy Perry and Tayler Clouse both had eight points each with Clouse earning eight rebounds and Perry seven. Olivia Hobson also had seven rebounds. Grace Treadaway delivered nine assists and Clouse earned four steals.
The Emmanuel Christian girls were led by Emma Grace Gruman with 13 points. Katie Wheeler, Maddie Hall and Reagan Vinson all had five points each for ECS.
In the JV boys game, Christian Miller led the Kings with 23 points and five rebounds and Will Holland earned 13 points, eight assists and six steals. JP Sowell added five steals.
Holmes County (Fla.) girls 59, Northside Methodist 25: In the Bethlehem Tournament Tuesday, the Northside Methodist girls team lost its season opener to Holmes County 59-25.
Kailyn McMahen had six points and 15 rebounds and Brooke Hallman and Anna Lee Hathcock had six points each for NMA.
Dothan JV girls 29, Carroll 25: Kierra Hambright had nine points and Monica Morrison earned six to lead Dothan’s JV girls to a season-opening win on Tuesday.
Eufaula JV girls 49, Enterprise 13: Dejiah Williams had 12 points, Keashia Tennille 10 and Jamariona Henderson eight to lead Eufaula’s win Tuesday.
Straughn 8th boys 49, Opp 45 (OT): Clark Gay scored 17 points, and all of Straughn’s points in overtime, in the win.
Clark Jordan scored 11 and Ean Robbins 10.
For Opp, Frankie Williams and AC Hightower each scored 14.
