Prep Basketball Roundup: Shorts powers Charles Henderson over Eufaula

Akeives Shorts had 29 points, including two free throws with 1.2 seconds left to seal a 71-68 win for Charles Henderson over Eufaula.
Jywon Boyd added 11 points, Cari Burney 10 and Zack Henderson nine for CHHS (9-2).
Caleb Paige led Eufaula (8-3) with 24 points and Josh Paige had 21.
Ashford 77, Cottonwood 61: Dechristian Newton scored 30 points, T.J. Holston 15 and Bryce Bennett 14 to lead Ashford (6-1).
Mekhi Anglin had 20 points and Raymond Bryant 19 for Cottonwood.
Carroll 67, Bullock County 57: Four players scored in double figures to lead Carroll, led by Raquille Reed with 13 points.
Karmelo Overton had a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds. Takoda McLeod also had 12 points and Jordan Killings had 10. Johnny Coleman added nine points.
Devin Broaden had 14 points and Dekarie Anthony 12 for Bullock County.
Geneva 49, Kinston 39: Tyrese McInytre had 13 points, Noah Johnson nine and Evan Griffin and Trevon Griffin both had eight to lead Geneva.
Opp 39, Luverne 36: Jaydon Lacey had 13 points and Erik Matthews 10 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots to lead Opp (5-0).
Zymorian Smith had 11 points to lead Opp.
Wicksburg 72, Samson 29: Dalton Taggart scored 22 points, Zeke Kelley 11 and Devontae White and Graeme Ward both had 10 to lead Wicksburg (9-3).
Brantley 53, Goshen 21: Westley Person had 16 points and 11 rebounds and Keldrick Brown 14 points and 12 rebounds for Brantley (5-0).
Girls
Samson 47, Wicksburg 17: Trinity Jenkins had 12 points and 12 rebounds, while Brantley Edberg had 12 points and Alli Godwin nine to lead Samson’s win.
Tori Snyder led Wicksburg with seven points.
Slocomb 49, Rehobeth 36: Breanna Hatcher had 22 points and Madison Ward and Chesnee Aplin had nine points each for Slocomb.
McKenna Linder led Rehobeth with 11 points.
Geneva 55, Kinston 39: Makaley Boswell had 15 points, Melody Watson 13, Pazley Lamb nine and Madison Johnson earned eight points, nine assists and five steals to lead Geneva.
Kelsi Cardwell led Kinston with 19 points.
Carroll 46, Bullock County 33: Takahya Condrey had 10 points to lead Carroll’s win.
Desiree Turner led Bullock County with 14 points.
Brantley 42, Goshen 17: Gabby Perkins had 15 points and 14 rebounds and Kayden Dunn 12 points and 10 rebounds for Brantley (3-1).
Junior Varsity
Carroll 54, Bullock County 53 (OT): Peyton Plott led Carroll with 21 points and Dez Pruitt added 11 for the Eagles.
Opp 37, Luverne 35: JaKellus Lane hit a game-winning layup with one second left to give Opp the win.
Jabarri Hill had 15 points and six steals and Lane finished with nine points for Opp (4-1).
Dante Smith led Luverne with 10 points.
Monday night
Varsity Boys
Headland 93, G.W. Long 74: Patrick Burke had 21 points and Kell Brown 20 for the Rams, while Tavaris Hardamon scored 17, Marqueze Reeves and Andre Galloway each scored 12.
The Rebels were led by Kobie Stringer with 32, Hunter Whitehead with 19 and Jackson Dasinger with 12.
Dale County 73, Rehobeth 67: Keshaun Martin scored 23 to lead the Warriors.
Steven Mitchell added 14 points and Terrance Green scored 12. Christian Ross pulled down 13 rebounds.
Rehobeth was led by Parker Turner and Jaquavious Welch with 21 each and Kase Keasler with 17.
Opp 73, Georgiana 62: Jaydon Lacey scored 22 and had 13 rebounds for Opp.
Erik Matthews added 21 points and 12 rebounds, and also went over the 1,000-point mark for his career.
Georgiana was led by Nacardyen Ball with 16 points.
Geneva 77, Elba 50: Five players scored in double figures to lead Geneva, led by Noah Johnson’s 18 and Trevon Kemmerlin’s 15 points. Avery Perry had 14 and Tyese McIntrye and Damion Kemmerlin had 13 each.
Collin Harrison had 12 points and Alvin Henderson 10 for Elba.
Brantley 64, Ariton 52: Morrell Edwards had 23 points, sparked by five 3-pointers, while Westley Person had 18 points and eight rebounds and Kenuwyn Dixon 11 points and five steals for Brantley (4-0).
For Ariton, Hayes Floyd had 14 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, Kyron Danzey had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Ian Senn had 10 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Isaiah Johnson added eight points and seven rebounds.
Pike Liberal Arts 61, Crenshaw Christian 23: Twelve Patriots scored in the rout, led by Mario Davenport with 14 and Drew Nelson and Austin Cross with nine each for Pike Liberal Arts (6-1). Davenport added five steals and five rebounds and Cross also had five rebounds.
Wiregrass Kings 92, Abbeville Christian 90 (OT): James Strickland hit a driving baseline jumper with three seconds left in overtime to give the Kings the win.
Nolan Perry had 23 points and Strickland had 18 and the two hit five and four 3-pointers, respectively, to lead the Kings. Christian Miller added 16 points.
For Abbeville Christian, Dre Cobb had 27 points, Dylan Crawford 21 and DJ Williams 18.
Varsity Girls
Georgiana 57, Opp 31: Vanessa Stoudemire scored 23 and had 17 rebounds for Opp.
Tenasia Gordon scored 14 for Georgiana.
Brantley 54, Ariton 45: Gabby Perkins had 39 points and 20 rebounds and Yasmine Upshaw had seven points and eight rebounds for Brantley.
Wiregrass Kings 39, Abbeville Christian 36: Grace Treadaway had 19 points and Lydia Owens 12 to lead the Kings.
Caroline Armstrong had 15 points and Amiyah Govan 12 for Abbeville Christian.
Glenwood School 58, Lakeside School 28: Sarah Murph had 13 points to lead Lakeside.
Junior Varsity
Georgiana boys 45, Opp 40: Jabarri Hill scored 20 for the Bobcats.
Wiregrass Kings boys 60, Abbeville Christian 19: Luke Strickland had 19 points – all in the first half – and Alec Spann had 11 points and JP Sowell nine points to lead the Kings win.
Javarse Turner had 10 points to lead Abbeville Christian.
Abbeville Christian girls 32, Wiregrass Kings 17: Caroline Armstrong had 13 points and Anna Grace Blalock had eight points to lead ACA.
Adelyn Spann had four points and Anna Ryan Sharp had five steals for the Kings.
Glenwood School 38, Lakeside School 21: Chloe Helms had 14 to lead Lakeside.
