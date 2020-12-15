Prep Basketball Roundup: Shorts powers Charles Henderson over Eufaula

Steven Mitchell added 14 points and Terrance Green scored 12. Christian Ross pulled down 13 rebounds.

Rehobeth was led by Parker Turner and Jaquavious Welch with 21 each and Kase Keasler with 17.

Opp 73, Georgiana 62: Jaydon Lacey scored 22 and had 13 rebounds for Opp.

Erik Matthews added 21 points and 12 rebounds, and also went over the 1,000-point mark for his career.

Georgiana was led by Nacardyen Ball with 16 points.

Geneva 77, Elba 50: Five players scored in double figures to lead Geneva, led by Noah Johnson’s 18 and Trevon Kemmerlin’s 15 points. Avery Perry had 14 and Tyese McIntrye and Damion Kemmerlin had 13 each.

Collin Harrison had 12 points and Alvin Henderson 10 for Elba.

Brantley 64, Ariton 52: Morrell Edwards had 23 points, sparked by five 3-pointers, while Westley Person had 18 points and eight rebounds and Kenuwyn Dixon 11 points and five steals for Brantley (4-0).