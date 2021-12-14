PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Slocomb boys win on King 3-pointer

Maddux King drilled a 3-pointer with 0.5 of a second left to push Slocomb to a 49-48 win over New Brockton at the Gamecocks’ gym in Tuesday night high school basketball action.
Rashawn Miller led Slocomb with 19 points and King added nine points.
Matt Smith had 16 points and Baylon Foster 13 for New Brockton.
Dothan 78, R.E. Lee 64: Dothan’s twin towers of Thomas Dowd and JD Palm combined for 58 points to power Dothan over R.E. Lee on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-7 Dowd had 33 points and the 6-foot-9 Palm had 25. Jayvis Moton added 10 points for Dothan (6-8).
Enterprise 59, Andalusia 23: Elijah Terry had 19 points to lead Enterprise (8-2).
Dale County 46, Ariton 43: Christian Ross earned 16 points and 17 rebounds and Cole Weed had 15 points as Dale County held off Ariton 46-43 in Tuesday high school basketball action.
Ian Senn led Ariton with 18 points.
Ross missed a 1-and-1 free throw with six seconds left and Senn grabbed the rebound and fired a potential game-tying three-fourths of the court shot that bounced off the back rim.
Abbeville 47, Pike County 43: Travontae Glanton had 17 points, Tyrek Coleman 10 and James Carter nine to lead Abbeville (6-3).
Zequan Boyd had 16 points and Kentavious Thomas 11 for Pike County.
Geneva 61, Kinston 50: Talon Johnson had 17 points and Noah Johnson 12 to lead Geneva (8-4).
Cale Sumblin had 14 points and Connor Tew 12 for Kinston.
Wicksburg 61, Houston County 45: Devontae White had 24 points, Jase Dukes and Clay Morrison 13 each and Dalton Taggart 11 for Wicksburg (5-5).
Mikey Peterman had 15 points and Kaheel Johnson had 11 for Houston County.
Cottonwood 71, G.W. Long 55: Raymond Bryant had 22 points and Allen Jones and Mekhi Anglin had 14 each to lead the Bears (5-6).
Kobie Stringer had 22 points and Bryson Hughes had 14 to lead G.W. Long (3-5).
Zion Chapel 73, Samson 42: Jacob Chestnut had 25 points to lead Zion Chapel (9-4).
Braxton Brooks had 12 points and Coe Kelly nine for Samson.
Opp 46, Elba 32: AJ Coleman had 13 points, six rebounds and four assists, Terry Davis 11 points and five rebounds and JaKayne Mount earned nine points and career-high 20 rebounds for Opp (4-3).
Zaydrian Daniels had 12 points and Alvin Henderson had nine for Elba.
Brantley 56, Goshen 20: Morrell Edwards had 20 points and Jordan Parks eight for Brantley (4-1).
Poplar Springs Shootout
Geneva County 55, Holmes County 22: Emmanuel Henderson had 15 points and seven rebounds and J’Quan Broxson had 14 points and nine rebounds for Geneva County (8-4).
Varsity Girls
Enterprise 62, Andalusia 34: Dashia Nelson had 20 points and Jayde Pena nine as 10 Wildcats scored in the win.
Zanyia Anderson led Andalusia with 12 points.
Wicksburg 61, Houston County 32: The Panthers hit 16 3-pointers, including seven by Kara Cox, who had a game-high 26 points. Mia Hatcher hit five 3-pointers and had 15 points and Kelsey Ellenburg had two threes and 11 points.
Diamond-Ealey Carter had 22 points for Houston County.
Ariton 46, Dale County 32: Reagan Tomlin had 17 points and Nya Allen had 11 points and 11 rebounds to pace Ariton.
Dale County was led by Chyann Beasley with 12 points and Myesa Kennedy with 10.
Park Crossing 72, Charles Henderson 35: Class 5A No. 1 Charles Henderson was upended by Class 6A No. 2 Park Crossing 72-35.
Madison Ousley led CHHS (3-2) with 12 points. KK Hobdy had eight and Raven Williams seven.
Kelsie Thomas had 23 points, Saniya Jackson 15 and Alexis Andrews 14 for Park Crossing.
Headland 51, Barbour County 17: Alexus Neal had 31 points and 18 rebounds and Jayden Blackmon 12 points, 14 rebounds and four blocked shots for Headland.
Geneva County 70, Daleville 7: In the Shootout Tournament in Hartford, Charlianna Boutwell had 13 points, Jordyn Alston 12, Ebonie Wright 10 and Taraji Harley eight for Geneva County.
Dothan 57, R.E. Lee 49: Amiyah Rollins had 26 points and Chalice Pittman 12 to lead Dothan.
Aliyah Postma had 25 points to lead R.E. Lee.
Abbeville 39, Pike County 38: JaMya Glover had 14 points and 12 rebounds and Bree Hardamon had 13 to lead Abbeville (7-1).
Taniyah Green led Pike County with 15 points.
G.W. Long 47, Cottonwood 31: Lilly Grace Payne had 13 points and Maleah Long had 12 to lead G.W. Long (7-0).
Saniya Keys led Cottonwood with 15 points.
Samson 54, Zion Chapel 20: Alli Brooke Godwin had 15 points, Brantley Edberg 11 and Shaylei Mock and Emma Sormrude both had nine points each for Samson.
Kaylen McAllister had seven points to lead Zion Chapel.
Geneva 52, Kinston 22: Melody Watson had 14 points and Simone Minnifield had nine points to lead Geneva (7-4).
Slocomb 46, New Brockton 27: Gracie Ward earned 26 points, highlighted by five 3-pointers, and Chesnee Aplin had 11 points to lead Slocomb.
Aniya Barkley had 10 points and Gabriella Eubanks had seven for New Brockton.
Elba 42, Opp 30: A’Lyric Whitfield had 18 points and Nina Williams 10 to lead Elba.
Ashley Kelley had a career-high 14 points, while Amiya Thompson had nine rebounds and Jalisa Smith a career-high six assists for Opp (0-4).
Brantley 39, Goshen 10: Anna Parker Little had 12 points and Kayden Dunn six points and 11 rebounds for Brantley (5-3).
Junior Varsity
Wicksburg boys 35, Houston County 16: Drew Williams and Noah Suggs scored seven each to lead Wicksburg.
Dale County boys 37, Ariton 26: Isaiah Griffin had 11 points and 14 rebounds, while Caleb Rodgers and Junior Smith had nine points each with Smith also earning nine rebounds to pace Dale County.
Myles Tyler had 11 points and Addison Senn eight for Ariton.
R.E. Lee 52, Dothan 39: Mehkai Menefee and Jyielle Britt both had 11 points to lead Dothan.
Abbeville 41, Pike County 23: Keshon Glanton had 16 points and Ahmod Billins had eight for Abbeville.
G.W. Long 41, Cottonwood 38: Will Bush had 10 points and Cameron Richards nine to lead G.W. Long.
Robert McCurry had 18 points to lead Cottonwood.
Zion Chapel 56, Samson 17: Mason Stuart had 16 points, Slade Grantham 13 and Joseph LeGear 11 to lead Zion Chapel.
Sawyer Sewell had nine points to lead Samson.
Slocomb 38, New Brockton 23: Anthony Carroll had 15 points and Aaron Wilborn 10 for Slocomb.
Cayden Avalos had seven to lead New Brockton.
Elba 31, Opp 29: Levi Mills had 10 points and Cameron Gray nine for Elba.