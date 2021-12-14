PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Slocomb boys win on King 3-pointer

Saniya Keys led Cottonwood with 15 points.

Samson 54, Zion Chapel 20: Alli Brooke Godwin had 15 points, Brantley Edberg 11 and Shaylei Mock and Emma Sormrude both had nine points each for Samson.

Kaylen McAllister had seven points to lead Zion Chapel.

Geneva 52, Kinston 22: Melody Watson had 14 points and Simone Minnifield had nine points to lead Geneva (7-4).

Slocomb 46, New Brockton 27: Gracie Ward earned 26 points, highlighted by five 3-pointers, and Chesnee Aplin had 11 points to lead Slocomb.

Aniya Barkley had 10 points and Gabriella Eubanks had seven for New Brockton.

Elba 42, Opp 30: A’Lyric Whitfield had 18 points and Nina Williams 10 to lead Elba.

Ashley Kelley had a career-high 14 points, while Amiya Thompson had nine rebounds and Jalisa Smith a career-high six assists for Opp (0-4).

Brantley 39, Goshen 10: Anna Parker Little had 12 points and Kayden Dunn six points and 11 rebounds for Brantley (5-3).

Junior Varsity