Prep basketball roundup: Slocomb downs Daleville in overtime

Dale County 59, Ashford 57: Keshaun Martin scored 13 in leading the Warriors, while Christian Ross scored 12 with 14 rebounds and JoJo Rodgers scored 10.

Steven Mitchell and Cole Weed each added nine points.

Ashford was led by MarQuez McKnight with 18, T.J. Holston with 14, DeChristian Newton with 13 and John Luke Lasseter with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Class 4A, Area 2

Geneva 49, Straughn 47: Trevon Kemmerlin hit two free throws with four seconds left to put Geneva in front and the Panthers held on for the win.

Tyrese McIntrye had 12 points and Kemmerlin had 11 to lead Geneva.

Class 2A, Area 3

G.W. Long 59, Elba 43: Down 30-20 at intermission, the Rebels turned the game around in the second half for the victory.

Avery Roberts led the way with 27 points, while Blayne McDaniel and Kobie Stringer each scored 11.

Elba was led by Chrystyile Caldwell with 16 points and Kimdarius Hill with 10.

Class 2A, Area 3