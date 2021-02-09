Prep basketball roundup: Slocomb downs Daleville in overtime

DALEVILLE – Slocomb took control in overtime to defeat Daleville 76-68 in the Class 3A, Area 3 basketball tournament opening round on Tuesday night.
The game was tied at 64-64 at the end of regulation.
Rashawn Miller led the way with 25 points, while Cade Birge scored 20, which included hitting five 3-pointers. Jaylen Nobles added 16.
Daleville was led by Sincere McKenzie with 21, Johnaton McFarlane with 14, Bryan Beckwith with 13 and Jiggy Bogan with 10.
Class 3A, Area 4
Opp 96, Goshen 43: Jaydon Lacey scored 21 and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Bobcats improved to 17-1.
Erik Matthews added 17 points, seven rebounds and a career-high six assists. Zack Hill scored 11 with seven rebounds and Drew Chance also scored 11.
Goshen was led by Jeff Warrick with 19 points and Dalonte Ware with 18.
Class 3A, Area 4
Pike County 70, New Brockton 39: Ian Foster led the Bulldogs with 14 points.
New Brockton was led by Demarion Holt with 14.
Class 4A, Area 2
Dale County 59, Ashford 57: Keshaun Martin scored 13 in leading the Warriors, while Christian Ross scored 12 with 14 rebounds and JoJo Rodgers scored 10.
Steven Mitchell and Cole Weed each added nine points.
Ashford was led by MarQuez McKnight with 18, T.J. Holston with 14, DeChristian Newton with 13 and John Luke Lasseter with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Class 4A, Area 2
Geneva 49, Straughn 47: Trevon Kemmerlin hit two free throws with four seconds left to put Geneva in front and the Panthers held on for the win.
Tyrese McIntrye had 12 points and Kemmerlin had 11 to lead Geneva.
Class 2A, Area 3
G.W. Long 59, Elba 43: Down 30-20 at intermission, the Rebels turned the game around in the second half for the victory.
Avery Roberts led the way with 27 points, while Blayne McDaniel and Kobie Stringer each scored 11.
Elba was led by Chrystyile Caldwell with 16 points and Kimdarius Hill with 10.
Class 2A, Area 3
Ariton 61, Zion Chapel 41: Ian Senn led the Purple Cats to victory with 23 points.
Isaiah Johnson contributed 11 and Landon Tyler 10.
Zion Chapel was led by Connor Kelley with 14 points.
Class 2A, Area 2
Geneva County 89, Houston County 40: Emmanuel Henderson had 22 points and seven steals and J’quan Broxson had 16 to lead Geneva County.
Omari Holmes added 14 points and eight rebounds and Colby Fuller 13 points and five rebounds for Geneva County (18-3), which will host Cottonwood in the area tournament finals.
Zayne Peterman had 13 points and Isaiah McKenzie had 10 for Houston County.
Cottonwood 52, Abbeville 49: Allen Jones and Raymon Bryant both had double doubles to lead the Bears to the win. Jones had 16 points and 10 boards and Bryant 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Mehki Anglin added 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Cottonwood (9-11), which advanced to play Geneva County in the finals Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Class 7A, Area 3
Enterprise 63, Prattville 35: Elijah Terry had 15 points and Josh McCray 10 to lead the Wildcats, who advanced to the area tournament championship game against the winner of Wednesday's Dothan at Jeff Davis game.
Varsity Girls
Class 7A, Area 3
Dothan 45, Jeff Davis 33: Alexis Hudgens had 19 points and Amiyah Rollins, playing in her first game back after an injury, had 15 points to lead Dothan.
The Wolves (10-6) play at Enterprise in the area tournament finals.
Class 7A, Area 3
Enterprise 36, Prattville 12: NeNe Nelson had 21 points to pace Enterprise (12-7), which advanced to the area tournament finals.
Class 6A, Area 4
Eufaula 70, Valley 19: Kaitlin Peterson scored 26, grabbed 10 rebounds and had seven assists for the Tigers (23-4).
Coach Jermieke Cliatt got his 100th career coaching victory.
Zahria Hoskey scored 12 and Denahria Hicks 11 for the Tigers.
Class 2A, Area 2
Geneva County 93, Houston County 29: Karoline Striplin had 32 points, 24 rebounds and seven assists to lead Geneva County’s rout.
Anri Davis followed with 23 points, four assists and four rebounds and Jordyn Alston had 12 points and five rebounds.
The Lady Dawgs (18-6) advance to the area finals at home Friday at 6 p.m. against Abbeville.
Class 1A, Area 2
Samson 56, Kinston 27: The Tigers improved to 21-3 with the win.
Kinley Johnson led Samson with 15 points, while Trinity Jenkins was just behind with 14 and Shaylei Mock added nine.
Faith Peters led Kinston with 11 and Kelsie Cardwell had 10.
AISA Class AA
Pike Liberal Arts 25, Monroe Academy 21: The Patriots advanced to the AISA Class AAA semifinals, beating Monroe Academy on Monday night.
Amity White had nine points and five steals and Lakin Harrell had eight points. Tiffany Johnson had a team-high eight rebounds.
Pike Lib (9-4) faces Clarke Prep in Friday’s semifinal at 9 a.m. in Montgomery.