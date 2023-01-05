PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Slocomb downs Northside Methodist in overtime

Cade Birge had 31 points and Rashawn Miller 20 to lead Slocomb to a 67-62 overtime win over Northside Methodist Academy in high school boys basketball action on Thursday night.

Braylen Clements had 22 points, nine rebounds and four steals and Ty Chappel had 11 points for NMA.

Dale County 58, Cottonwood 49: Junior Smith earned 12 points, 20 rebounds and six assists, Jamarvion Scott had a team-high 16 points and Nick McCarter had a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds to pace Dale County.

Jalen Lettinghand had 15 points and Anthony Pressly 10 to lead Cottonwood.

Abbeville 51, G.W. Long 35: Josh Chitty led the way for the Yellow Jackets (12-5, 1-0 area) with 23 points, while Keshon Glanton contributed seven.

G.W. Long was led by Bryson Hughes with 16 points.

Varsity Girls

Cottonwood 51, Dale County 23: Kesha Anglin had 19 points, Ariya Thompson 16 and Saniya Keys 11 for Cottonwood.

Jas Smith led Dale Count with 14 points.

Barbour County 50, Ariton 15: Tamira Peterson had 19 points, Enasia Ivory 11 and Brakiah Russell 10 to lead Barbour County.

Macileigh Bragg had seven points and 11 rebounds for Ariton.

Abbeville 39, G.W. Long 34: Jamya Glover scored 14, Gabby Brown 13 and Bre Hardamon 10 in a balanced Abbeville scoring attack.

Ally Whitehead led G.W. Long with 13 points.

Rehobeth 41, Malone 29: Myrical White and Maurissia Walker each scored 11 to lead Rehobeth.

Sarah Littlefield added nine for the Rebels.

Lakeside School 49, Evangel Christian 19: The Chiefs led Evangel 30-13 en route to the win in Montgomery.

Chloe Helms had 12 points to lead Lakeside. Sophie Seaborn and Eliza Eriksen both added 10 points and Addy Helms had seven points.

Junior Varsity

Dale County boys 35, Cottonwood 26: Tyrel Thrower had 11 points, 11 rebounds and nine blocked shots and Jermany Wells had seven points and eight rebounds for Dale County.

Jovaughn Campbell had 13 points to Cottonwood.

Abbeville 34, G.W. Long 33: Dee Glover and Dylan McGinnis each scored 10 points to lead the Yellow Jackets.

G.W. Long was led by Preston Williams with 13 points and Jeremiah Haisten with 10.