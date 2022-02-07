PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Stoudemire has big game for Opp in area tourney

Vanessa Stoudemire scored 21 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out five assists and had five steals in leading Opp to a 53-25 win over Goshen in the Class 3A, Area 4 girls basketball tournament on Monday.
Amiya Thompson added eight points and nine rebounds, while Cuba Wiggins had nine rebounds and Kyla Rhodes had seven rebounds and five steals.
Goshen was led by Amber Vickers with nine points.
Class 6A, Area 4
Eufaula 80, Russell County 25: Ganielle Palmer led the Tigers with 18 points.
Zahria Hoskey scored 13, while Brooke Hallman contributed 12 and Joyah Peterson added 10.
Class 5A, Area 3
Carroll 55, Rehobeth 26: Taliyah Carter scored 13, grabbed 10 rebounds, had 10 assists and six steals for the Eagles.
Ameyah Grey added 11 points and seven rebounds, while Ryanna Thomas scored 11 with five rebounds.
For Rehobeth, Maurissia Walker scored 14 to lead the way.
Class 5A, Area 4
Charles Henderson 46, Andalusia 28: KK Hobdy had 16 points and Madison Ousley had 13 points to lead Charles Henderson, which advanced to the area finals against Greenville.
Class 4A, Area 2
Geneva 55, Dale County 17: Simone Minnifield scored 10 for the Panthers.
Melody Watson scored nine, which included her 1,000th career point, while Carli Grantham and Makaley Boswell also added nine points.
Straughn 37, Ashford 35: No details were available.
Class 3A, Area 3
Providence Christian 51, Daleville 25: Annabeth Townsend scored 22 to lead Providence in the win.
Emily Love added 12 points for the Eagles.
Class 2A, Area 3
G.W. Long 77, Zion Chapel 5: Emmaline Hughes scored 19 and Maleah Long 13 in leading G.W. Long.
Emma Claire Long added 11 points and Makenna Long 10.
Elba 46, Ariton 40: A’Lyric Whitfield had 23 points, nine steals, seven rebounds and four assists and Nina Williams had 16 points and five steals to lead Elba. Kendra Juarez had a team-high nine rebounds.
Reagan Tomlin had 20 points to lead Ariton. Nya Allen added nine points.
Class 2A, Area 6
Barbour County 52, Central-Hayneville 22: Enasia Ivory scored 17 while Aaliyah Peterson added 12 and Tamia Peterson scored 10 with 17 rebounds for the Jaguars.
Class 1A, Area 2
Florala 60, Kinston 36: Kelsi Cardwell had 27 points, including her 1,000th career point in the final minute, to lead Kinston.
Varsity Boys
Class 2A, Area 2
Abbeville 66, Cottonwood 47: Tyrek Coleman scored 22 points in leading the Yellow Jackets.
Travontae Glanton added 12 points, while Dylan Crawford and Trent Lingo each contributed 11.
Cottonwood was led by Raymond Bryant with 12 points.
Geneva County 79, Houston County 14: Emmanuel Henderson scored 15 and Omari Holmes 11 for the Bulldogs.