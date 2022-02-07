PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Stoudemire has big game for Opp in area tourney

Vanessa Stoudemire scored 21 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out five assists and had five steals in leading Opp to a 53-25 win over Goshen in the Class 3A, Area 4 girls basketball tournament on Monday.

Amiya Thompson added eight points and nine rebounds, while Cuba Wiggins had nine rebounds and Kyla Rhodes had seven rebounds and five steals.

Goshen was led by Amber Vickers with nine points.

Class 6A, Area 4

Eufaula 80, Russell County 25: Ganielle Palmer led the Tigers with 18 points.

Zahria Hoskey scored 13, while Brooke Hallman contributed 12 and Joyah Peterson added 10.

Class 5A, Area 3

Carroll 55, Rehobeth 26: Taliyah Carter scored 13, grabbed 10 rebounds, had 10 assists and six steals for the Eagles.

Ameyah Grey added 11 points and seven rebounds, while Ryanna Thomas scored 11 with five rebounds.

For Rehobeth, Maurissia Walker scored 14 to lead the way.

Class 5A, Area 4