Prep basketball roundup: Striplin leads Geneva County rally past Enterprise

Karoline Striplin had 35 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter, to help Geneva County rally past Enterprise 63-55 in the first night of the ESCC Girls Tournament in Enterprise.
Geneva County trailed Enterprise 47-40 going to the fourth quarter, but outscored the Wildcats 23-8 with Striplin’s 15 points in the quarter leading the way.
Striplin also had 15 rebounds, five steals and five blocked shots in the game. Anri Davis had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Charlianna Boutwell added five points and five assists.
Dashia “NeNe” Nelson had 24 points to pace Enterprise, which also got nine points from Jaida Gosha.
Regular Season
Wicksburg 50, Zion Chapel 14: Kara Cox scored 14 to lead the Panthers.
Abby Varner added seven and Madison Harrell six.
Dothan 57, Jeff Davis 31: Alexis Hudgens earned 21 points and Amiyah Rollins 16 to lead Dothan in a Class 7A, Area 3 win over the Vols, improving to 2-3 overall and 1-0 in area play.
Slocomb 46, Ariton 36: Madison Ward had 14 points, Chesnee Aplin 13 and Ally Price added 10 to lead Slocomb.
Zhee Oliver had 25 points and 10 rebounds for Ariton.
Northside Methodist 56, New Brockton 10: Kaitlyn McMahen and Anna Lee Hathcock both had 11 points to lead the Lady Knights’ win.
Luverne 49, Opp 13: For Opp, Vanessa Stoudemire had seven points, nine rebounds and blocked a shot.
Varsity Boys
Providence Christian 54, G.W. Long 42: Powell Phillips scored 21 to lead the Eagles.
Grant Weatherford added 13 points.
Ariton 61, Slocomb 32: Ian Senn scored 18 and Landon Tyler pulled down 11 rebounds for the Purple Cats.
Nate Oliver contributed 13 points and Hayes Floyd added 11.
Slocomb was led by Cade Birge with 13 points.
New Brockton 65, Northside Methodist 57: Tyler Small had 24 points and Jayden Watkins had 20 to pace Northside Methodist in the loss.
Opp 41, Luverne 38: Erik Matthews scored 22, grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked two shots for Opp.
Junior Varsity
Providence Christian boys 40, G.W. Long 32: Pearce Boone scored 11 and Eb Anderson six for Providence.
Northside Methodist boys 61, New Brockton 19: Braylen Clements had 11 points and Jack Alvord 10 points and Jordan Steinfeld earned seven rebounds to lead NMA.
Ariton boys 46, Slocomb 26: Lawson Leger scored 17 and Paxton Steed 10 for Ariton.
Opp boys 35, Luverne 27: Jabarri Hill scored 16 and Nelson Hall eight to pace Opp.
