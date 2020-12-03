Prep basketball roundup: Striplin leads Geneva County rally past Enterprise

Karoline Striplin had 35 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter, to help Geneva County rally past Enterprise 63-55 in the first night of the ESCC Girls Tournament in Enterprise.

Geneva County trailed Enterprise 47-40 going to the fourth quarter, but outscored the Wildcats 23-8 with Striplin’s 15 points in the quarter leading the way.

Striplin also had 15 rebounds, five steals and five blocked shots in the game. Anri Davis had 13 points and 10 rebounds and Charlianna Boutwell added five points and five assists.

Dashia “NeNe” Nelson had 24 points to pace Enterprise, which also got nine points from Jaida Gosha.

Regular Season

Wicksburg 50, Zion Chapel 14: Kara Cox scored 14 to lead the Panthers.

Abby Varner added seven and Madison Harrell six.

Dothan 57, Jeff Davis 31: Alexis Hudgens earned 21 points and Amiyah Rollins 16 to lead Dothan in a Class 7A, Area 3 win over the Vols, improving to 2-3 overall and 1-0 in area play.

Slocomb 46, Ariton 36: Madison Ward had 14 points, Chesnee Aplin 13 and Ally Price added 10 to lead Slocomb.