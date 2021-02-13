Prep Basketball Roundup: Torrid early shooting powers HA over Wicksburg

Houston Academy came out sizzling on 3-point shooting to start its Class 3A, Area 3 championship game against Wicksburg, building a big lead before holding off the Panthers for a 62-57 win at the Wicksburg gym.
The Raiders hit seven 3-pointers to start the contest and 8-of-9 in the first quarter to seize a 28-8 lead by end of the period. Corey Campbell hit three 3-pointers in the period, Kadyn Mitchell and Gunnar Smith two each and Rod Jackson one.
Wicksburg slowly cut into the deficit, but only got as close as the final 5-point margin.
Kadyn Mitchell paced the winning Raiders with 18 points. Campbell followed with 14, Smith with 13 and Kamryn Mitchell finished with 10.
Devontae White and Dalton Taggart had 18 points each for Wicksburg.
Houston Academy (16-9) will host Pike County in a Class 3A sub-region game Tuesday, while Wicksburg (19-7) has to travel to Opp.
Class 6A, Area 4
Eufaula 81, Opelika 49: Rodarius Thomas had 20 points, Caleb Paige 13 and Dimonyai Lacey 10 to lead Eufaula to the championship win.
The Tigers (25-5) host Lee of Montgomery in the sub-regional round on Tuesday. Opelika travels to Carver of Montgomery.
Class 2A, Area 2
Geneva County 63, Cottonwood 50: Emmanuel Henderson had 23 points, five steals and five steals and J’quan Broxson had a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead Geneva County to its second straight area tournament title.
Omari Holms added eight points and seven rebounds and Colby Fuller chipped in 10 rebounds for Geneva County (19-3), which hosts G.W. Long in a sub-region game on Tuesday.
Raymon Bryant led Cottonwood with 15 points and Allen Jones had 13.
The Bears (9-12) travel to Ariton for the sub-region round.
Class 1A, Area 2
Florala 72, Kinston 38: Rashaad Coleman had 17 points, nine rebounds, five assists and five steals and Mekhi James and Anthone Stone both had 12 points to lead Florala’s win.
Rayshon Coleman added nine points and Stone chipped in seven rebounds and six assists to go with his 12 points.
Cale Sumblin led Kinston with 14 points.
Florala (26-5) hosts Georgiana in the sub-regional round Tuesday, while Kinston (9-9) travels to J.F. Shields.
Pike Liberal Arts advances to AISA state finals
The Pike Liberal Arts boys basketball team set up a rematch of last year’s AISA Class AAA state championship game, beating Lee-Scott Academy in the semifinals on Friday 53-37.
The Patriots (17-2) advanced to play Tuscaloosa Academy (24-1) in Wednesday’s championship game at 2:30 p.m. at Montgomery’s Multiplex at Cramton Bowl. Tuscaloosa Academy beat Pike Lib in last year’s title game 63-47.
The teams enter this year’s game ranked No. 1 (Tuscaloosa) and No. 2 (Pike Liberal Arts) in the final Alabama Sports Writers Association state poll.
In Friday’s win, Pike Lib fell behind 17-15 in the first quarter to Lee-Scott, but outscored the Warriors 17-8 in the second quarter to seize a 32-25 halftime advantage. They maintained the lead in the second half on way to winning by 16.
Javon Christian led the Patriots with 17 points, including seven in the second quarter. Austin Cross followed with 13 and Mario Davenport had 10.
Clarke Prep girls 30, Pike Liberal Arts 24: The Pike Liberal Arts girls had their season came to an end with a 30-24 loss to No. 2 ranked Clark Prep in Friday’s semifinals in Montgomery.
The Patriots finished the season with a 9-5 record.
Amity White led Pike Lib in Friday’s loss with nine points.
A slow start hampered the Patriots, who fell behind 7-2 at the quarter break and 11-5 at halftime. They pulled to within one at 14-13 in the third quarter, but the Gators went on 11-1 run to end the period up 25-14. PLAS only got as close as five points in the final quarter.