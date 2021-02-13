Prep Basketball Roundup: Torrid early shooting powers HA over Wicksburg

Houston Academy came out sizzling on 3-point shooting to start its Class 3A, Area 3 championship game against Wicksburg, building a big lead before holding off the Panthers for a 62-57 win at the Wicksburg gym.

The Raiders hit seven 3-pointers to start the contest and 8-of-9 in the first quarter to seize a 28-8 lead by end of the period. Corey Campbell hit three 3-pointers in the period, Kadyn Mitchell and Gunnar Smith two each and Rod Jackson one.

Wicksburg slowly cut into the deficit, but only got as close as the final 5-point margin.

Kadyn Mitchell paced the winning Raiders with 18 points. Campbell followed with 14, Smith with 13 and Kamryn Mitchell finished with 10.

Devontae White and Dalton Taggart had 18 points each for Wicksburg.

Houston Academy (16-9) will host Pike County in a Class 3A sub-region game Tuesday, while Wicksburg (19-7) has to travel to Opp.

Class 6A, Area 4

Eufaula 81, Opelika 49: Rodarius Thomas had 20 points, Caleb Paige 13 and Dimonyai Lacey 10 to lead Eufaula to the championship win.