Prep Basketball Roundup: Trevon Kemmerlin's 49 points sparks Geneva over Dale County

Trevon Kemmerlin blistered the nets for 49 points Friday night at the Geneva High School gym, lifting the Panthers to a 92-81 win over the Dale County Warriors in a Class 4A, Area 2 game.

Kemmerlin hit 16 field goals overall, including four 3-pointers, and was 13-of-21 at the foul line to earn his 49-point effort.

Damion Kemmerlin added 13 points and Noah Johnson 11 for Geneva (10-5, 3-0).

Steven Mitchell led Dale County (12-6, 2-2) with 26 points and Keshaun Martin had 19.

Carroll 53, Headland 36: Carroll clinched the Class 5A, Area 3 regular-season title, defeating Headland 55-36.

The win pushes Carroll (15-8 overall) to 3-0 in area play with just one game left in the three-team area. The other two teams both have two area losses.

Takoda McLeod had 16 points while Karmelo Overton and Jordan Killings both had 10 points to lead Carroll. Overton added 11 rebounds and Killings nine.

Patrick Burke led Headland (6-2, 1-2) with 18 points.

Enterprise 67, Prattville 31: The Wildcats improved to 14-4 overall and 4-0 in Class 7A, Area 3 with the home win over the Lions.