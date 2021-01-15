Prep Basketball Roundup: Trevon Kemmerlin's 49 points sparks Geneva over Dale County

Trevon Kemmerlin blistered the nets for 49 points Friday night at the Geneva High School gym, lifting the Panthers to a 92-81 win over the Dale County Warriors in a Class 4A, Area 2 game.
Kemmerlin hit 16 field goals overall, including four 3-pointers, and was 13-of-21 at the foul line to earn his 49-point effort.
Damion Kemmerlin added 13 points and Noah Johnson 11 for Geneva (10-5, 3-0).
Steven Mitchell led Dale County (12-6, 2-2) with 26 points and Keshaun Martin had 19.
Carroll 53, Headland 36: Carroll clinched the Class 5A, Area 3 regular-season title, defeating Headland 55-36.
The win pushes Carroll (15-8 overall) to 3-0 in area play with just one game left in the three-team area. The other two teams both have two area losses.
Takoda McLeod had 16 points while Karmelo Overton and Jordan Killings both had 10 points to lead Carroll. Overton added 11 rebounds and Killings nine.
Patrick Burke led Headland (6-2, 1-2) with 18 points.
Enterprise 67, Prattville 31: The Wildcats improved to 14-4 overall and 4-0 in Class 7A, Area 3 with the home win over the Lions.
Enterprise broke away from a 29-20 halftime advantage to 50-27 after three quarters, outscoring the Lions 21-7 in the third.
Rehobeth 63, Northside Methodist 48: Luke Strickland and Parker Turner had 14 points each to lead Rehobeth (6-12) in a non-area game.
Jadyn Watkins had 14 points and Tyler Small 13 for Northside Methodist (1-14).
Ashford 57, Straughn 47: Marquez McKnight had 18 points and John Luke Lassiter nine to lead Ashford (12-4, 2-2) in the Class 4A, Area 2 win.
Mason Turner led Straughn with 14 points. James Guilford added 13.
Wickburg 54, Slocomb 44: Wicksburg moved closer to the Class 3A, Area 3 title, taking a 54-44 win over Slocomb Friday night at the Wicksburg gym.
The Panthers, who won their fifth straight, improved to 14-5 overall and 5-0 in area play with three area games left.
Devontae White had 24 points and Clay Morrison 15 for the Panthers.
Jaylen Nobles led Slocomb (3-14, 0-5) with 21 points and Rayshawn Miller had 17.
Geneva County 61, Cottonwood 37: Four players scored in double figures to lead Class 2A No. 6 Geneva County over Cottonwood in a 2A, Area 2 game.
Colby Fuller had 19 points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots, Emmanuel Henderson 15 points and eight assists, Chico Cotton had 11 points and J’quan Broxson had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (12-2, 4-0).
Raymond Bryant led Cottonwood with 21 points.
Pike County 61, New Brockton 43: Ian Foster had 15 points, Omar Cumberbatch 13 and Caleb Foster 12 to lead the Class 3A No. 8 Bulldogs (3-1, 2-1) in a Class 3A, Area 4 game.
Dillon Kelty had 13 points, Matthew Smith 12 and Brendon Johnson 11 for New Brockton.
Elba 50, Kinston 46: After 13 losses to open the season, Elba earned its first win Friday, beating Kinston 50-46.
Collin Harrison had 19 points, Kimdarius Hill 11 and Chrystyile Caldwell nine for the Tigers.
Cale Sumblin had 17 points and Trip Hawthorne 12 for Kinston (7-6).
Elba outscored the Bulldogs 17-11 in the fourth quarter to overcome a 35-33 third-quarter deficit.
Varsity Girls
Geneva County 60, Cottonwood 20: Tennessee signee Karoline Striplin earned a triple double with 26 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists in leading the Class 2A fifth-ranked Lady Dawgs’ win.
Striplin nearly set an AHSAA girls basketball record for consecutive free throws made, but fell one short when she missed her third attempt of the night. She had made 22 straight before the miss. The record, according to the AHSAA website, is 23, shared by West Morgan’s Hayden Hamby (2010-11) and West Point’s Kasey Wilbanks (2000-01).
Jordyn Alston earned 20 points and four steals for Geneva County (12-5, 4-0 Class 2A, Area 2).
Willow Brumfield led Cottonwood with 11 points.
Enterprise 40, Prattville 23: Jaida Gosha had 18 points and NeNe Nelson 10 to lead Enterprise (5-6, 2-1) to a Class 7A, Area 3 win.
Headland 55, Carroll 43: Alexus Neal had 19 points and 15 rebounds and Jayden Blackmon had 16 points with seven assists to lead Headland (7-2 overall, 3-0 in Class 5A, Area 3). Emma Grace Broyles added 14 points for the Rams.
Zyisha Carson and Taliyah Carter had 13 each for Carroll.
Geneva 69, Dale County 16: Pazley Lamb had 17 points and Brooklyn Kemmerlin and Makaley Boswell both had nine to lead Geneva (10-6, 3-0) to the Class 4A, Area 2 win. Eleven players scored for the Panthers.
Cheyenne Beasley led Dale County with eight points.
Slocomb 45, Wicksburg 26: Gracie Ward had 16 points, Gracen Hodges 14 and Ally Price 13 to lead Slocomb, which improved to 5-0 in Class 3A, Area 3 play.
Kara Cox led Wicksburg with 12 points.
Northside Methodist 59, Rehobeth 39: Anna Lee Hathcock had 14 points and Kayden Williams in leading the Knights.
Makenna Linder had 15 points and Helen Williamson 12 for Rehobeth.
Samson 49, Pleasant Home 29: Class 1A No. 2 ranked Samson improved to 15-2 overall, 4-0 in Class 1A, Area 2 play with a 20-point win at Pleasant Home.
Brantley Edberg had 16 points and Kinley Johnson 13 for Samson.
Amy Garner had 11 points and Amy Bulger nine for Pleasant Home.
Pike County 59, New Brockton 9: Tajh Boyd had 12 points, Taniyah Green 10 points and 10 rebounds and Kyah Rouse seven points, six steals and four assists to lead Pike County (4-0, 3-0) in the Class 3A, Area 4 game.
Samantha Siniard led New Brockton with four points.
Elba 52, Kinston 19: Nina Williams had 18 points, Breanna Sanders 12 points and Jaylyn Baker earned 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead Elba.
Faith Peters led Kinston with 14 points.
Emmanuel Christian 49, Central Christian 47: Rileigh McDonald had 17 points, Emma Grace Gurman 14 and Maddy Hall nine to lead ECS (6-7).
Junior Varsity
Headland boys 52, Carroll 50: Jaxson Williams had 21 points and T.J. Buttone 19 to lead Headland.
Carroll was led by Lakeith Person with 19 points, Steven McIntosh with 16 points and 16 rebounds and Jacquwan McIntosh with 13 points.
Rehobeth girls 49, Northside Methodist 48: Sellers Gibson led Rehobeth with 13 points.
Bowden Lancaster led NMA with 18 points and Jack Alvord had 17.
Geneva County boys 35, Cottonwood 20: Jose Martinez had 15 points and Wesley Ward eight to lead Geneva County.
Robert McCurry led Cottonwood with 11 points.
Wicksburg 52, Slocomb 31: Jase Dukes had 11 points and Gage Sanders added eight for the winning Panthers.
Maddox King had 12 points for Slocomb.
Dale County boys 35, Geneva 34: Caleb Rodgers hit a 3-pointer with three seconds left to give Dale County the one-point win.
A.J. Wesley led the Warriors with 12 points.
Quinton McIntrye had 10 points to lead Geneva.
Thursday
Varsity Boys
Florala 70, Kinston 39: Class 1A No. 4 Florala improved to 16-3 overall and 3-0 in 1A, Area 2 with the win.
Rashaad Coleman had 25 points, 11 rebounds and five steals, Mekhi James 17 points and 13 rebounds and Zaccaeus Reese had 14 points and seven rebounds. Rayshon Coleman added 10 points.
Cale Sumblin led Kinston with 10 points.
Pike Liberal Arts 58, Valiant Cross 32: Jay Taylor had 13 points, Austin Cross 12 and Mario Davenport 10 to lead Pike Liberal Arts (11-2) in an area win.
Varsity Girls
Bethlehem (Fla.) 34, Northside Methodist 29: Brooke Hallman had nine points and Layna Grooms eight to lead the Knights in the loss.
Alisia Purvee led Bethlehem with 14 points.