Prep basketball roundup: Weatherford leads Providence Christian by Rehobeth

Grant Weatherford scored 20 points in helping Providence gain a 68-62 win over Rehobeth in boys high school basketball action on Tuesday.
Powell Phillips followed with 17 points, while Gus Goldsborough scored 11 and Bo Thornell added 10.
For Rehobeth, Parker Turner had a big night with 31 points, including five 3-pointer, followed by Kendrick Dunn and Luke Strickland with 10 each.
Houston Academy 69, Daleville 48: Corey Campbell had 22 points and eight rebounds, Kadyn Mitchell 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists, Rod Jackson 14 points and Kamyrn Mitchell had 12 rebounds for HA.
Bryan Beckwith had 15 points, Sincere McKenzie 12 and Jordan McDonald 10 for Daleville.
Eufaula 76, Abbeville 41: Joshua Paige had 21 points, highlighted by six 3-pointers, and Tyon Mitchell had 13 points, most off four 3-pointers, to lead Class 6A No. 9 ranked Eufaula over Abbeville.
Eufaula (21-4) hit 13 3-pointers overall. Rodarius Thomas added 14 points for the Tigers.
Gabriel Shell had 13 points and Tyreek Coleman nine for Abbeville.
Enterprise 65, Carroll 40: The host Wildcats roared to a 36-16 halftime lead on way to improving to 17-6 on the season.
Elijah Terry had 17 points, Josh McCray 14 and Marshawn Fitzpatrick had 10 for Enterprise.
Bryson Dawkins had 14 to lead Carroll.
Charles Henderson 58, Pike County 42: Akeives Shorts had 16 points, Tay Knox 13 and Kam Ousley 12 points to lead the Trojans (18-7).
Omar Cumberbatch had 18 points and Zakevin Pennington 12 for Pike County (8-4).
G.W. Long 64, Zion Chapel 47: Avery Roberts and Kobie Stringer both had 20 points and Jackson Dasinger had 17 for G.W. Long (13-8, 5-1) in the Class 2A, Area 3 game.
Zakyran Adair had 12 points and J.D. Finger 11 for Zion Chapel.
G.W. Long finished tied for the area lead with Ariton. A coin flip Wednesday will decide the first-place team. Zion Chapel and Elba finished tied for third and will also have a coin toss to decide the standings.
Florala 74, Geneva 48: After a tight first-quarter, Class 1A No. 2 Florala pulled away from Geneva.
Rashaad Coleman had 23 points and 11 rebounds, Rayshon Coleman 17 points, Mekhi James 13 and Anthone Stone 11 points for the Wildcats (22-5).
Geneva was led by Trevon Kemmerlin with 13 points and Tyrese McIntrye with 10.
Edgewood 61, Lakeside 36: The Chiefs season ended with an AISA Class AA first-round playoff loss at Edgewood.
Jeremiah Bowick had 16 points and I’Leek Quinn had 12 for Lakeside, which finished with a 2-12 record.
Varsity Girls
Houston Academy 46, Daleville 30: Seniors Caley Caldwell and Frances Fabbrini each scored 10 points on Senior Night for the Raiders (9-5 overall, 6-2 area).
Sara Bourkard and Maci Caldwell each scored eight.
Daleville was led by Joye Anderson with 14 points.
Geneva 48, Florala 24: Pazley Lamb had 10 points, while Simone Minnifield and Brooklyn Kemmerlin had nine points each to lead Geneva (15-7).
Enterprise 57, Carroll 24: The Wildcats took the home win, improving to 11-7 on the season.
NeNe Nelson had 17 points and Jaida Gosha had 14 to lead EHS.
Takahya Condrey had 11 for Carroll.
G.W. Long 64, Zion Chapel 8: Class 2A No. 3 G.W. Long remained unbeaten at 14-0, routing Zion Chapel 64-8 in a Class 2A, Area 3 game.
Ally Whitehead had 16 points, Lilly Payne 13 and Emmaline Hughes 12 to lead the Rebels.
Shea-leigh Wambles had four points for Zion Chapel.
Ariton 51, Dale County 29: Zhee Oliver had 22 points and 21 rebounds, Alexis Johnson had 17 points and four assists and Lexie Willoughby had 10 assists and four steals for Ariton (8-7).
Keunah Helms had 17 points for Dale County.
Rehobeth 42, Providence Christian 30: Maurissia Walker had 15 points and Helen Williamson nine to lead Rehobeth.
AnnaBeth Townsend led Providence Christian with eight points.
Emmanuel Christian 70, Covenant Christian 16: Emma Grace Gurman had 15 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and five steals to lead the Warriors (8-9).
Three others also scored in double figures to pace the attack – Kelsey Sammons with 15 and Ragan Vinson and Rileigh McDonald with 11 each.
Eufaula 76, Abbeville 37: Kaitlin Peterson had 27 points and six steals and Denahria Hicks had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Tiger win. Iyauna Gordy added nine points and Jada Woods eight.
Jamiya Glover had 18 points and Bre Hardamon 15 for Abbeville.
Ariton 37, Zion Chapel 7: On Monday, Lexie Willoughby had 15 points -- all off five 3-pointers - and five steals and Alexis Johnson had 13 points and four assists to lead Ariton.
Junior Varsity
Providence Christian 57, Rehobeth 35: Calvin McClintock led the Eagles with 11 points.
Devin Singletary scored six for the Rebels.
G.W. Long boys 29, Zion Chapel 14: Austin Miller had eight points and Tanner Johnston seven lead G.W. Long.
Slade Grantham had eight points to lead Zion Chapel.