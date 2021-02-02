Prep basketball roundup: Weatherford leads Providence Christian by Rehobeth

Shea-leigh Wambles had four points for Zion Chapel.

Ariton 51, Dale County 29: Zhee Oliver had 22 points and 21 rebounds, Alexis Johnson had 17 points and four assists and Lexie Willoughby had 10 assists and four steals for Ariton (8-7).

Keunah Helms had 17 points for Dale County.

Rehobeth 42, Providence Christian 30: Maurissia Walker had 15 points and Helen Williamson nine to lead Rehobeth.

AnnaBeth Townsend led Providence Christian with eight points.

Emmanuel Christian 70, Covenant Christian 16: Emma Grace Gurman had 15 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and five steals to lead the Warriors (8-9).

Three others also scored in double figures to pace the attack – Kelsey Sammons with 15 and Ragan Vinson and Rileigh McDonald with 11 each.

Eufaula 76, Abbeville 37: Kaitlin Peterson had 27 points and six steals and Denahria Hicks had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Tiger win. Iyauna Gordy added nine points and Jada Woods eight.

Jamiya Glover had 18 points and Bre Hardamon 15 for Abbeville.