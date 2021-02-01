Prep basketball roundup: Wicksburg boys edge Ashford

Varsity Girls

Enterprise 50, Samson 38: NeNe Nelson scored 22 and Jaida Gosha 14 for the Wildcats.

Samson (20-3) was led by Kinley Johnson with 20 points.

Northside Methodist 71, Dale County 22: Anna Lee Hathcock scored 14 to lead the Knights.

Presley Kinney contributed 13 points, while Brooke Hallman and Layna Groomes each scored 12. Groomes also had 11 rebounds.

Chyann Beasley scored nine for Dale County.

Geneva 56, Elba 40: Madison Johnson scored 20 points to lead the Panthers.

Makaley Boswell added nine points.

Elba was led by Nina Williams with 12 points.

Ashford 45, Wicksburg 37: Jakena Curl scored 16 and Neveah Williams 10 to lead Ashford.

Wicksburg was led by Kara Cox with 17 and Kelsey Ellenburg with nine.

Ariton 37, Zion Chapel 7: Lexie Willoughby had 15 points -- all off five 3-pointers -- and five steals and Alexis Johnson had 13 points and four assists to lead Ariton.