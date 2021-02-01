Prep basketball roundup: Wicksburg boys edge Ashford

ASHFORD – Dalton Taggart scored 17 in leading a balanced Wicksburg scoring attack as the Panthers defeated Ashford 62-56 on Monday in boys high school basketball action.
Devontae White contributed 13 points for Wicksburg, while Sawyer Rivenbark scored 12 and Clay Morrison added 10.
Dale County 76, Northside Methodist 23: Keshaun Martin poured in 36 points in leading the Warriors.
Christian Ross contributed 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Tyler Small had eight points to lead NMA.
Abbeville 77, Houston County 42: Gabriel Shell had 16 points, Travontae Glanton 15, Jayven Anderson 12 and Trent Lingo 11 to lead Abbeville.
Katavion Johnson had 14 to lead Houston County.
Pike County 66, Goshen 19: Ian Foster had 12 points and KP Pennington 11 to lead Pike County (8-3).
Jeff Warrick led Goshen with 15 points.
Ariton 68, Zion Chapel 38: Hayes Floyd had a triple-double with 14 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.
Ian Senn scored 16, Kyron Danzy and Nate Oliver 11 each and Landon Tyler had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Varsity Girls
Enterprise 50, Samson 38: NeNe Nelson scored 22 and Jaida Gosha 14 for the Wildcats.
Samson (20-3) was led by Kinley Johnson with 20 points.
Northside Methodist 71, Dale County 22: Anna Lee Hathcock scored 14 to lead the Knights.
Presley Kinney contributed 13 points, while Brooke Hallman and Layna Groomes each scored 12. Groomes also had 11 rebounds.
Chyann Beasley scored nine for Dale County.
Geneva 56, Elba 40: Madison Johnson scored 20 points to lead the Panthers.
Makaley Boswell added nine points.
Elba was led by Nina Williams with 12 points.
Ashford 45, Wicksburg 37: Jakena Curl scored 16 and Neveah Williams 10 to lead Ashford.
Wicksburg was led by Kara Cox with 17 and Kelsey Ellenburg with nine.
Ariton 37, Zion Chapel 7: Lexie Willoughby had 15 points -- all off five 3-pointers -- and five steals and Alexis Johnson had 13 points and four assists to lead Ariton.
Pike County 47, Goshen 19: Pike County was led by Taniyah Green with 14 and Tajh Boyd with 12.
Abbeville Christian 49, Snook Christian 21: In the first round of the AISA Class A playoffs, Amiyah Govan scored 20 and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Generals advanced to the Elite 8.
ACA will play on Wednesday in Montgomery at the Multiplex in the Elite 8 starting at 2 p.m. against Restoration.
Anna Grace Blalock scored 18 in the win, while Caroline Armstrong had eight assists, seven rebounds and five steals. Kayla Dyson had nine rebounds.
Junior Varsity
Ashford 40, Wicksburg 39: For Wicksburg, Jaylen Murry scored 15.
Dale County 54, Northside Methodist 25: Equali McClinton scored 13 and AJ Wesley 12 for Dale County.
Ariton 31, Zion Chapel 26: Lawson Leger and Terrell Gilbert each scored eight for Ariton.